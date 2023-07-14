The Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF will seek to achieve its investment objective through exposure to a broad portfolio of U.S. and foreign corporate debt securities with an investment grade rating. In addition, the Portfolio may invest in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. and foreign governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, including mortgage-backed securities, bank obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, money market funds, corporate debt obligations having investment grade ratings, securities of domestic or foreign issuers denominated in U.S. dollars but not trading in the United States, and obligations of supranational organizations. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Portfolio’s net assets will be invested in fixed income securities considered to be investment grade quality. In addition, the Portfolio is authorized to invest more than 25% of its total assets in U.S. Treasury bonds, bills and notes, and obligations of federal agencies and instrumentalities.

The Portfolio may invest in fixed income securities considered investment grade at the time of purchase (e.g., rated BBB- or above by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or Baa3 or above by Moody’s Investor’s Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”)). The Portfolio may invest with an emphasis on debt securities rated in the lower half of the investment grade spectrum (e.g., rated BBB- to A+ by S&P or Fitch or Baa3 to A1 by Moody’s). The Portfolio will not emphasize investments in the lower half of the investment grade spectrum, however, when the Advisor believes the expected credit premium (i.e., the expected incremental return on investment for holding obligations considered to have greater credit risk than direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury) is relatively low. The Advisor expects that the Portfolio will primarily invest in the obligations of issuers that are in developed countries.

The Portfolio primarily invests in securities that mature within five years from the date of settlement. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will generally maintain a weighted average duration of no more than one half year greater than, and no less than one year below, the weighted average duration of the Portfolio’s benchmark, the ICE BofA 1-5 Year US Corporate & Government Index, which was approximately 2.56 years as of December 31, 2022. In making these purchase decisions, if the expected term premium is greater for longer-term securities in the eligible maturity range, the Advisor will focus on investment in the longer-term area, otherwise, the Portfolio will focus its investment in the shorter-term area of the eligible maturity range. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.

The Portfolio’s investments may include securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Portfolio intends to hedge foreign currency exposure to attempt to protect against uncertainty in the level of future foreign currency rates. The Portfolio may enter into foreign currency forward contracts to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates or to transfer balances from one currency to another. The Portfolio may enter into credit default swaps on issuers or indices to buy or sell credit protection to hedge its credit exposure; gain market or issuer exposure without owning the underlying securities; or increase the Portfolio’s total return. The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to hedge its currency exposure or to hedge its interest rate exposure or for non-hedging purposes, such as a substitute for direct investment or to increase or decrease market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.

The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.