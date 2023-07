The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Dividend and Free Cash Flow Yield Index

The Index is a rules-based, equal-weighted index that is designed to provide exposure to the constituents of the S&P Developed BMI Ex-U.S. & Korea LargeMidCap Index (the “BMI Index”) that exhibit both high dividend yield and sustainable dividend distribution characteristics, while maintaining diversified sector exposure. The Index was developed in 2018 by S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global. The BMI Index is a comprehensive benchmark including stocks from developed markets excluding the United States and Korea. The BMI Index is comprised of equity securities, including common stock and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), that are listed in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom (collectively, the “Developed ex-U.S. & Korea Markets”).

Construction of the Index begins with the universe of equity securities that are included in the BMI Index, have a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of US$1 billion, and have a median daily traded value of at least US$5 million. For each equity security in the BMI Index, the security’s dividend yield and free-cash-flow yield (i.e. , a company’s cash flow from operations less capital expenditures divided by its market capitalization) are then adjusted to account for outliers. If a security’s dividend yield or free-cash-flow yield is in the top or bottom 2.5% of the BMI Index, the dividend yield or free-cash-flow yield, as applicable, for such security is replaced with the dividend yield or free-cash-flow yield of the security nearest to such top or bottom 2.5% threshold. The universe is then screened to keep only equity securities with a positive realized dividend yield ( i.e ., yield based on the total dividends paid for the most recent 12-month period) and free-cash-flow yield. These remaining securities are referred to as the “Selection Pool”.

For each security in the Selection Pool, the security’s dividend yield and free-cash-flow yield are then scored using a statistical normalization model ( i.e. , a tool to compare how close each yield is to the average yield for the Selection Pool) to assign a dividend yield score and free-cash-flow yield score from zero to one for each company. The equity securities in the Selection Pool are then ranked by the product of their dividend yield score and free-cash-flow yield score, and the top five scoring securities are selected from each of the eleven sectors for a total of 55 securities (collectively, the “Index Constituents”). The Index uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards to define companies within one of the following sectors: communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, and utilities. Fewer than five securities may be selected if there are fewer than five securities in the Selection Pool for a given sector. At the time of each reconstitution of the Index, up to 25% of the Index’s weight ( i.e. , 13 stocks) may be from any individual country.

The Index is reconstituted (i.e. , Index Constituents are added or deleted and weights are reset to equal-weight) semi-annually after the close of the third business day in January and July. At the time of each reconstitution of the Index, Index Constituents are added or deleted based on company data as of the last business day of December and June, respectively, and the Index Constituents are equally-weighted based on closing prices as of five business days prior to the last business day of the reconstitution month. If an Index Constituent is removed from the BMI Index, such security will simultaneously be removed from the Index. Additions to the Index Constituents only take place during the semi-annual reconstitutions. If multiple share classes of a single company qualify for inclusion in the Index, only the share class with the highest liquidity, measured by median daily value traded, is selected. As of December 31, 2022, the Index included significant exposure to companies in Japan, United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates ( i.e. , holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.