To achieve the US Large Cap Vector ETF’s investment objective, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

The Portfolio is designed to purchase a broad and diverse group of readily marketable securities of U.S. large cap companies that the Advisor determines to have higher profitability and lower relative price as compared to other U.S. large cap companies at the time of purchase. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The Portfolio may emphasize certain companies, including smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and/or higher profitability companies as compared to their representation in the large cap high profitability value segment of the U.S. market. The Portfolio’s increased exposure to such companies may be achieved by overweighting and/or underweighting eligible companies based on their market capitalization, relative price, and/or profitability characteristics. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large cap U.S. companies. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. The Advisor considers large cap companies to be companies whose market capitalizations are generally in the highest 90% of total market capitalization within the U.S. Universe or companies whose market capitalizations are larger than or equal to the 1,000th largest U.S. company within the U.S. Universe, whichever results in the higher market capitalization break. The Advisor generally defines the U.S. Universe as a portfolio of U.S. operating companies listed on securities exchanges in the United States that are deemed appropriate by the Advisor. Total market capitalization is based on the market capitalization of eligible operating companies within the U.S. Universe. Under the Advisor’s market capitalization guidelines described above, based on market capitalization data as of December 31, 2022, the market capitalization of a large cap company would be $7,650 million or above. This threshold will change due to market conditions.

The Advisor may also increase or reduce the Portfolio’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.

The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a

specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.