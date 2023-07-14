Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.4%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$668 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.3
$23.17
$27.33

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DFGR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

To achieve the Global Real Estate ETF’s investment objective, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions.

The Portfolio, using a market capitalization weighted approach, purchases a broad and diverse set of securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies principally engaged in the real estate industry, including developed and emerging markets, with a particular focus on real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and companies the Advisor considers to be REIT-like entities. The Portfolio invests in companies of all sizes. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. Under a market capitalization weighted approach, companies with higher market capitalizations generally represent a larger proportion of the Portfolio than companies with relatively lower market capitalizations. However, the Advisor may limit or fix the Portfolio’s exposure to a particular country or issuer. The Advisor may also adjust the representation in the Portfolio of an eligible company, or exclude a company, after considering such factors as free float, price momentum, trading strategies, liquidity, size, relative price, profitability, and other factors that the Advisor determines to be appropriate. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time. The Advisor also may limit or fix the Portfolio’s exposure to a particular country or issuer.

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Portfolio’s net assets will be invested in securities of companies in the real estate industry. The Portfolio concentrates (i.e., invests more than 25% of its net assets) its investments in securities of companies in the real estate industry. The Portfolio generally considers a company to be principally engaged in the real estate industry if the company (i) derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from the ownership, management, development, construction, or sale of residential, commercial, industrial, or other real estate; (ii) has at least 50% of the value of its assets invested in residential, commercial, industrial, or other real estate; or (iii) is organized as a REIT or REIT-like entity. REITs and REIT-like entities are types of real estate companies that pool investors’ funds for investment primarily in income producing real estate or real estate related loans or interests. The Portfolio also may invest in stapled securities, where one or more of the underlying securities represents interests in a company or subsidiary in the real estate industry.

The Portfolio intends to purchase securities of companies associated with countries that the Advisor has identified as approved markets for investment for the Portfolio. The Portfolio intends to invest its assets to gain exposure to at least three different countries, including the United States. The Advisor will generally seek to set country weights based on the relative market capitalizations of eligible companies within each approved market. (For a description of the securities and countries approved for investment, see the “Additional Information on Investment Objective and Policies—Approved Markets” section of the Prospectus). As of the date of the Prospectus, the Portfolio invests approximately 65% of its net assets in U.S. companies. This percentage will change due to market conditions.

The Portfolio may gain exposure to companies associated with approved markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country. The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for equity securities and indices to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.

Because many of the Portfolio’s investments may be denominated in foreign currencies, the Portfolio may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of foreign securities or to transfer cash balances from one currency to another currency.

The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.

Read More

DFGR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

DFGR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFGR Category Low Category High DFGR % Rank
Net Assets 668 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 413 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 82.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 30.63% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PROLOGIS INC 6.34%
  2. AMERICAN TOWER CORP REIT 5.24%
  3. EQUINIX INC 3.70%
  4. CROWN CASTLE INC 2.91%
  5. PUBLIC STORAGE 2.56%
  6. REALTY INCOME CORP 2.20%
  7. WELLTOWER INC 2.13%
  8. SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC 2.03%
  9. VICI PROPERTIES INC 1.87%
  10. GOODMAN GROUP 1.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFGR % Rank
Stocks 		83.96% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.54% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFGR % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFGR % Rank
US 		64.85% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		19.12% N/A N/A N/A

DFGR - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.26% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DFGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DFGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DFGR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFGR Category Low Category High DFGR % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.79% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFGR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFGR Category Low Category High DFGR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFGR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DFGR - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

