The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective through exposure to a concentrated basket of five to ten of the largest and most innovative Chinese companies (the “China Dragons”), as determined by the Fund’s investment adviser, Roundhill Financial Inc. (“Roundhill” or the “Adviser”). The Fund seeks exposure to each issuer in its portfolio through direct holdings of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), or through synthetic exposure provided by derivative instruments, such as swap agreements or forward contracts, on ADRs. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments (including ADRs and derivatives on ADRs) that provide exposure to Chinese issuers. For purposes of compliance with this investment policy, derivative contracts (i.e. swap agreements and forward contracts) will be valued at their notional value.

In determining which companies are properly classified as China Dragons, the Adviser uses a proprietary methodology that incorporates both quantitative and qualitative elements. The initial selection universe is composed of the 100 largest Chinese equity securities according to market capitalization. The Adviser narrows the universe by applying quantitative screens (based upon a security’s market capitalization and average daily trading volume) and qualitative screens (based on the Adviser’s proprietary assessment of each company’s degree of technological innovation) to classify at least five issuers as China Dragons. The Fund seeks equally-weighted exposure to each of the China Dragons, with such weighting being rebalanced on a quarterly basis.

To the extent that the Fund utilizes swap agreements and/or forward contracts to provide exposure to a China Dragon, the Fund may invest in U.S. government securities (such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury) and money market funds to collateralize such positions.

Some of the ADRs to which the Fund will have exposure may be structured as variable interest entities or “VIEs.” A VIE is a special structure designed to provide foreign investors with exposure to Chinese companies. Investments in VIEs come with additional risks that are described in the section entitled “Principal Risks.”

The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) its investments in the industry or group of industries comprising the consumer discretionary sector, communication services sector and information technology sector, collectively.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).