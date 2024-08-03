The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded Fund (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend paying common stocks. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. As a point of comparison, a dividend paying common stock that the Fund would invest in would generally have a dividend yield greater than the average dividend yield of the equity securities in the S&P 500® Index.

The Fund invests roughly similar amounts of its assets in each stock in the portfolio at the time of original purchase, although the portfolio is not systematically rebalanced. This approach avoids the overweighting of any individual security being purchased. The Fund will generally own between 30-40 underlying equity positions. In addition to seeking high dividend yield, the Adviser employs a “value” style investing approach, which means that it selects stocks for the portfolio by screening for securities with low price-to-earnings ratios but that possess above-average earnings and dividend growth potential. The Adviser’s investment process combines a quantitative and qualitative approach. An initial quantitative screening is conducted that includes price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yield, long-term dividend and earnings growth potential. For securities that meet such quantitative screening criteria, the Adviser will conduct further qualitative fundamental research on the underlying companies with regard to valuation and financial metrics, their operating environment and core competitive strengths and weaknesses. The Adviser may sell portfolio stocks when they are no longer attractive based on their growth potential, dividend yield or price.

As part of its strategy, the Fund, in order to generate additional portfolio income, will selectively write (i.e., sell) covered call options, on a target range of between 25-40% of the underlying equity securities owned by the Fund (although the fundamental “value” features of the Fund’s approach to portfolio security selection stated above take precedence over option writing potential in that process). A call option is a short-term contract pursuant to which the seller (in this case, the Fund) gives the purchaser, in return for a premium paid, the right to buy the underlying equity security at a specified price upon exercise of the option at any time prior to its expiration. Writing a covered call option allows the Fund to receive a premium from the purchaser of the option, regardless of whether the option is exercised. This benefits the Fund, particularly in circumstances where the value of the underlying security declines or remains flat relative to the strike price and the call is not exercised, as the premiums received from writing covered call options will increase the amount of income generated and paid to the Fund, thereby increasing the Fund’s yield. The potential downside of the Fund writing covered calls is when the option is exercised and the stock is “called away” from the portfolio, requiring the Fund to sell the underlying security at the exercise price. This is usually done when the current price is higher than the strike price of the option, thereby giving up capital appreciation potential in return for the option premium received. A call option gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy the underlying equity stock from the writer of the option at a given price during a specific period. The Fund will look for opportunities to write on portfolio names that have some increase in implied volatility in their share prices, which may prove to offer attractive premiums. When the underlying holdings are called away, they are replaced with new or existing securities (in the case of the latter this most likely means at a higher price than at which they were called away).

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in foreign securities. These investments are generally made in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which trade on U.S. exchanges. ADRs may be purchased through “sponsored” or “unsponsored” facilities. A sponsored facility is established jointly by the issuer of the underlying security and a depositary, whereas a depositary may establish an unsponsored facility without participation by the issuer of the depositary security. Holders of unsponsored depositary receipts generally bear all the costs of such facilities and the depositary of an unsponsored facility frequently is under no obligation to distribute shareholder communications received from the issuer of the deposited security or to pass through voting rights to the holders of such receipts.

The Fund generally invests substantially all of its assets in common stocks and ADRs but may invest in other equity securities, which can include convertible debt, ETFs that invest primarily in equity securities, warrants, rights, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), equity interests in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and preferred stocks.