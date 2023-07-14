Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-2.9%
1 yr return
5.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$5.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.4%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DMAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.9%
|-17.0%
|23.8%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|5.9%
|-25.4%
|16.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.2%
|73.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.9%
|14.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DMAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-10.9%
|35.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.5%
|36.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-13.9%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|N/A
|Period
|DMAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-30.0%
|23.8%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-25.4%
|51.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.2%
|73.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.9%
|18.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.9%
|13.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DMAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-10.9%
|35.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.5%
|36.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-13.9%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|N/A
|DMAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMAT % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.4 M
|1.77 M
|8.89 B
|94.92%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|23
|422
|50.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.54 M
|770 K
|4.68 B
|96.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.43%
|18.0%
|74.6%
|61.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMAT % Rank
|Stocks
|99.88%
|78.27%
|100.48%
|21.85%
|Cash
|0.12%
|-1.77%
|21.06%
|70.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.60%
|58.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.72%
|2.99%
|57.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|57.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-2.00%
|2.96%
|59.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMAT % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.27%
|79.66%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.71%
|22.03%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.20%
|71.19%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|63.67%
|65.25%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.67%
|72.88%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.52%
|64.41%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.67%
|84.75%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.21%
|56.78%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.96%
|79.66%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.37%
|80.51%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|2.49%
|100.00%
|3.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMAT % Rank
|Non US
|80.23%
|0.00%
|90.92%
|4.24%
|US
|19.65%
|8.98%
|99.93%
|96.61%
|DMAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.01%
|5.06%
|74.17%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|39.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|DMAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|DMAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DMAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|169.00%
|N/A
|DMAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMAT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.27%
|0.00%
|11.09%
|50.00%
|DMAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|SemiAnnual
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|DMAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMAT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-35.65%
|9.06%
|N/A
|DMAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2023
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 24, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Nam To, CFA, joined Global X Management Company LLC in July 2017 as a Portfolio Management Analyst. Mr. To has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since March 1, 2018. Previously, Mr. To was a Global Economics Research Analyst at Bunge Limited from 2014 through 2017 and an Advisory and Investment Analyst at Horizon Capital Group from June 2013 through August 2013. Mr. To received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Economics from Cornell University in 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 24, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Wayne Xie joined the Global X Management Company LLC in July 2018 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Mr. Xie was an Analyst at VanEck Associates on the Equity ETF Investment Management team from 2010 to 2018 and a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2007 to 2010. Mr. Xie received his BS in Business Administration from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 24, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Kimberly Chan is a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Chan was a US Associate Trader at Credit Agricole from 2016 to 2018, and an Investment Analyst at MetLife Investments from 2015 to 2016. Ms. Chan received her Bachelor of Science from New York University in 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 24, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Vanessa Yang, Portfolio Management Associate, joined Global X Management Company LLC in 2016 as a Portfolio Administrator. She was appointed to the portfolio management team in June 2019. Previously, Ms. Yang was a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2011 to 2014. Ms. Yang received her MS in Financial Engineering from Drucker School of Management in 2010 and her BS in Economics from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies in 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Sandy Lu, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Lu worked at PGIM Fixed Income from 2014 to 2021, where he led the portfolio analyst team covering Emerging Markets Debt. He began his career in 2010 as an Investment Analyst at Lincoln Financial Group. Mr. Lu graduated with a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his CFA designation in September 2015, and holds the Series 3 license.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
William Helm, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Helm spent 14 years at Vanguard where he most recently served as an Equity Portfolio Manager and Trader. Previously, he held roles in Portfolio Review, Corporate Strategy and Corporate Finance. Mr. Helm received his BBA in Economics from Belmont University in 2007 and his MBA from Columbia Business School in 2020.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|24.18
|7.63
|0.16
