The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in the securities of the Solactive Disruptive Materials Index (the "Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to companies that produce metals and other raw or composite materials that have been identified as being essential to disruptive technologies such as lithium batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, fuel cells, robotics, and 3D printers. Each material has been determined by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index (the “Index Provider”) to be instrumental to the development and materialization of one or more disruptive technologies. Disruptive technologies refer to those technologies that are essential to the development and materialization of long-term, structural changes to existing products, services, industries, or sectors. Specifically, the Underlying Index will include securities issued by “Disruptive Materials Companies” as defined by the Index Provider. Disruptive Materials Companies are those companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues in aggregate from the exploration, mining, production and/or enhancement of one or more of the following ten materials categories: Carbon Fiber, Cobalt, Copper, Graphene & Graphite, Lithium, Manganese, Nickel, Platinum & Palladium, Rare Earth Elements, and Zinc (collectively, “Disruptive Materials Categories”). Companies engaged in

exploration and mining include those companies involved in locating and extracting disruptive materials. Companies engaged in production include those companies involved in manufacturing, processing, and trading disruptive materials for primary usage. Companies engaged in enhancement include those companies involved in refining, developing, and/or smelting materials to extract and purify disruptive materials. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index had 49 constituents.

For the Lithium category, companies that derive greater than 25% but less than 50% of revenue from the production and/or processing of lithium are also eligible for inclusion (collectively, “Diversified Lithium Companies”). In addition, companies with primary business operations in the exploration, mining, production and/or enhancement of one or more of the Disruptive Materials Categories, but which are not currently generating revenue, are also eligible for inclusion (collectively, “Pre-Revenue Disruptive Materials Companies”). To determine whether a company has primary business operations in the exploration, mining, production and/or enhancement of one or more of the Disruptive Materials Categories, the Index Provider reviews the public financial disclosures and filings of the company, and identifies the products and business segments disclosed therein. The Index Provider then reviews the management discussion and analysis, as well as the level of investment the company allocates to those products and segments, to determine whether those business operations are the primary operations of the company.

In constructing the Underlying Index, the Index Provider applies a proprietary natural language processing algorithm to the eligible universe, which seeks to identify and rank companies involved in each of the Disruptive Materials Categories based on filings, disclosures, and other public information (e.g., regulatory filings, earnings transcripts, etc.). The highest-ranking companies identified by the natural language processing algorithm in each Disruptive Materials Category, as of the selection date, are further reviewed by the Index Provider to confirm they derive at least 50% of their revenues from one of the Disruptive Materials Categories as described above, derive between 25% and 50% of their revenues from the Lithium category in the case of Diversified Lithium Companies, or have primary business operations in the exploration, mining, production and/or enhancement of one or more of the Disruptive Materials Categories but do not currently generate revenues in the case of Pre-Revenue Disruptive Materials Companies. The five highest-ranking Disruptive Materials Companies and Pre-Revenue Disruptive Materials Companies according to free float market capitalization from each Disruptive Materials Category are included in the Underlying Index. For the Lithium category, the five highest-ranking Disruptive Materials Companies, Pre-Revenue Disruptive Materials Companies and Diversified Lithium Companies according to free float market capitalization are included. If fewer than five companies are identified that satisfy the above criteria within a Disruptive Materials Category, all eligible companies are selected, and the category consists of fewer than five companies.

To be a part of the eligible universe of the Underlying Index, companies must be classified in one of the following Economies according to FactSet (a leading financial data provider that maintains a comprehensive structured taxonomy designed to offer precise classification of global companies and their individual business units): Basic Materials, Industrials, or Technology. In addition, certain minimum market capitalization and liquidity criteria, as defined by the Index Provider, must be met. As of December 31, 2022, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $100 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than or equal to $1 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As of December 31, 2022, companies listed in the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and the United Arab Emirates. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index had significant exposure to Chinese issuers. The Fund may invest in China A-Shares, which are issued by companies incorporated in mainland China and traded on Chinese exchanges. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers located in emerging markets.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted and re-weighted semi-annually. Modified capitalization weighting seeks to weight constituents primarily based on market capitalization, but subject to caps on the weights of the individual securities. During each rebalance, the maximum weight of a company is capped at 4%, and all constituents are subject to a minimum weight of 0.3%. In addition, Diversified Lithium Companies and Pre-Revenue Disruptive Materials Companies are subject to an aggregate weight cap of 10% at each semi-annual rebalance. Generally speaking, modified capitalization weighting will limit the amount of concentration in the largest market capitalization companies and increase company-level diversification. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid-, small-, or micro-capitalization companies, and components primarily include materials companies. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). In addition, any determinations related to the constituents of the Underlying Index are made independent of the Fund's portfolio managers. The

Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.