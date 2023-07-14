Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

15.2%

1 yr return

16.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

59.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.8
$26.88
$32.30

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DGIN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VanEck Digital India ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    VANECKFUND
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Peter Liao

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The Digital India Index consists of equity securities of companies involved in supporting the digitalization of the Indian economy. To be initially eligible for the Digital India Index, companies must (i) be domiciled, headquartered, or incorporated in India (“Indian companies”) and (ii) generate at least 50% of their revenues from one or more of the following categories: software, hardware, information technology services and consulting, communications equipment and infrastructure, telecommunication services, internet applications, e-commerce sites including financial services and electronic payment processing. In addition, Indian companies that are ranked within the top 10 telecommunication services companies by annual revenue are also eligible for inclusion in the Digital India Index because such companies are involved with and/or support the digitization of the Indian economy.
Such companies may include small-, medium-, and large- capitalization companies and foreign market issuers, including emerging market issuers. As of December 31, 2022, the Digital India Index included 35 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $1.08 billion and $208.4 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of $42.97 billion. These amounts are subject to change. The Digital India Index is published by MV Index Solutions GmbH (the “Index provider” or “MVIS”), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Adviser. The Digital India Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.
The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Digital India Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Digital India Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Digital India Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to track the Digital India Index.
The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act of 1940”), and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer. The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Digital India Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of December 31, 2022, each of the information technology and communication services sectors represented a significant portion of the Fund.
Read More

DGIN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -9.0% 0.5% N/A
1 Yr 16.5% -25.0% 8.6% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -8.3% 18.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -11.0% 6.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -1.2% 10.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -36.8% 29.6% N/A
2021 N/A -0.5% 20.2% N/A
2020 N/A -22.6% 6.1% N/A
2019 N/A -37.5% 3.2% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 66.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -26.6% 0.5% N/A
1 Yr N/A -25.0% 8.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -8.3% 18.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.0% 6.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.2% 10.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -36.8% 29.6% N/A
2021 N/A -0.5% 20.2% N/A
2020 N/A -22.6% 6.1% N/A
2019 N/A -37.5% 3.2% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 66.3% N/A

DGIN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DGIN Category Low Category High DGIN % Rank
Net Assets 2.3 M 943 K 5.01 B 96.30%
Number of Holdings 35 18 474 81.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 826 K 615 K 2.3 B 96.30%
Weighting of Top 10 59.47% 12.4% 77.4% 25.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Infosys Ltd 7.90%
  2. Reliance Industries Ltd 7.89%
  3. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd 6.83%
  4. Bharti Airtel Ltd 6.52%
  5. HCL Technologies Ltd 6.00%
  6. Tech Mahindra Ltd 5.27%
  7. Wipro Ltd 5.27%
  8. Info Edge India Ltd 4.93%
  9. WNS Holdings Ltd 4.67%
  10. LTIMindtree Ltd 4.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DGIN % Rank
Stocks 		100.04% 93.28% 104.43% 33.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 11.11%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 3.14% 25.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 11.11%
Cash 		0.00% -4.43% 5.11% 70.37%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 14.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGIN % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 9.15% 59.26%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 62.60% 3.70%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 4.03% 66.67%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.03% 92.59%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 96.30%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.07% 88.89%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 19.08% 25.93%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 28.41% 7.41%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 71.94% 96.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 28.06% 85.19%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 33.39% 92.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGIN % Rank
Non US 		72.01% 93.28% 104.43% 77.78%
US 		28.04% 0.00% 3.82% 3.70%

DGIN - Expenses

Operational Fees

DGIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.19% 2.22% 77.78%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.19% 1.25% 48.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.20% N/A

Sales Fees

DGIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.25% 5.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DGIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DGIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 10.73% 67.00% N/A

DGIN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DGIN Category Low Category High DGIN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.84% 0.00% 6.08% 33.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DGIN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DGIN Category Low Category High DGIN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.69% 1.15% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DGIN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DGIN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Liao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 15, 2022

0.29

0.3%

Mr. Liao has been employed by Van Eck Associates Corporation as an analyst since the summer of 2004 and has been a portfolio manager since 2006. Mr. Liao graduated from New York University in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Mathematics. He is a CFA charterholder.

Guo Hua (Jason) Jin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 15, 2022

0.29

0.3%

Guo Hua (Jason) Jin has been employed by Van Eck Associates Corporation as an analyst since January 2007 and has been a portfolio manager since 2018. Mr. Jin graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Analysis.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.41 21.34 9.91 11.3

