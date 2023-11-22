The Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a universe of U.S. and foreign fixed income securities. The Portfolio may invest in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. and foreign governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, including mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt obligations, bank obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, money market funds, securities of domestic or foreign issuers denominated in U.S. dollars but not trading in the United States, and obligations of supranational organizations. The Portfolio may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. At the present time, the Advisor expects that the Portfolio will primarily invest in the obligations of issuers that are in developed countries. However, in the future, the Advisor anticipates investing in issuers located in other countries as well, which may include emerging markets.

The Portfolio may invest in fixed income securities considered investment grade at the time of purchase (e.g., rated BBB- or above by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or Baa3 or above by Moody’s Investor’s Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”)) and in lower-rated (i.e., below investment grade, also known as “junk” bonds) fixed income securities. The Portfolio may invest with an emphasis on fixed income securities rated in the lower half of the investment grade spectrum (e.g., rated BBB- to A+ by S&P or Fitch or Baa3 to A1 by Moody’s). The Portfolio will be managed with a view to capturing expected credit premiums and expected term premiums. The term “expected credit premium” means the expected incremental return on investment for holding obligations considered to have greater credit risk than direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury, and “expected term premium” means the expected relative return on investment for holding securities having longer-term maturities as compared to shorter-term maturities. In managing the Portfolio, the Advisor will increase or decrease investment exposure to intermediate-term securities depending on the expected term premium and also increase or decrease investment exposure to lower-rated debt securities depending on the expected credit premium.

The Portfolio primarily invests in securities that mature within twenty years from the date of settlement, but may, as in the case of mortgage-backed securities, invest in securities with longer maturities. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will generally maintain a weighted average duration of no more than one half year greater than, and no less than one year below, the weighted average duration of the Portfolio’s benchmark, the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index (hedged to USD), which was approximately 6.77 years as of May 31, 2023. From time to time, the Portfolio may deviate from this duration range when the Advisor determines it to be appropriate under the circumstances. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Portfolio is authorized to invest more than 25% of its total assets in U.S. Treasury bonds, bills and notes, and obligations of federal agencies and instrumentalities.

The Portfolio intends to invest its assets to gain exposure to at least three different countries, including the United States. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 30% of its net assets in non-U.S. issuers. At launch, the Portfolio is anticipated to invest between approximately 35% and 65% of its net assets in U.S. issuers, which will change due to market conditions. An issuer may be considered to be of a country if it is organized under the laws of, maintains its principal place of business in, has at least 50% of its assets or derives at least 50% of its operating income in, or is a government, government agency, instrumentality or central bank of, that country. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities.

Because many of the Portfolio’s investments may be denominated in foreign currencies, the Portfolio may enter into foreign currency forward contracts to attempt to protect against uncertainty in the level of future foreign currency rates, to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates or to transfer balances from one currency to another. The Portfolio also may enter into credit default swaps on issuers or indices to buy or sell credit protection to hedge its credit exposure; gain market or issuer exposure without owning the underlying securities; or increase the Portfolio’s total return. The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to hedge its interest rate or currency exposure or for non-hedging purposes, such as a substitute for direct investment or to increase or decrease market exposure, including adjustments based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.

The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.