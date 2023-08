The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity securities of companies with a market capitalization of over $1 billion and a history of paying dividends, with the ability to increase dividends over time. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend paying equity securities.

The Fund's investment advisor, Madison Asset Management, LLC (“ Madison ” or the “ Advisor ”), will identify investment opportunities by screening for companies that generally have the following characteristics:

• A dividend yield of at least 110% of the market dividend yield. For this purpose, the “market dividend yield" consists of the dividend yield of the companies in the S&P 500 ® Index;

• A strong balance sheet;

• A dividend history that has been maintained and which is likely to increase; and

• Trade near or within the highest quartile (25%) of the company’s historical dividend yield relative to the S&P 500® Index, due to issues which Madison views as temporary. Relative dividend yield is defined as a stock’s dividend yield divided by the S&P 500 dividend yield. The Advisor compares a company’s current relative dividend yield to the relative yield over its prior historical range up to 20 years. When a stock is trading near or within the highest quartile of its historical relative yield range, it is eligible for purchase in the fund.

The Fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in equity securities rated below A- by Standard & Poor's. The Fund expects to be fully invested in equity securities but will maintain the flexibility to hold up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets in preferred stocks and investment grade fixed income securities when warranted in Madison's discretion.

The Fund may also invest up to 50% of its common stock allocation in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and emerging market securities. To the extent invested in common stocks, the Fund generally invests in 30-60 companies at any given time. This reflects Madison's belief that the Fund should be invested in Madison's top investment ideas, and that focusing on Madison's highest conviction investment ideas is the best way to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.