Such companies may include small-, medium-, and large- capitalization companies and foreign market issuers, including emerging market issuers. As of December 31, 2022, the Digital India Index included 35 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $1.08 billion and $208.4 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of $42.97 billion. These amounts are subject to change. The Digital India Index is published by MV Index Solutions GmbH (the “Index provider” or “MVIS”), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Adviser. The Digital India Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Digital India Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Digital India Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Digital India Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to track the Digital India Index.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act of 1940”), and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer. The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Digital India Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of December 31, 2022, each of the information technology and communication services sectors represented a significant portion of the Fund.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The Digital India Index consists of equity securities of companies involved in supporting the digitalization of the Indian economy. To be initially eligible for the Digital India Index, companies must (i) be domiciled, headquartered, or incorporated in India (“Indian companies”) and (ii) generate at least 50% of their revenues from one or more of the following categories: software, hardware, information technology services and consulting, communications equipment and infrastructure, telecommunication services, internet applications, e-commerce sites including financial services and electronic payment processing. In addition, Indian companies that are ranked within the top 10 telecommunication services companies by annual revenue are also eligible for inclusion in the Digital India Index because such companies are involved with and/or support the digitization of the Indian economy.