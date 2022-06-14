Home
Trending ETFs
Name

As of 06/14/2022

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

AGF Investments Trust - AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund

DIVA | ETF

-

$3.91 M

0.00%

8.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.91 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 8.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.45%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DIVA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AGF Investments Trust - AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AGFiQ
  • Inception Date
    Jan 14, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    150000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    William DeRoche

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the Indxx Hedged Dividend Income Index (the “Target Hedged Dividend Index” or “Index”). The Target Hedged Dividend Index is a long/short index in which the long positions, in the aggregate, have approximately twice the weight as the short positions, in the aggregate. The performance of the Fund will depend on the differences in the total return between its long positions and short positions. For example, if the Fund’s long positions appreciate more rapidly than its short positions, the Fund would generate a positive return. If the opposite occurred, the Fund would generate a negative return.
The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in common stock of the long positions in the Target Hedged Dividend Index and sells short at least 80% of the short positions in the Target Hedged Dividend Index. In tracking the Target Hedged Dividend Index, the Fund is designed to provide high dividend income with a secondary goal of capital appreciation and to limit the drawdown of the Fund when equity markets fall and give up some potential gains when the markets rise.
The universe for the Target Hedged Dividend Index is the largest 1000 U.S. listed issuers, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and business development companies (“BDCs”) that meet certain average trading volume and free float requirements established by Indxx LLC (“universe”). Based on dividends paid over the last three years, the Target Hedged Dividend Index identifies approximately 100 securities that consistently paid the highest dividends and had the highest dividend yields as equal-weighted long components and approximately 150 to 200 securities that inconsistently paid dividends or consistently paid the lowest dividends and had the lowest dividend yields as equal-weighted short components.
Although the Fund will seek to invest in all of the long and short positions that comprise the Target Hedged Dividend Index in approximately the same weight as they appear in the Index, the Fund may use a sampling strategy to track the performance of the Target Hedged Dividend Index. A sampling strategy involves investing in a representative sample of the long and short positions in the Target Hedged Dividend Index that, collectively, have an investment profile correlated with the Target Hedged Dividend Index. In either case, the weightings of the long and short positions in the Fund’s portfolio may differ from their weightings in the Target Hedged Dividend Index.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments, other than the long and short positions in the Target Hedged Dividend Index, that the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Target Hedged Dividend Index. Such instruments may include long and short common stocks not in the Target Hedged Dividend Index, derivatives, including swap agreements based on the Target Hedged Dividend Index and futures contracts on equity indexes and money market instruments.
The Target Hedged Dividend Index is normally reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. In the long components of the index, the weight of each sector is subject to a 25% cap. In the short components of the index, each sector’s weight is half its weight in the long components. The Fund is expected to concentrate its investments ( i.e. , hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Target Hedged Dividend Index is concentrated.
Read More

DIVA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIVA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -24.5% 14.0% 11.11%
1 Yr N/A -32.0% 22.0% 12.18%
3 Yr N/A* -19.6% 20.7% 40.54%
5 Yr N/A* -13.3% 13.1% 50.89%
10 Yr N/A* -7.2% 11.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIVA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -54.0% 40.9% 32.63%
2021 N/A -22.5% 24.1% 87.36%
2020 N/A -19.4% 24.1% 71.10%
2019 N/A -8.4% 12.9% 37.35%
2018 N/A -14.0% 7.1% 96.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIVA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -25.0% 14.0% 10.10%
1 Yr N/A -32.0% 22.0% 12.18%
3 Yr N/A* -19.6% 20.7% 37.84%
5 Yr N/A* -13.2% 14.1% 48.52%
10 Yr N/A* -6.8% 11.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIVA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -54.0% 40.9% 32.63%
2021 N/A -22.5% 24.1% 87.36%
2020 N/A -19.4% 24.1% 71.10%
2019 N/A -8.4% 12.9% 48.80%
2018 N/A -14.0% 15.9% 99.35%

DIVA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DIVA Category Low Category High DIVA % Rank
Net Assets 3.91 M 818 K 5.18 B 97.96%
Number of Holdings 271 3 2670 20.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 496 K -175 M 1.1 B 89.36%
Weighting of Top 10 12.67% 1.5% 100.0% 94.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Baker Hughes Co. 1.40%
  2. First Horizon Corp. 1.33%
  3. Coterra Energy, Inc. 1.31%
  4. Chevron Corp. 1.29%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp. 1.25%
  6. Valero Energy Corp. 1.25%
  7. Cheniere Energy Partners LP 1.24%
  8. Marathon Petroleum Corp. 1.23%
  9. Newmont Corp. 1.19%
  10. Williams Cos., Inc. (The) 1.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DIVA % Rank
Cash 		48.50% -67.46% 106.99% 33.16%
Stocks 		47.49% -2.90% 119.13% 61.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.60% 74.87%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 72.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.68% 75.40%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 152.17% 77.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DIVA % Rank
Utilities 		24.21% 0.00% 24.21% 0.60%
Energy 		15.13% 0.00% 32.57% 4.19%
Real Estate 		14.21% 0.00% 14.21% 0.60%
Financial Services 		10.58% 0.00% 83.83% 67.66%
Consumer Defense 		10.45% 0.00% 33.38% 17.96%
Healthcare 		7.15% 0.00% 100.00% 86.23%
Communication Services 		4.93% 0.00% 32.32% 74.85%
Industrials 		4.83% 0.00% 31.93% 90.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.83% 0.00% 88.83% 91.02%
Technology 		2.87% 0.00% 43.24% 93.41%
Basic Materials 		1.82% 0.00% 28.58% 69.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DIVA % Rank
US 		47.49% -24.26% 116.70% 55.08%
Non US 		0.00% -43.01% 97.78% 87.17%

DIVA - Expenses

Operational Fees

DIVA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 8.36% 0.40% 11.46% 87.82%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 2.50% 6.60%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 22.02%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

DIVA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DIVA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DIVA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.45% 0.00% 479.00% 10.34%

DIVA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DIVA Category Low Category High DIVA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.13% 79.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DIVA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DIVA Category Low Category High DIVA % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.64% -3.33% 2.88% 1.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DIVA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DIVA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William DeRoche

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 14, 2015

7.38

7.4%

Bill is Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at FFCM, LLC. Bill is one of the co-founders of FFCM. Before founding FFCM, Bill was a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors and was the head of the U.S. Enhanced Equities team. Prior to joining SSgA in 2003, Bill was a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager at Putnam Investments. Bill has been working in the investment management field since 1995. Bill has a Bachelor's degreee in Electrical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth College.

Philip Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 14, 2015

7.38

7.4%

Phil is Chief Operations Officer and Portfolio Manager at FFCM, LLC. Prior to joining FFCM, Phil was an equity strategist at Platinum Grove Asset Management LP where his responsibilites included supervising electronic trade execution, automating trade operations and building out systems infrastructure. Phil has also co-managed statistical arbitrage strategies in the Japanese Equity Market. He was Director of Development at Principia Capital Management, LLC, a statistical arbitrage hedge fund, where he developed the firm's quantitative research and trading platforms. Previously, Phil was a Vice President in Goldman Sachs' Fixed Income Derivatives. Phil has been a member of the investing community since 1992. Phil holds engineering degrees from the University of Pennsylvania (Ph.D.) and the Cooper Union (BE and ME)

Josh Belko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Josh is an Associate Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for AGFiQ ETFs and AGF Investments, LLC, a registered investment adviser focused on factor driven traditional and alternative investment strategies. Prior to AGF Investments, Josh was an analyst at Pioneer Investments where he supported the investment management process for global equity, fixed income and derivative products. Prior to Pioneer, he was an investor service representative for a European firm managing $55 billion in assets at Brown Brothers Harriman. Josh also worked at Standish Mellon Asset Management as a structured products analyst and at State Street Global Markets as a FX trader. Josh attained a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Northeastern University D’Amore-McKim School of Business while playing on their NCAA Division I football team. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.98 7.93

