Vitals

YTD Return

11.2%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$142 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.7
$25.34
$31.65

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DFSE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

To achieve the Emerging Markets Sustainability ETF’s investment objective, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

The Portfolio is designed to purchase a broad and diverse group of securities associated with emerging markets. The Portfolio invests in companies of all sizes, with increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies as compared to their representation in the Emerging Markets Universe, while adjusting the composition of the Portfolio based on sustainability impact considerations. For purposes of this Portfolio, the Advisor defines the Emerging Markets Universe as a market capitalization weighted set (e.g., the larger the company, the greater the proportion of the Emerging Markets Universe it represents) of companies in emerging markets, which may include frontier markets (emerging market countries in an earlier stage of development), authorized for investment by the Advisor’s Investment Committee (“Approved Markets”). The Portfolio’s increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies may be achieved by decreasing the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to larger capitalization, higher relative price, or lower profitability companies relative to their weight in the Emerging Markets Universe. An equity issuer is considered to have a high relative price (i.e., a growth stock) primarily because it has a high price in relation to its book value. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.

The Advisor may also increase or reduce the Portfolio’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in emerging markets equity investments that are defined in the Prospectus as Approved Markets securities. The Portfolio may gain exposure to companies associated with Approved Markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country. The Portfolio may also invest in China A-shares (equity securities of companies listed in China) and variable interest entities (special structures that utilize contractual arrangements to provide exposure to certain Chinese companies).

The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for Approved Markets or other equity market securities and indices, including those of the United States, to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio. The above-referenced investments are not subject to, although they may incorporate, the Portfolio’s sustainability impact considerations.

The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The Advisor intends to take into account the impact that companies may have on the environment and other sustainability considerations when making investment decisions for the Portfolio. Relative to a portfolio without

these considerations, the Portfolio will exclude or underweight securities of companies that, according to the Portfolio’s sustainability impact considerations, may be less sustainable as compared either to other companies in the Portfolio’s investment universe or other companies with similar business lines. Similarly, relative to a portfolio without sustainability impact considerations, the Portfolio will overweight securities of companies that, according to the Portfolio’s sustainability impact considerations, may be more sustainable as compared either to other companies in the Portfolio’s investment universe or other companies with similar business lines. In considering sustainability impact and other factors that the Advisor believes may be important to investors, the Advisor will consider greenhouse gas emissions intensity, fossil fuel reserves, coal, land use, water use, factory farming activities, biodiversity, involvement in toxic spills or releases, operational waste, tobacco, palm oil, cluster munitions manufacturing, landmine manufacturing, civilian firearms manufacturing, the ownership or operation of private prisons and/or immigrant detention facilities, child labor, and severe environmental, social, or governance controversies, among other factors. In particular, the Portfolio will exclude companies the Advisor considers to have high greenhouse gas emissions intensity or fossil fuel reserves relative to other issuers. The Advisor may engage third party service providers to provide research and/or ratings information relating to the Portfolio’s sustainability impact considerations with respect to securities in the portfolio, where information is available from such providers.

The Portfolio may periodically modify, add, or remove certain sustainability impact considerations. (See “Additional Information on Investment Objectives and Policies—Applying the Portfolios’ Sustainability Impact Considerations” in the Prospectus.)

The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.

Read More

DFSE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

DFSE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFSE Category Low Category High DFSE % Rank
Net Assets 142 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 3773 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 18.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 14.81% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 2.81%
  2. TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 2.75%
  3. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 2.68%
  4. ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 1.44%
  5. INFOSYS LTD 1.10%
  6. PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD 0.89%
  7. MEDIATEK INC 0.67%
  8. NETEASE INC 0.66%
  9. BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.65%
  10. INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFSE % Rank
Stocks 		93.43% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.37% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFSE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFSE % Rank
Non US 		93.35% N/A N/A N/A
US 		0.08% N/A N/A N/A

DFSE - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.46% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DFSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DFSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DFSE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFSE Category Low Category High DFSE % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.02% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFSE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFSE Category Low Category High DFSE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFSE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DFSE - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

