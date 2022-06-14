Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 06/14/2022
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.91 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.7%
Expense Ratio 8.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.45%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|DIVA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-24.5%
|14.0%
|11.11%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-32.0%
|22.0%
|12.18%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-19.6%
|20.7%
|40.54%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.3%
|13.1%
|50.89%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.2%
|11.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DIVA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-54.0%
|40.9%
|32.63%
|2021
|N/A
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|87.36%
|2020
|N/A
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|71.10%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.4%
|12.9%
|37.35%
|2018
|N/A
|-14.0%
|7.1%
|96.08%
|Period
|DIVA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-25.0%
|14.0%
|10.10%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-32.0%
|22.0%
|12.18%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-19.6%
|20.7%
|37.84%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|14.1%
|48.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.8%
|11.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DIVA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-54.0%
|40.9%
|32.63%
|2021
|N/A
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|87.36%
|2020
|N/A
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|71.10%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.4%
|12.9%
|48.80%
|2018
|N/A
|-14.0%
|15.9%
|99.35%
|DIVA
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIVA % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.91 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|97.96%
|Number of Holdings
|271
|3
|2670
|20.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|496 K
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|89.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.67%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|94.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIVA % Rank
|Cash
|48.50%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|33.16%
|Stocks
|47.49%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|61.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.60%
|74.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|72.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.68%
|75.40%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|152.17%
|77.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIVA % Rank
|Utilities
|24.21%
|0.00%
|24.21%
|0.60%
|Energy
|15.13%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|4.19%
|Real Estate
|14.21%
|0.00%
|14.21%
|0.60%
|Financial Services
|10.58%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|67.66%
|Consumer Defense
|10.45%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|17.96%
|Healthcare
|7.15%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.23%
|Communication Services
|4.93%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|74.85%
|Industrials
|4.83%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|90.42%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.83%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|91.02%
|Technology
|2.87%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|93.41%
|Basic Materials
|1.82%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|69.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIVA % Rank
|US
|47.49%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|55.08%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-43.01%
|97.78%
|87.17%
|DIVA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|8.36%
|0.40%
|11.46%
|87.82%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|6.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|22.02%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|DIVA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DIVA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DIVA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.45%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|10.34%
|DIVA
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIVA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.13%
|79.19%
|DIVA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DIVA
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIVA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.64%
|-3.33%
|2.88%
|1.04%
|DIVA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.307
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2020
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.358
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2019
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2019
|$0.313
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2018
|$0.357
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2018
|$0.344
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2018
|$0.654
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2017
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2017
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2016
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2016
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2015
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2015
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2015
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 14, 2015
7.38
7.4%
Bill is Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at FFCM, LLC. Bill is one of the co-founders of FFCM. Before founding FFCM, Bill was a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors and was the head of the U.S. Enhanced Equities team. Prior to joining SSgA in 2003, Bill was a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager at Putnam Investments. Bill has been working in the investment management field since 1995. Bill has a Bachelor's degreee in Electrical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 14, 2015
7.38
7.4%
Phil is Chief Operations Officer and Portfolio Manager at FFCM, LLC. Prior to joining FFCM, Phil was an equity strategist at Platinum Grove Asset Management LP where his responsibilites included supervising electronic trade execution, automating trade operations and building out systems infrastructure. Phil has also co-managed statistical arbitrage strategies in the Japanese Equity Market. He was Director of Development at Principia Capital Management, LLC, a statistical arbitrage hedge fund, where he developed the firm's quantitative research and trading platforms. Previously, Phil was a Vice President in Goldman Sachs' Fixed Income Derivatives. Phil has been a member of the investing community since 1992. Phil holds engineering degrees from the University of Pennsylvania (Ph.D.) and the Cooper Union (BE and ME)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Josh is an Associate Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for AGFiQ ETFs and AGF Investments, LLC, a registered investment adviser focused on factor driven traditional and alternative investment strategies. Prior to AGF Investments, Josh was an analyst at Pioneer Investments where he supported the investment management process for global equity, fixed income and derivative products. Prior to Pioneer, he was an investor service representative for a European firm managing $55 billion in assets at Brown Brothers Harriman. Josh also worked at Standish Mellon Asset Management as a structured products analyst and at State Street Global Markets as a FX trader. Josh attained a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Northeastern University D’Amore-McKim School of Business while playing on their NCAA Division I football team. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.98
|7.93
