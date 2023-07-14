Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.2%
1 yr return
16.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$2.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
59.5%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DGIN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.2%
|-9.0%
|0.5%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|16.5%
|-25.0%
|8.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.3%
|18.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.0%
|6.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-1.2%
|10.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DGIN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-36.8%
|29.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-0.5%
|20.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-22.6%
|6.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-37.5%
|3.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|66.3%
|N/A
|Period
|DGIN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-26.6%
|0.5%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-25.0%
|8.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|18.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.0%
|6.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.2%
|10.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DGIN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-36.8%
|29.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-0.5%
|20.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-22.6%
|6.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-37.5%
|3.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|66.3%
|N/A
|DGIN
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGIN % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.3 M
|943 K
|5.01 B
|96.30%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|18
|474
|81.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|826 K
|615 K
|2.3 B
|96.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.47%
|12.4%
|77.4%
|25.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGIN % Rank
|Stocks
|100.04%
|93.28%
|104.43%
|33.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.14%
|25.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-4.43%
|5.11%
|70.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|14.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGIN % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.15%
|59.26%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.60%
|3.70%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.03%
|66.67%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.03%
|92.59%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|96.30%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.07%
|88.89%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.08%
|25.93%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.41%
|7.41%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.94%
|96.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.06%
|85.19%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.39%
|92.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGIN % Rank
|Non US
|72.01%
|93.28%
|104.43%
|77.78%
|US
|28.04%
|0.00%
|3.82%
|3.70%
|DGIN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.19%
|2.22%
|77.78%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.19%
|1.25%
|48.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.08%
|0.20%
|N/A
|DGIN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.25%
|5.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|DGIN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DGIN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|10.73%
|67.00%
|N/A
|DGIN
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGIN % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.84%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|33.33%
|DGIN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DGIN
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGIN % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.69%
|1.15%
|N/A
|DGIN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 15, 2022
0.29
0.3%
Mr. Liao has been employed by Van Eck Associates Corporation as an analyst since the summer of 2004 and has been a portfolio manager since 2006. Mr. Liao graduated from New York University in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Mathematics. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 15, 2022
0.29
0.3%
Guo Hua (Jason) Jin has been employed by Van Eck Associates Corporation as an analyst since January 2007 and has been a portfolio manager since 2018. Mr. Jin graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Analysis.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.41
|21.34
|9.91
|11.3
