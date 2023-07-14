Home
Trending ETFs
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

ETF
DFLV
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.55 -0.29 -1.12%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

DFLV | ETF

$25.55

$667 M

1.51%

$0.39

0.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.5%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$667 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.8
$23.36
$26.31

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DFLV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

To achieve the US Large Cap Value ETF’s investment objective, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

The Portfolio is designed to purchase a broad and diverse group of readily marketable securities of large U.S. companies that the Advisor determines to be value stocks. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. Under a market capitalization weighted approach, companies with higher market capitalizations generally represent a larger proportion of the Portfolio than companies with relatively lower market capitalizations. The Advisor may overweight certain stocks, including smaller companies, lower relative price stocks, and/or higher profitability stocks within the large-cap value segment of the U.S. market. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of large cap U.S. companies. As of the date of this Prospectus, for purposes of the Portfolio, the Advisor considers large cap companies to be companies whose market capitalizations are generally in the highest 90% of total market capitalization or companies whose market capitalizations are larger than or equal to the 1,000th largest U.S. company, whichever results in the higher market capitalization break. Total market capitalization is based on the market capitalization of eligible U.S. operating companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States that is deemed appropriate by the Advisor. Under the Advisor’s market capitalization guidelines described above, based on market capitalization data as of December 31, 2022, the market capitalization of a large cap company would be $7,650 million or above. This threshold will change due to market conditions.

The Advisor may also increase or reduce the Portfolio’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.

The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.

DFLV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

DFLV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFLV Category Low Category High DFLV % Rank
Net Assets 667 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 290 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 77.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 26.95% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 5.02%
  2. JPMORGAN CHASE CO 3.74%
  3. CHEVRON CORP 3.17%
  4. PFIZER INC 2.35%
  5. COMCAST CORP CLASS A 2.13%
  6. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CLASS B 2.08%
  7. CONOCOPHILLIPS 1.82%
  8. VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC 1.76%
  9. AT T INC 1.34%
  10. ELEVANCE HEALTH INC 1.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFLV % Rank
Stocks 		99.83% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.17% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFLV % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFLV % Rank
US 		99.83% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DFLV - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.23% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DFLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DFLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DFLV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFLV Category Low Category High DFLV % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.51% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFLV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFLV Category Low Category High DFLV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFLV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

DFLV - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

