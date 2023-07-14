Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.8%
1 yr return
-3.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$661 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.2%
Expense Ratio 0.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To achieve the US Real Estate ETF’s investment objective, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions.
The Portfolio, using a market capitalization weighted approach, will concentrate investments in readily marketable equity securities of companies whose principal activities include ownership, management, development, construction, or sale of residential, commercial or industrial real estate. The Portfolio will principally invest in equity securities of companies in certain real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and companies engaged in residential construction and firms, except partnerships, whose principal business is to develop commercial property. The Portfolio invests in companies of all sizes. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. Under a market capitalization weighted approach, companies with higher market capitalizations generally represent a larger proportion of the Portfolio than companies with relatively lower market capitalizations. The Advisor may adjust the representation in the Portfolio of an eligible company, or exclude a company, after considering such factors as free float, price momentum, trading strategies, liquidity, size, relative price, profitability, and other factors that the Advisor determines to be appropriate. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.
As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Portfolio’s net assets will be invested in securities of U.S. companies in the real estate industry. The Portfolio concentrates (i.e., invests more than 25% of its net assets) its investments in securities of companies in the real estate industry. The Portfolio generally considers a company to be principally engaged in the real estate industry if the company (i) derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from the ownership, management, development, construction, or sale of residential, commercial, industrial, or other real estate; (ii) has at least 50% of the value of its assets invested in residential, commercial, industrial, or other real estate; or (iii) is organized as a REIT or REIT-like entity. REITs and REIT-like entities are types of real estate companies that pool investors’ funds for investment primarily in income producing real estate or real estate related loans or interests. The Portfolio will make equity investments in securities listed on a securities exchange in the United States that is deemed appropriate by the Advisor.
The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.
The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.
The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.
|Period
|DFAR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.8%
|-49.2%
|11.9%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-47.4%
|116.8%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-21.4%
|30.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.5%
|17.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.4%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DFAR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-21.3%
|31.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-14.7%
|41.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-26.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|7.8%
|N/A
|Period
|DFAR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-49.2%
|11.9%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-47.4%
|116.8%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.4%
|30.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.5%
|20.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.4%
|13.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DFAR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-21.3%
|31.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-14.7%
|41.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-26.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.7%
|8.2%
|N/A
|DFAR
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFAR % Rank
|Net Assets
|661 M
|1.28 M
|78.4 B
|77.82%
|Number of Holdings
|140
|20
|642
|9.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|130 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|80.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.17%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|75.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFAR % Rank
|Stocks
|99.88%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|7.77%
|Cash
|1.47%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|92.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|60.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|62.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|57.09%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|59.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFAR % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.09%
|54.09%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|64.77%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|21.35%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|57.65%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|54.80%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|59.07%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|55.16%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|58.01%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.53%
|54.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|76.16%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|55.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFAR % Rank
|US
|99.88%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|7.09%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|45.27%
|DFAR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.21%
|0.07%
|4.72%
|94.92%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|5.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|DFAR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|DFAR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DFAR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.11%
|380.00%
|N/A
|DFAR
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFAR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.91%
|0.00%
|20.32%
|81.82%
|DFAR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DFAR
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFAR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|N/A
|DFAR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 26, 2023
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 23, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Mr. Hohn is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors. Mr. Hohn holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, an MS from the University of Southern California and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Hohn joined the Advisor in 2012, has been a portfolio manager since 2015, and has been responsible for the US Large Company Portfolio since 2017.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 23, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 23, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 23, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Mr. Hertzer joined DFA in 2013. Mr. Hertzer began his investment career in 2004 and earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the University of California Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.92
|2.23
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...