technology), as well as the infrastructure that supports wind and solar networks. Decarbonization Companies are also rare earth mineral companies and the companies supporting them. The Fund does not consider “decarbonization” to mean “no carbon”. Rather, the Fund will invest in Decarbonization Companies that are expected to benefit from the global economic trend toward decarbonization, and companies that own the tools, technology, infrastructure or raw materials urgently needed to power the modern world with much less reliance on carbon fuels. As a result, some anticipated portfolio companies will have exposure to natural gas as a transitory fuel, but the Fund will generally avoid crude oil.

Securities eligible for inclusion in the Fund’s investable universe include publicly listed equity securities of U.S. and foreign (including emerging markets) issuers. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), International Depositary Receipts (“IDRs”), U.S. dollar denominated foreign securities, direct foreign securities purchased on a foreign exchange, and securities of companies incorporated outside the United States. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, primarily exchange traded futures contracts linked to the near-term price fluctuations of water and carbon credits and futures contracts linked to longer-term appreciation of Decarbonization Companies.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser will apply a top-down approach, utilizing primarily quantitative factors, but also considering qualitative factors with a view toward growth and earning potential. In the selection process, the Adviser will give greater weight to Decarbonization Companies whose primary business models and growth prospects are dedicated to building the tools, technology, infrastructure, and raw materials that support decarbonization. The Adviser believes that global and secular trends are accelerating the urgency around decarbonization, including that dramatic increases in atmospheric carbon are directly responsible for observable temperature increases and relatively minor temperature changes have the potential to severely dislocate weather patterns. Accordingly, the Adviser includes in its investment selection process water and carbon pricing. In the absence of large-scale decarbonization, water, carbon and carbon offsets are likely to increase in price. Accordingly, changes in water and carbon prices are likely to reflect policies and trends with respect to decarbonization.

The Fund will concentrate its investments in the securities of issuers in the energy group of industries. Therefore, the Fund will invest more than 25% of its total assets in securities issued by companies in the energy group of industries. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of companies.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of Decarbonization Companies, as defined below. Decarbonization Companies are companies that each has at least 50% of its assets in the tools, technology, infrastructure, or raw materials that support decarbonization efforts (and companies whose announced future capital expenditures are anticipated to result in that company’s assets meeting that same test), or companies that each invests at least 50% of capital expenditures (either currently or announced future capital expenditures) in tools, technology, infrastructure or raw materials that support the decarbonization of the current global energy supply chain. Applying the foregoing definition, Decarbonization Companies are generally expected to consist of companies dedicated to battery technology, companies involved in the production, distribution, and delivery of water and carbon, and companies involved in the infrastructure that supports decarbonization efforts (for example, nuclear