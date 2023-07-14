Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

DFNM | Active ETF

$47.72

$860 M

1.91%

$0.91

0.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

-0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$860 M

Holdings in Top 10

9.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$47.7
$46.51
$48.89

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DFNM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 15, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Travis Meldau

Fund Description

The Municipal Bond ETF will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a universe of investment grade municipal securities, the interest on which is exempt from regular federal income tax. Municipal securities in which the Portfolio may invest include, among others, revenue bonds, general obligation bonds, industrial development bonds, municipal lease obligations, commercial paper, variable rate demand obligations and other instruments (including participation interests in such securities) issued by or on behalf of the states, territories and possessions of the United States (including the District of Columbia) and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities. The interest on the municipal securities purchased by the Portfolio, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuers and under current tax law, is exempt from federal income tax (i.e., excludable from gross income for individuals for federal income tax purposes but not necessarily exempt from state or local taxes). As a fundamental investment policy, under normal market conditions, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in municipal securities that pay interest exempt from federal income tax. The Portfolio does not currently intend to invest its assets in municipal securities whose interest is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will generally maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of no more than one half year greater, and no less than one year below, the average duration of the Portfolio’s benchmark, the S&P Intermediate Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index, which was approximately 4.48 years as of December 31, 2022. In making purchase decisions, if the expected term premium is greater for longer-term securities in the eligible maturity range, the Advisor will focus investment in the longer-term area, otherwise, the Portfolio will focus investment in the shorter-term area of the eligible maturity range. If a security has been redeemed by the issuer at a date prior to the stated final maturity date for the purposes of the above duration restriction, the early redemption date shall be considered the maturity date regardless of the stated final maturity. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.

The fixed income securities in which the Portfolio invests are considered investment grade at the time of purchase (e.g., rated BBB- or above by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or Baa3 or above by Moody’s Investor’s Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or an equivalent rating assigned by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or that are unrated but have been determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality). Municipal securities are often issued to obtain funds for various public purposes, including the construction of a wide range of public facilities, such as bridges, highways, housing, hospitals, mass transportation facilities, schools, streets and public utilities, such as water and sewer works. Municipal securities include municipal leases, certificates of participation, municipal obligation components and municipal custody receipts. The Portfolio may invest more than 25% of its assets in municipal securities issued to finance projects in a particular segment of the bond market including, but not limited to, health care, housing, education, utilities, and transportation. The Portfolio also may invest more than 25% of its assets in industrial development bonds.

The Portfolio may (1) purchase certain municipal securities that are insured, (2) invest in municipal securities secured by mortgages on single-family homes and multi-family projects, (3) invest in pre-refunded municipal securities, (4) purchase tax-exempt municipal securities on a “when-issued” basis, and (5) use fixed income related futures and options contracts, credit default swaps and interest rate swaps to hedge against changes in interest rates. The Portfolio may also invest in money market funds. The Portfolio also may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to hedge its interest rate exposure or for non-hedging purposes, such as a substitute for direct investment or to increase or decrease market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows or outflows from the Portfolio.

Although the Portfolio attempts to invest all of its assets in tax-exempt securities, it is possible, although not anticipated, that a portion of its assets may be invested in securities that pay taxable interest, including interest that may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. These investments could generate taxable income for shareholders.

The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.

Read More

DFNM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFNM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -86.8% 7.5% 87.19%
1 Yr -0.4% -48.9% 15.3% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -21.5% 51.9% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 29.0% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFNM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.0% -91.1% 101.7% N/A
2021 N/A -79.2% 102.5% N/A
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -35.9% 3.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFNM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -86.8% 7.5% 88.63%
1 Yr N/A -48.9% 15.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -21.5% 51.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.9% 29.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.6% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFNM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.0% -91.1% 101.7% N/A
2021 N/A -79.2% 102.5% N/A
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -35.9% 3.2% N/A

DFNM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFNM Category Low Category High DFNM % Rank
Net Assets 860 M 2.87 M 73.9 B 59.89%
Number of Holdings 715 1 14000 19.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 55.1 M -317 M 8.64 B 54.02%
Weighting of Top 10 9.41% 2.4% 100.0% 71.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. COUNTY OF FAIRFAX VA 1.44%
  2. ENERGY NORTHWEST 1.08%
  3. COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS 0.88%
  4. CITY OF MADISON WI 0.86%
  5. STATE OF HAWAII 0.84%
  6. GWINNETT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 0.70%
  7. TUSCALOOSA CITY BOARD OF EDUCATION 0.67%
  8. STATE OF MARYLAND 0.66%
  9. COUNTY OF LOUDOUN VA 0.64%
  10. TOWNSHIP OF UNION NJ UNION COUNTY 0.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFNM % Rank
Bonds 		97.78% 0.00% 150.86% 12.32%
Cash 		2.22% -50.86% 100.00% 69.36%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 10.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 7.81%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 9.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 7.90%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFNM % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 7.76%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 73.29%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 9.18%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 23.84%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 6.39%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 13.47%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFNM % Rank
US 		97.78% 0.00% 142.23% 5.75%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 69.45%

DFNM - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFNM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.19% 0.02% 3.60% 97.83%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.10% 3.70%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

DFNM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.90% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFNM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFNM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 283.00% N/A

DFNM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFNM Category Low Category High DFNM % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.91% 0.00% 35.27% 72.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFNM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFNM Category Low Category High DFNM % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.53% 24.00% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFNM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DFNM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Travis Meldau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Mr. Meldau is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Meldau holds an MBA from Wake Forest University, and a BSBA from Appalachian State University. Mr. Meldau joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2011.

Joseph Kolerich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.

David Plecha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

