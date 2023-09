The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in Office and Commercial Real Estate Companies, as defined below. The Index is comprised of equity securities of Office and Commercial Real Estate Companies and is intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of U.S exchange-listed real estate investment trusts ("REITs") involved in the office and commercial real estate markets. "Office and Commercial Real Estate Companies" are U.S. exchange-listed REITs that are primarily engaged in the office, industrial and/or retail real estate segments. Office and Commercial Real Estate Companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from the office segment are considered office REITs and all others are considered commercial REITs. The Index is published by MarketVector Indexes GmbH (the "Index provider"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Adviser.

The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index. To be initially eligible for the Index, a REIT must (i) derive at least 50% of its revenues from the office (excluding medical and life sciences offices), industrial and/or retail real estate segments and (ii) have a market capitalization of at least $500 million as of the end of the month prior to the month in which a

rebalancing date occurs. As of August 31, 2023 the Index included 25 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $201 million and $114.7 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of $10.08 billion. These amounts are subject to change. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days' prior written notice to shareholders. The Index provider reconstitutes the Index on a semi-annual basis and rebalances the Index quarterly.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to track the Index.