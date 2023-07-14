Home
Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

DFSB | ETF

$51.14

$125 M

7.30%

$3.75

0.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$125 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.3
$50.08
$52.55

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DFSB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade debt securities (e.g., rated BBB- or above by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or Baa3 or above by Moody’s Investor’s Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”)) of U.S. and non-U.S. corporate and government issuers, including mortgage-backed securities, while excluding or underweighting securities of corporate and certain non-sovereign government issuers based upon the Portfolio’s sustainability impact considerations. The Portfolio may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. At times, the Portfolio may invest a majority of its net assets in securities of U.S. and non-U.S. government issuers. The Advisor expects that the Portfolio will primarily invest in the obligations of issuers that are in developed countries.

The Portfolio will be managed with a view to capturing expected credit premiums and expected term premiums. The term “expected credit premium” means the expected incremental return on investment for holding obligations considered to have greater credit risk than direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury, and “expected term premium” means the expected relative return on investment for holding securities having longer-term maturities as compared to shorter-term maturities. In managing the Portfolio, the Advisor will increase or decrease investment exposure to intermediate-term securities depending on the expected term premium and also increase or decrease investment exposure to non-government securities depending on the expected credit premium.

The Portfolio will primarily invest in securities that mature within twenty years from the date of settlement, but may, as in the case of mortgage-backed securities, invest in securities with longer maturities. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will generally maintain a weighted average duration of no more than one half year greater than, and no less than one year below, the weighted average duration of the Portfolio’s benchmark, currently anticipated to be the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index (Hedged to USD), which was approximately 6.69 years as of December 31, 2022. From time to time, the Portfolio may deviate from this duration range when the Advisor determines it to be appropriate under the circumstances. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Portfolio intends to invest its assets to gain exposure to at least three different countries, including the United States. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 30% of its net assets in non-U.S. issuers. As of the date of the Prospectus, the Portfolio invests approximately 48% of its net assets in U.S. issuers. This percentage will change due to market conditions. An issuer may be considered to be of a country if it is organized under the laws of, maintains its principal place of business in, has at least 50% of its assets or derives at least 50% of its operating income in, or is a government, government agency, instrumentality or central bank of, that country.

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Portfolio’s net assets will be invested in fixed income securities considered to be investment grade quality. The Portfolio may invest in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. and foreign governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, including mortgage-backed securities, bank obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, money market funds, obligations of other domestic and foreign issuers, securities of domestic or foreign issuers denominated in U.S. dollars but not trading in the United States, and obligations of supranational organizations. In addition, the Portfolio is authorized to invest more than 25% of its total assets in U.S. Treasury bonds, bills and notes, and obligations of federal agencies and its instrumentalities.

The Portfolio’s investments may include foreign securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Portfolio intends to hedge foreign currency exposure to attempt to protect against uncertainty in the level of future foreign currency rates. The Portfolio may enter into foreign currency forward contracts to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates or to transfer balances from one currency to another. The Portfolio also may enter into credit default swaps on issuers or indices to buy or sell credit protection to hedge its credit exposure; gain market or issuer exposure without owning the underlying securities; or increase the Portfolio’s

total return. The Portfolio also may use derivatives, such as futures contracts and options on futures contracts, for hedging purposes such as hedging its interest rate or currency exposure or for non-hedging purposes as a substitute for direct investment or to increase or decrease market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.

The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The Advisor intends to take into account the impact that companies may have on the environment and other sustainability considerations when making investment decisions for the Portfolio. Relative to a portfolio without these considerations, the Portfolio will exclude or underweight securities of companies that, according to the Portfolio’s sustainability impact considerations, may be less sustainable as compared either to other companies in the Portfolio’s investment universe or other companies with similar business lines. Similarly, relative to a portfolio without sustainability impact considerations, the Portfolio will overweight securities of companies that, according to the Portfolio’s sustainability impact considerations, may be more sustainable as compared either to other companies in the Portfolio’s investment universe or other companies with similar business lines. In considering sustainability impact and other factors that the Advisor believes may be important to investors, the Advisor will consider greenhouse gas emissions intensity, fossil fuel reserves, coal, land use, water use, factory farming activities, biodiversity, involvement in toxic spills or releases, operational waste, tobacco, palm oil, cluster munitions manufacturing, landmine manufacturing, civilian firearms manufacturing, the ownership or operation of private prisons and/or immigrant detention facilities, child labor, and severe environmental, social, or governance controversies, among other factors. In particular, the Portfolio will exclude companies the Advisor considers to have high greenhouse gas emissions intensity or fossil fuel reserves relative to other issuers. The Advisor may engage third party service providers to provide research and/or ratings information relating to the Portfolio’s sustainability impact considerations with respect to securities in the portfolio, where information is available from such providers. In addition to excluding or underweighting securities of corporate issuers based upon the Portfolio’s sustainability impact considerations, the Portfolio also will generally exclude or underweight securities of supranational organizations and certain non-sovereign governmental agencies (both U.S. and non-U.S.) that may be less sustainable as compared to other similar issuers, based upon the Portfolio’s sustainability impact considerations. The Portfolio’s investments in securities of U.S. and non-U.S. sovereign issuers are not subject to the sustainability impact considerations identified above. The Advisor, however, considers securities issued by the U.S. Treasury and certain U.S. agencies and instrumentalities that are not subject to the sustainability impact considerations identified above to be consistent with the Portfolio’s strategy of investing in sustainable investments.

The Portfolio may periodically modify, add, or remove certain sustainability impact considerations. (See “Additional Information on Investment Objectives and Policies—Applying the Portfolios’ Sustainability Impact Considerations” in the Prospectus.)

The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.

Read More

DFSB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

DFSB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFSB Category Low Category High DFSB % Rank
Net Assets 125 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 320 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 22.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 22.81% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. U S TREASURY BOND 3.23%
  2. U S TREASURY NOTE 3.11%
  3. U S TREASURY NOTE 2.72%
  4. FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION 2.03%
  5. FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION 2.00%
  6. FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION 1.98%
  7. FRENCH REPUBLIC GOVERNMENT BOND OAT 1.93%
  8. FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION 1.68%
  9. U S TREASURY NOTE 1.45%
  10. UNITED KINGDOM GILT 1.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFSB % Rank
Bonds 		107.02% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.49% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFSB % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.49% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFSB % Rank
US 		61.64% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		45.38% N/A N/A N/A

DFSB - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DFSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DFSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DFSB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFSB Category Low Category High DFSB % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.30% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFSB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFSB Category Low Category High DFSB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFSB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DFSB - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

