To achieve the Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF’s investment objective, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Advisor”) implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies, sectors, and countries. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

The Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF is designed to purchase a broad and diverse group of readily marketable emerging markets equity securities within a market capitalization weighted universe (e.g., the larger the company, the greater the proportion of the universe it represents) associated with emerging markets authorized for investment by the Advisor’s Investment Committee (“Approved Markets”), which may include frontier markets (emerging markets in an earlier stage of development) but which does not include China (the “Emerging Markets Universe”). The Portfolio will invest in companies of all sizes, with increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies as compared to their representation in the Emerging Markets Universe. The Portfolio’s increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies may be achieved by decreasing the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to larger capitalization, higher relative price, or lower profitability companies relative to their weight in the Emerging Markets Universe. An equity issuer is considered to have a high relative price (i.e., a growth stock) primarily because it has a high price in relation to its book value. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF will invest at least 80% of its net assets in emerging market equity investments that are defined in the Prospectus as Approved Market securities. In determining which countries are eligible markets for the Portfolio, the Advisor may consider various factors, including without limitation, the classification of countries published or disseminated by international cooperatives and global development institutions, such as the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (commonly known as the World Bank) and the International Finance Corporation, and widely recognized global index providers, such as FTSE Russell and MSCI. To determine whether a company is associated with an emerging market country, the Advisor will consider various factors, such as where the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business, the principal trading market of the company, what government, agency or instrumentality issued or guaranteed the security, where the company’s revenues or profits are derived, and whether the company is in the Portfolio’s benchmark.

The Advisor may also increase or reduce the Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum, short-run reversals, and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

The Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF may gain exposure to companies associated with Approved Markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country, or by entering into equity swap agreements. The Portfolio also may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for Approved Market or other equity market securities and indices, including those of the United States, to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio. Because many of the Portfolio’s investments may be denominated in foreign currencies, the Portfolio may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of foreign securities or to transfer cash balances from one currency to another currency.

The Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF will be an actively managed exchange traded fund and will not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.