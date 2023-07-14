Dividend Investing Ideas Center
9.9%
1 yr return
11.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$2.51 B
Holdings in Top 10
17.4%
Expense Ratio 0.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
To achieve the Emerging Markets Core ETF’s investment objective, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Advisor”) implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies, sectors, and countries. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.
The Emerging Markets Core ETF Portfolio is designed to purchase a broad and diverse group of readily marketable emerging markets securities that is composed of companies within the Emerging Markets Universe that meet the Advisor’s investment criteria. The Advisor defines the “Emerging Markets Universe” as a market capitalization weighted set (e.g., the larger the company, the greater the proportion of the Emerging Markets Universe it represents) of non-U.S. companies associated with emerging markets, which may include frontier markets (emerging market countries in an earlier stage of development), that have been designated as Approved Markets (as identified below) for investment by the Advisor. The Portfolio will invest in companies of all sizes, with increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies as compared to their representation in the Emerging Markets Universe. The Portfolio’s increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies may be achieved by decreasing the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to larger capitalization, higher relative price, or lower profitability companies relative to their weight in the Emerging Markets Universe. An equity issuer is considered to have a high relative price (i.e., a growth stock) primarily because it has a high price in relation to its book value. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to their book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in emerging market equity investments that are defined in the Prospectus as Approved Market Securities.
The Advisor may also increase or reduce the Emerging Markets Core ETF’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.
As of the date of this Prospectus, the Emerging Markets Core ETF can invest in the following countries that have been designated as Approved Markets by the Advisor: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates. In determining what countries are eligible markets for the Portfolio, the Advisor may consider various factors, including without limitation, the data, analysis, and classification of countries published or disseminated by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (commonly known as the World Bank), the International Finance Corporation, FTSE International, and MSCI. The countries designated as Approved Markets will change from time to time. In addition, the countries in which the Portfolio actually holds investments will change from time to time. To determine whether a company is related to an emerging market country, the Advisor will consider various factors, such as where the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business, the principal trading market of the company, what government, agency or instrumentality issued or guaranteed the security, where the company’s revenues or profits are derived, and whether the company is in the Portfolio’s benchmark.
The Emerging Markets Core ETF may gain exposure to companies associated with Approved Markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country, or by entering into equity swap agreements. The Portfolio may also invest in China A-shares (equity securities of companies listed in China) and variable interest entities (special structures that utilize contractual arrangements to provide exposure to certain Chinese companies). The Portfolio also may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for Approved Market or other equity market securities and indices, including those of the United States, to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio. Because many of the Portfolio’s investments may be denominated in foreign currencies, the Portfolio may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of foreign securities or to transfer cash balances from one currency to another currency.
The Emerging Markets Core ETF may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.
The Emerging Markets Core ETF is an actively managed exchange traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.
|Period
|DFAE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-32.7%
|17.4%
|95.65%
|1 Yr
|11.3%
|-50.4%
|14.4%
|86.75%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.6%
|69.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.2%
|32.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-12.4%
|11.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DFAE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-50.1%
|15.9%
|0.63%
|2021
|1.7%
|-26.9%
|16.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-14.2%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.5%
|24.0%
|N/A
|Period
|DFAE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.8%
|17.4%
|97.10%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-50.4%
|30.2%
|86.92%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.6%
|69.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|32.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|11.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DFAE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-50.1%
|15.9%
|0.63%
|2021
|1.7%
|-18.2%
|16.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-14.2%
|10.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.7%
|24.0%
|N/A
|DFAE
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFAE % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.51 B
|717 K
|102 B
|33.93%
|Number of Holdings
|4333
|7
|6734
|1.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|232 M
|3.7 K
|19.3 B
|45.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.41%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|92.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFAE % Rank
|Stocks
|89.84%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|11.07%
|Cash
|1.33%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|90.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.67%
|16.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|9.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|5.24%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|18.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFAE % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|23.11%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|55.09%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|25.03%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|28.98%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|56.29%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|64.43%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.66%
|28.26%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.62%
|54.37%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|76.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|61.44%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|14.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFAE % Rank
|Non US
|89.68%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|6.56%
|US
|0.16%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|70.68%
|DFAE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.35%
|0.01%
|2.69%
|92.92%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|7.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|DFAE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DFAE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DFAE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|6.98%
|DFAE
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFAE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.89%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|19.93%
|DFAE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DFAE
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFAE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|10.30%
|DFAE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 26, 2023
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Mr. Hohn is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors. Mr. Hohn holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, an MS from the University of Southern California and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Hohn joined the Advisor in 2012, has been a portfolio manager since 2015, and has been responsible for the US Large Company Portfolio since 2017.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.43
|13.42
