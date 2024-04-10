Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$25.14
$25.63

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DRAG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Roundhill China Dragons ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective through exposure to a concentrated basket of five to ten of the largest and most innovative Chinese companies (the “China Dragons”), as determined by the Fund’s investment adviser, Roundhill Financial Inc. (“Roundhill” or the “Adviser”). The Fund seeks exposure to each issuer in its portfolio through direct holdings of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), or through synthetic exposure provided by derivative instruments, such as swap agreements or forward contracts, on ADRs. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments (including ADRs and derivatives on ADRs) that provide exposure to Chinese issuers. For purposes of compliance with this investment policy, derivative contracts (i.e. swap agreements and forward contracts) will be valued at their notional value.

In determining which companies are properly classified as China Dragons, the Adviser uses a proprietary methodology that incorporates both quantitative and qualitative elements. The initial selection universe is composed of the 100 largest Chinese equity securities according to market capitalization. The Adviser narrows the universe by applying quantitative screens (based upon a security’s market capitalization and average daily trading volume) and qualitative screens (based on the Adviser’s proprietary assessment of each company’s degree of technological innovation) to classify at least five issuers as China Dragons. The Fund seeks equally-weighted exposure to each of the China Dragons, with such weighting being rebalanced on a quarterly basis.

To the extent that the Fund utilizes swap agreements and/or forward contracts to provide exposure to a China Dragon, the Fund may invest in U.S. government securities (such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury) and money market funds to collateralize such positions.

Some of the ADRs to which the Fund will have exposure may be structured as variable interest entities or “VIEs.” A VIE is a special structure designed to provide foreign investors with exposure to Chinese companies. Investments in VIEs come with additional risks that are described in the section entitled “Principal Risks.”

The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) its investments in the industry or group of industries comprising the consumer discretionary sector, communication services sector and information technology sector, collectively.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

DRAG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

DRAG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DRAG Category Low Category High DRAG % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DRAG % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DRAG - Expenses

Operational Fees

DRAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.59% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DRAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DRAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DRAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DRAG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DRAG Category Low Category High DRAG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DRAG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DRAG Category Low Category High DRAG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DRAG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DRAG - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

