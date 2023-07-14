To pursue its investment objective, the Fund invests, under normal market circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in component securities of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is sponsored and maintained by FCF Indexes LLC (the "Index Provider"), an affiliate of FCF Advisors LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”). The Underlying Index is designed to track the performance of a strategy that seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to U.S. publicly traded companies with strong free cash flow and strong research and development (“R&D”) investment. The Fund intends to maintain a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the holdings of the Underlying Index.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, an equity security must: (i) be a U.S. listed common stock; (ii) have a minimum total market capitalization larger than the 97 th percentile of the cumulative market capitalization of all U.S.-listed companies; (iii) have an average monthly trading volume of greater than $75 million over the last six months; and (iv) have been issued by a company that has reported over the past 12 months certain characteristics of its expenses, including free cash flow and positive R&D expense.

Each security eligible for inclusion is then scored based on the following components of the company issuing the security (the “FCF Innovation Score”), which is intended to be representative of a company’s free cash flow and innovation: (i) quality of earnings ( i.e., a metric that determines the proportion of income attributable to the cash flow activities of a company); (ii) profits generated from R&D; (iii) degree of R&D investment relative to total assets; (iv) assets turnover; and (v) financial leverage. Only companies with an FCF Innovation Score within the top 25% of all eligible securities are candidates for inclusion in the Underlying Index. A target weighting is then assigned to each security based on a combination of its FCF Innovation Score and free-float market capitalization. Companies are then ranked based on their target weighting and sequentially included in the Underlying Index until either 120 securities have been included or 90% of the cumulative security weight has been included, whichever occurs first. These securities comprise the “Equity Portfolio” of the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index utilizes a proprietary, rules-based methodology that employs a downside protection model that is intended to manage risk in the Equity Portfolio during certain bear market environments. The downside protection model will provide either a “buy signal” or a “sell signal,” which are used to determine whether the Underlying Index will be in a bullish (i.e., fully invested long position) or defensive posture, respectively. When a “buy signal” is triggered, the Underlying Index will be comprised entirely of the Equity Portfolio. When a “sell signal” is triggered, the Underlying Index will eliminate 50% of the Equity Portfolio allocations in exchange for short-term U.S. Treasury securities and/or other cash equivalents (“Short-Term Treasury Securities”). The Short-Term Treasury Securities comprise the “U.S. Treasury Portfolio” of the Underlying Index. The downside protection model will provide buy or sell signals on a daily basis. Sell signals are typically only triggered during prolonged bear markets and downside protection will not be provided during all declining or bear market environments. The sell signal was most recently triggered in September 2022, in connection with the recent bear market environment. Please review the portfolio holdings information on the Fund's website at www.donoghueforlinesetfs.com/dfnv to determine whether the Fund is in a bullish or defensive posture prior to making an investment in the Fund.

Allocations to the Equity Portfolio are rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly. The composition of the U.S. Treasury Portfolio is also rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly. The Fund is generally rebalanced and reconstituted in accordance with the Underlying Index. Allocations implemented pursuant to the downside protection model are determined at the close of trading on each business day, based on the

signal triggered, and become effective at the close of trading on the following business day. The Fund will generally implement downside protection allocations in accordance with the Underlying Index.

The Fund can use derivative instruments, including exchange-traded futures contracts, to gain exposure to component securities of the Underlying Index.

Donoghue Forlines LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the "Sub-Adviser"), may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.