Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

Active ETF
DFAR
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.14 -0.04 -0.18%
primary theme
N/A
DFAR (ETF)

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.14 -0.04 -0.18%
primary theme
N/A
DFAR (ETF)

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.14 -0.04 -0.18%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

DFAR | Active ETF

$22.14

$661 M

2.91%

$0.65

0.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.8%

1 yr return

-3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$661 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.2
$19.45
$25.89

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

DFAR | Active ETF

$22.14

$661 M

2.91%

$0.65

0.21%

DFAR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dimensional US Real Estate ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Joseph Hohn

Fund Description

To achieve the US Real Estate ETF’s investment objective, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions.

The Portfolio, using a market capitalization weighted approach, will concentrate investments in readily marketable equity securities of companies whose principal activities include ownership, management, development, construction, or sale of residential, commercial or industrial real estate. The Portfolio will principally invest in equity securities of companies in certain real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and companies engaged in residential construction and firms, except partnerships, whose principal business is to develop commercial property. The Portfolio invests in companies of all sizes. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. Under a market capitalization weighted approach, companies with higher market capitalizations generally represent a larger proportion of the Portfolio than companies with relatively lower market capitalizations. The Advisor may adjust the representation in the Portfolio of an eligible company, or exclude a company, after considering such factors as free float, price momentum, trading strategies, liquidity, size, relative price, profitability, and other factors that the Advisor determines to be appropriate. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Portfolio’s net assets will be invested in securities of U.S. companies in the real estate industry. The Portfolio concentrates (i.e., invests more than 25% of its net assets) its investments in securities of companies in the real estate industry. The Portfolio generally considers a company to be principally engaged in the real estate industry if the company (i) derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from the ownership, management, development, construction, or sale of residential, commercial, industrial, or other real estate; (ii) has at least 50% of the value of its assets invested in residential, commercial, industrial, or other real estate; or (iii) is organized as a REIT or REIT-like entity. REITs and REIT-like entities are types of real estate companies that pool investors’ funds for investment primarily in income producing real estate or real estate related loans or interests. The Portfolio will make equity investments in securities listed on a securities exchange in the United States that is deemed appropriate by the Advisor.

The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.

The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.

Read More

DFAR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFAR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -49.2% 11.9% N/A
1 Yr -3.3% -47.4% 116.8% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -21.4% 30.0% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.5% 17.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.4% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFAR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -51.3% 81.2% N/A
2021 N/A -21.3% 31.3% N/A
2020 N/A -14.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -26.4% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 7.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFAR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -49.2% 11.9% N/A
1 Yr N/A -47.4% 116.8% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -21.4% 30.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.5% 20.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.4% 13.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFAR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -51.3% 81.2% N/A
2021 N/A -21.3% 31.3% N/A
2020 N/A -14.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -26.4% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.7% 8.2% N/A

DFAR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFAR Category Low Category High DFAR % Rank
Net Assets 661 M 1.28 M 78.4 B 77.82%
Number of Holdings 140 20 642 9.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 130 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 80.07%
Weighting of Top 10 45.17% 15.9% 99.8% 75.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PROLOGIS INC 9.85%
  2. AMERICAN TOWER CORP REIT 8.10%
  3. EQUINIX INC 5.70%
  4. CROWN CASTLE INC 4.42%
  5. PUBLIC STORAGE 3.98%
  6. REALTY INCOME CORP 3.52%
  7. WELLTOWER INC 3.34%
  8. SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC 3.16%
  9. VICI PROPERTIES INC 2.95%
  10. DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC 2.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFAR % Rank
Stocks 		99.88% 0.01% 106.94% 7.77%
Cash 		1.47% -98.06% 25.84% 92.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 60.14%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 62.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 57.09%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 59.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFAR % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 9.09% 54.09%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 64.77%
Real Estate 		0.00% 34.46% 100.00% 21.35%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 57.65%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 54.80%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 59.07%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 55.16%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 58.01%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 1.53% 54.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 76.16%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 55.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFAR % Rank
US 		99.88% 0.01% 101.17% 7.09%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 45.27%

DFAR - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFAR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.21% 0.07% 4.72% 94.92%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 5.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

DFAR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

DFAR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFAR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.11% 380.00% N/A

DFAR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFAR Category Low Category High DFAR % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.91% 0.00% 20.32% 81.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFAR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFAR Category Low Category High DFAR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.14% 6.05% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFAR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DFAR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Hohn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Mr. Hohn is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors. Mr. Hohn holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, an MS from the University of Southern California and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Hohn joined the Advisor in 2012, has been a portfolio manager since 2015, and has been responsible for the US Large Company Portfolio since 2017.

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Mary Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.

John Hertzer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Mr. Hertzer joined DFA in 2013. Mr. Hertzer began his investment career in 2004 and earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the University of California Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.92 2.23

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×