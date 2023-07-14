The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach in seeking to achieve its investment objective of tracking the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is comprised of companies located across the globe, but weights more heavily in the aggregate companies located in countries that are democracy-friendly and weights less heavily in the aggregate companies located in countries with authoritarian regimes. Democracy Investments Index Provider LLC (the “Index Provider”), the Fund’s index provider and an affiliate of the Adviser, analyzes the degree to which a country is democratic or authoritarian by looking to the “Democracy Score” assigned to that country by The Economist Group, Limited’s Democracy Index. A country’s Democracy Score can range from 0-10, with 0 being the lowest Democracy Score and 10 being the highest Democracy Score, and is a composite of sixty indicators, which are grouped into the following five categories:

1. Electoral process and pluralism

2. Civil liberties

3. The functioning of government

4. Political participation

5. Political culture

The higher a country’s Democracy Score, the more democratic is the country, while the lower a country’s Democracy Score, the less democratic is the country. The Index Provider has constructed the Index in order to overweight, in

the aggregate, investment in democracies that embrace ideals such as freedom of speech, fair elections and civil liberties and underweight, in the aggregate, investment in authoritarian states with links to human rights abuses such as genocide and child labor, as well as environmental abuses and government corruption. The Index is designed for investors whose values align with this investment thesis.

The Index Provider determines the country in which each company in the Index is located based on the “country of risk” designation assigned to the company by Refinitiv. A company’s country of risk designation is based on a number of criteria, including the country in which the company is domiciled, the primary stock exchange on which the company’s shares trade, the location from which the majority of the company’s revenues are generated, and the company’s reporting currency.

The Index construction process begins with the universe of companies that are current members of the Solactive GBS Global Markets ex United States Large & Mid Cap USD Index NTR (market cap weighted, international equities) (the “Solactive Index”). As of March 26, 2023, the Solactive Index consists of over 2,700 individual companies representing 49 countries and intends to track the performance of the large and mid cap segment covering approximately the largest 85% of the free-float market capitalization in global markets (as determined by Solactive AG (“Solactive”)), excluding the United States. The Index Provider first uses the country of risk assigned by a third party data provider (such as Refinitiv or Bloomberg) to each company in the Solactive Index to determine the country in which each such company is located. The Index Provider then multiplies each company’s market capitalization weighting in the Solactive Index by the Democracy Score of the country in which the company is determined to be located and normalizes the products to sum to 100%. In other words, the weight of a specific company in the Index is the product of the company’s Democracy Score and its market capitalization weighting in the Solactive Index (the “Market Capitalization Product”) divided by the sum of all the Market Capitalization Products of all companies in the Index. As a result, each company in the Solactive Index is represented in the Index, but with a different weighting that results from its Democracy Score. In this regard, the Index will consist of companies from countries with both high and low Democracy Scores, but companies located in countries with higher Democracy Scores generally are weighted more heavily in the aggregate and companies located in countries with lower Democracy Scores are weighted less heavily in the aggregate. The Index is currently weighted more heavily in companies located in countries from developed markets as compared to emerging markets. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted on a quarterly basis.

In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser generally will use a representative sampling investment approach designed to achieve the Fund’s

investment objective. In doing so, the Fund generally will hold (i) the securities of certain, but not all, Index constituents, consisting of common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of large- and medium-capitalization companies, and (ii) shares of country and regional-specific exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), in combination such that the Fund’s returns are designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index, and the Fund’s portfolio is designed to approximate the Index’s country and sector weightings, and other characteristics such as market capitalization. The Adviser’s representative sampling strategy will result in the Fund (i) having exposure to companies that are located in the same countries as companies in the Index but that are not themselves Index constituents, and (ii) not owning or otherwise not having exposure to companies that are included in the Index. ETFs currently represent a significant portion of the Fund’s portfolio.

In addition to investing in ETFs as discussed above, the Fund also may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund to track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index so as to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as Index reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

The Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more countries, geographic regions or economic sectors. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund has significant exposure to the financials sector, as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”).