Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

10.7%

1 yr return

19.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.74 B

Holdings in Top 10

10.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.1
$21.44
$28.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DFAI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 17, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

To achieve the International Core ETF’s investment objective, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Advisor”) implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies, sectors, and countries. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

The International Core ETF is designed to purchase a broad and diverse group of readily marketable securities of non-U.S. companies that is composed of companies within the International Universe that meet the Advisor’s investment criteria. The Advisor defines the “International Universe” as a market capitalization weighted set (e.g., the larger the company, the greater the proportion of the International Universe it represents) of non-U.S. companies associated with developed markets that have been designated as Approved Markets (as identified below) for investment by the Advisor. The Portfolio will invest in companies of all sizes, with increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies as compared to their representation in the International Universe. The Portfolio’s increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies may be achieved by decreasing the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to larger capitalization, higher relative price, or lower profitability companies relative to their weight in the International Universe. An equity issuer is considered to have a high relative price (i.e., a growth stock) primarily because it has a high price in relation to its book value. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to their book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities.

The Advisor may also increase or reduce the International Core ETF’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

The Advisor will seek to set country weights based on the relative market capitalizations of eligible companies within each Approved Market. As of the date of this Prospectus, the International Core ETF can invest in the following countries that have been designated as Approved Markets by the Advisor: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The countries designated as Approved Markets will change from time to time. In addition, the countries in which the Portfolio actually holds investments will change from time to time. For additional information regarding the Portfolio’s Approved Markets, see the “Additional Information on Investment Objectives and Policies—Approved Markets” section of the Prospectus.

The International Core ETF may gain exposure to companies associated with Approved Markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country. The Portfolio also may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for foreign or U.S. equity securities and indices to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio. Because many of the Portfolio’s investments may be denominated in foreign currencies, the Portfolio may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of foreign securities or to transfer cash balances from one currency to another currency.

The International Core ETF may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The International Core ETF is an actively managed exchange traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.

Read More

DFAI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFAI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -28.5% 12.2% 94.77%
1 Yr 19.7% -31.2% 121.5% 91.54%
3 Yr 0.0%* -52.6% 123.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -11.3% 58.0% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFAI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -45.5% 71.3% 0.82%
2021 6.7% -15.4% 11.9% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -33.7% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 27.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFAI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.5% 12.2% 97.45%
1 Yr N/A -31.2% 121.5% 91.54%
3 Yr N/A* -52.6% 123.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 58.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFAI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -45.5% 71.3% 0.82%
2021 6.7% -15.4% 11.9% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -18.0% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 29.4% N/A

DFAI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFAI Category Low Category High DFAI % Rank
Net Assets 3.74 B 1.02 M 369 B 30.80%
Number of Holdings 3330 1 10801 3.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 242 M 0 34.5 B 49.93%
Weighting of Top 10 10.76% 1.6% 100.0% 93.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NESTLE SA 1.56%
  2. LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 1.30%
  3. SHELL PLC 1.24%
  4. NOVO NORDISK A S 1.12%
  5. ROCHE HOLDING AG 1.08%
  6. TOTALENERGIES SE 0.96%
  7. ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.95%
  8. ASML HOLDING NV 0.92%
  9. NOVARTIS AG SPONSORED ADR 0.77%
  10. BP PLC 0.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFAI % Rank
Stocks 		95.26% 0.00% 122.60% 4.09%
Cash 		0.97% -65.15% 100.00% 87.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 11.49%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 40.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 3.70%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 13.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFAI % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 23.69%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 36.32% 85.46%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 64.60%
Industrials 		0.00% 5.17% 99.49% 23.42%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 21.35% 62.45%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 47.75% 41.05%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 16.89% 11.98%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 79.41%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.29% 63.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 36.36% 34.32%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.86% 14.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFAI % Rank
Non US 		88.17% 0.00% 125.24% 8.72%
US 		7.09% -7.78% 68.98% 80.05%

DFAI - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFAI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.18% 0.01% 3.96% 92.57%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 11.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

DFAI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFAI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFAI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 247.00% 6.88%

DFAI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFAI Category Low Category High DFAI % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.05% 0.00% 13.65% 10.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFAI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFAI Category Low Category High DFAI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.93% 6.38% 4.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFAI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DFAI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Allen Pu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

Joseph Hohn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Mr. Hohn is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors. Mr. Hohn holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, an MS from the University of Southern California and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Hohn joined the Advisor in 2012, has been a portfolio manager since 2015, and has been responsible for the US Large Company Portfolio since 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.13 2.92

