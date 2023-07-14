To pursue its investment objective, the Fund invests, under normal market circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in component securities of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is sponsored and maintained by FCF Indexes LLC (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of FCF Advisors LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser. The Underlying Index is designed to track the investment results of a rules-based strategy that aims to provide exposure to “real assets” equities based on the Adviser’s proprietary research. The Fund intends to maintain a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the holdings of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser currently defines “real assets” equities as common stock, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) included in the “Real Assets Industry Group,” as defined by the Index Provider. The Index Provider currently classifies the following sectors as within the Real Assets Industry Group, each as defined by a third-party industry classification system: real-estate related sectors, including diversified, equity and mortgage REITs; infrastructure-related sectors, including industrial manufacturing and services; commodities related sectors, including chemical, plastic and rubber materials, manufactured products, and food and tobacco production; and natural resources related sectors, including upstream energy, downstream and midstream energy, integrated oil and gas exploration and production, waste management, and mining and mineral products.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, an equity security must: (i) be included in the Real Assets Industry Group; (ii) be U.S. listed; (iii) have a 6-month monthly average price volume in the top 45 percentile of the global equity universe; (iv) have a trading lot size, multiplied by the 6-month average closing price, of less than $100,000; (v) have reported the following financial statement items within the past 12 months, based on its most recent financial reports: (a) free cash flow, (b) net income, (c) dividends, (d) total revenue, (e) total assets, and (f) total equity; (vi) have reported positive free cash flow in the past 12 months; and (vii) not be a target company in any pending or completed mergers and/or acquisitions within the past 12 months. The Underlying Index may include securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes.

Each security eligible for inclusion is then scored based on the following components of the company issuing the security (the “FCF Quality Dividend Score”), which is intended to be representative of a company’s ability to generate profits and pay dividends: (i) free cash flow profitability; (ii) quality of earnings ( i.e., a metric that determines the proportion of income attributable to the cash flow activities of a company); and (iii) dividend yield. Only companies with an FCF Quality Dividend Score within the top 25% of all eligible securities are candidates for inclusion in the Underlying Index. A target weighting is then assigned to each security based on a combination of its FCF Quality Dividend Score and free-float market capitalization. Companies are then ranked based on their target weighting and sequentially included in the Underlying Index until either 75 securities have been included or 90% of the cumulative security weight has been included, whichever occurs first. The Underlying Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly. The Fund’s portfolio is generally rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly, in accordance with the Underlying Index.

The Fund can use derivative instruments, including exchange-traded futures contracts, to gain exposure to component securities of the Underlying Index.

Donoghue Forlines LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is

concentrated. As of September 30, 2022, the Underlying Index is concentrated in the Real Assets Industry Group, as described above.