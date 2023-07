The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in individual U.S. equity securities (generally consisting of common stocks and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)) included in the S&P 500 that have been identified by Kaiju ETF Advisors (“Kaiju” or the “Sub-Adviser”) as oversold in the market. The Sub-Adviser utilizes a proprietary algorithm (the “Kaiju Algorithm”) to (i) select “oversold” securities for the Fund, (ii) identify market conditions that inform the Sub-Adviser’s buying and selling of securities, and (iii) employ risk management techniques to protect against major market corrections.

The term “oversold” describes a condition where a security is trading at a price below its perceived fair market value, as determined by the Sub-Adviser, as a result of various external factors, including high-frequency trading, liquidity voids ( i.e. , sudden changes in price without enough liquidity between the original price level and the final price level), and market panic. The oversold securities represent short-term buying opportunities, or individual security pricing “dips.” The Fund will “buy the dip” with respect to individual oversold securities based on the Kaiju Algorithm’s analysis of technical indicators, including a company’s past price movements, trading volumes, liquidity levels, and investor sentiments. The Kaiju Algorithm takes a Stratified Risk Distribution ® approach to distribute the potential candidates for inclusion in the Fund across sectors and industries to eliminate sector over-weighting within the Fund.

The Fund may invest in the securities of companies of any market capitalization, but primarily invests in large capitalization companies ( i.e. , an issuer whose market capitalization at the time of purchase is $10 billion or above). In addition to individual equity securities, the Fund may invest in U.S. equity ETFs. In the event that the Kaiju Algorithm does not identify any oversold securities, the Fund may exclusively hold such ETFs, as well as cash and cash equivalents.

Individual equity securities are typically held for a period of time ranging from one day to seven days, but may be held longer depending on the model’s signals. The Sub-Adviser generally sells the security when the security achieves the Kaiju Algorithm’s estimate of fair value, and/or the Kaiju Algorithm identifies that a return to the security’s fair value price is probable. The Fund frequently and actively purchases and sells securities.

The number of positions held by the Fund may range at any time from approximately 20 to 100; each position’s weighting is determined by the Kaiju Algorithm.

To manage portfolio risk and to protect against major market corrections, the Sub-Adviser employs a regime classification engine and a regime change detection engine. The regime classification engine attempts to correctly identify the current regime of each security held by the Fund; the engine is designed to identify how current market conditions can be classified ( e.g. , bull market, bear market, neutral market, or “unknown”). The regime change detection engine attempts to determine whether the regime identified by the regime classification engine is likely to persist, or if not, change in which direction; the engine is designed to identify if a change in classification is imminent.

A bull market is typically characterized by a period of material increase in the overall U.S. stock market, and a bear market is typically characterized by a period of material decrease in the overall U.S. stock market. Market conditions are considered neutral when neither bear nor bull market conditions exist. When market conditions cannot be classified, the regime classification engine labels the market conditions as “unknown” ( i.e. , when a combination of factors have never appeared in the last 20 years, such as the COVID-19 pandemic).

Together, the two engines act as an early warning system to identify whether a security is more or less likely to weather large market corrections as compared to that security’s peers. When the engines identify a high probability of a major market correction, the Kaiju Algorithm employs various risk management techniques, including holding individual securities for reduced periods of time, allocating more of the Fund’s portfolio to U.S. equity ETFs, or by holding cash and cash equivalents.