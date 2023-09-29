Home
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.9
$49.42
$49.92

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DFAW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dimensional World Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 27, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The World Equity ETF is a “fund of funds”, which means that the Portfolio generally allocates its assets among other funds managed by the Advisor (the “Underlying Funds”), although it has the flexibility to invest directly in securities and derivatives. The Portfolio allocates its assets to Underlying Funds that invest in domestic and international equity securities.

To achieve the Portfolio’s and the Underlying Funds’ investment objectives, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s and Underlying Funds’ designs emphasize long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

The Portfolio is designed to provide exposure to a broad portfolio of securities of both U.S. companies and non-U.S. companies associated with countries with developed and emerging markets, primarily by purchasing shares of the Underlying Funds. In addition, the Portfolio further diversifies its investment portfolio by allocating its assets among Underlying Funds that provide exposure to companies in all market capitalization ranges, as well as real estate securities. The Portfolio and certain Underlying Funds may emphasize securities of smaller, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies.

At inception, the Portfolio will invest substantially all of its assets in the Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF, and Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF. Generally, the Portfolio invests its assets in the Underlying Funds to gain exposure to equity securities with an allocation of approximately 55% to 75% of the Portfolio’s assets in U.S. equity securities, 10% to 35% in international developed markets equity securities, 0% to 20% in emerging markets equity securities, and 0% to 15% in real estate securities. Periodically, the Advisor will review the allocations for the Portfolio in each Underlying Fund and may adjust the allocations to the Underlying Funds or may add or remove Underlying Funds in the Portfolio without notice to shareholders.

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Portfolio’s net assets will be invested directly, or indirectly through its investment in the Underlying Funds, in equity securities.

The Advisor may also increase or reduce the Portfolio’s and/or Underlying Funds’ exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

Because many of the Portfolio’s and certain Underlying Funds’ investments may be denominated in foreign currencies, the Portfolio and certain Underlying Funds may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts in connection with the settlement of foreign securities, or to transfer

balances from one currency to another. In addition, the Portfolio and certain Underlying Funds may gain exposure to companies associated with approved markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country. The Portfolio and each Underlying Fund may purchase and sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for foreign or U.S. equity securities and indices to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio or Underlying Funds.

The Portfolio and Underlying Funds may lend their portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.

DFAW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFAW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFAW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFAW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFAW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

DFAW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFAW Category Low Category High DFAW % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFAW % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DFAW - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFAW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.26% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DFAW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DFAW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

DFAW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DFAW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFAW Category Low Category High DFAW % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFAW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFAW Category Low Category High DFAW % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFAW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

DFAW - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

