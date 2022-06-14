The Fund seeks to track the performance of the Indxx Hedged Dividend Income Index (the “Target Hedged Dividend Index” or “Index”). The Target Hedged Dividend Index is a long/short index in which the long positions, in the aggregate, have approximately twice the weight as the short positions, in the aggregate. The performance of the Fund will depend on the differences in the total return between its long positions and short positions. For example, if the Fund’s long positions appreciate more rapidly than its short positions, the Fund would generate a positive return. If the opposite occurred, the Fund would generate a negative return.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in common stock of the long positions in the Target Hedged Dividend Index and sells short at least 80% of the short positions in the Target Hedged Dividend Index. In tracking the Target Hedged Dividend Index, the Fund is designed to provide high dividend income with a secondary goal of capital appreciation and to limit the drawdown of the Fund when equity markets fall and give up some potential gains when the markets rise.

The universe for the Target Hedged Dividend Index is the largest 1000 U.S. listed issuers, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and business development companies (“BDCs”) that meet certain average trading volume and free float requirements established by Indxx LLC (“universe”). Based on dividends paid over the last three years, the Target Hedged Dividend Index identifies approximately 100 securities that consistently paid the highest dividends and had the highest dividend yields as equal-weighted long components and approximately 150 to 200 securities that inconsistently paid dividends or consistently paid the lowest dividends and had the lowest dividend yields as equal-weighted short components.

Although the Fund will seek to invest in all of the long and short positions that comprise the Target Hedged Dividend Index in approximately the same weight as they appear in the Index, the Fund may use a sampling strategy to track the performance of the Target Hedged Dividend Index. A sampling strategy involves investing in a representative sample of the long and short positions in the Target Hedged Dividend Index that, collectively, have an investment profile correlated with the Target Hedged Dividend Index. In either case, the weightings of the long and short positions in the Fund’s portfolio may differ from their weightings in the Target Hedged Dividend Index.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments, other than the long and short positions in the Target Hedged Dividend Index, that the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Target Hedged Dividend Index. Such instruments may include long and short common stocks not in the Target Hedged Dividend Index, derivatives, including swap agreements based on the Target Hedged Dividend Index and futures contracts on equity indexes and money market instruments.