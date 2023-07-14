Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
DEIF | Active ETF
$24.79
$99.1 M
1.44%
$0.36
0.65%
YTD Return
7.6%
1 yr return
9.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$99.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.7%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
DEIF | Active ETF
$24.79
$99.1 M
1.44%
$0.36
0.65%
Principal Investment Strategies: Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in equity securities issued by large-cap or mid-cap companies. The Fund considers large capitalization companies to be those companies within the market capitalization range of the companies comprising the Russell 1000 Index (as of the index’s most recent reconstitution) and mid-capitalization companies to be those companies within the market capitalization range of companies comprising the Russell Midcap Index, a subset of the Russell 1000 Index. The Fund’s portfolio is principally composed of common stocks issued by companies domiciled in the United States, common stocks issued by non-U.S. companies that are principally traded in the United States and, to a lesser extent, American Depositary Receipts, which are deemed as foreign securities.
The Fund utilizes a multi-manager approach to provide exposure to an actively managed U.S. large-cap value strategy, an actively managed U.S. large-cap growth strategy, and an actively managed U.S. mid-cap core strategy. Each strategy reflects a separate sleeve of the Fund’s portfolio. Value strategies generally exhibit below market average valuations such as price-to-earnings ratio, growth strategies generally exhibit above market average earnings and revenue growth rates, and core strategies generally exhibit a balance of value and growth characteristics.
The adviser, Sterling Capital Management LLC (the “Adviser”) oversees the investment sub-advisers, each of which provide investment recommendations generated by its respective model portfolio to the Adviser regarding the selection and allocation of the securities in the strategy under its management. The Adviser provides the day-to-day management of the Fund and determines each sub-adviser’s model portfolio weighting within the Fund through its asset allocation process. The Adviser selects the portfolio securities that the Fund buys and sells after reviewing each sub-adviser’s model recommendations.
Included in the sub-adviser due diligence process is a consideration of how a sub-adviser incorporates Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment process. As such, the Adviser’s due diligence focuses on understanding and verifying a sub-adviser’s ESG philosophy, process and output. A well-defined approach as to how ESG analysis is incorporated into a sub-adviser’s investment process is preferred, but is not necessarily a prerequisite for a sub-adviser. A sub-adviser may not always use ESG screening when making recommendations to the Adviser. The Adviser does not engage in security-level ESG analysis as Fund holdings are driven by sub-adviser recommendations as communicated through the delivery of model portfolios.
The Adviser has evaluated and selected investment sub-advisers that are majority diverse-owned (i.e., greater than 50 percent owned and/or controlled by persons of designated diverse backgrounds, including women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals, veterans, and disabled individuals). Boston Common Asset Management LLC (“Boston Common”) is the sub-adviser for the actively managed U.S. large-cap value strategy and is a majority women-owned firm. GQG Partners LLC (“GQG”) is the sub-adviser for the actively managed large-cap growth strategy and is a majority Asian-owned firm. EARNEST Partners LLC (“EARNEST”) is the sub-adviser for the actively managed U.S. mid-cap core strategy and a majority African-American owned firm. The Adviser is not diverse-owned.
Boston Common integrates both financial and ESG analysis into the investment process to identify companies that have not taken on large amounts of debt, or have experienced volatile operating performance that casts doubt on their future profitability along with a strong commitment to ESG principles. Boston Common identifies not only individual companies that provide the most opportunity, but by extension the most attractive sectors and industries available in markets. Boston Common subscribes to statistical databases and information services to monitor market developments, reviews research reports from financial analysts to understand the market’s expectations, and analyzes macroeconomic information, industry and company coverage and business news. Based on this array of sources, Boston Common forms an outlook for each company under consideration.
GQG uses a proprietary quantitative scoring and ranking system to identify companies that have quality attributes such as stable financials, a solid balance sheet, and high levels of profitability. GQG engages in due diligence of each company identified to understand characteristics like its key drivers of success, barriers to entry, sustainability in the industry, effectiveness of management, regulatory risks and end-consumer behavior. GQG looks for companies whose shares are selling at a discount to GQG’s calculation of its intrinsic value.
EARNEST uses a screen called Return Pattern Recognition®. Return Pattern Recognition® identifies companies that exhibit financial characteristics that have historically been linked with positive excess returns versus the benchmark. EARNEST engages in due diligence of each company on the resulting list and the members of EARNEST’s investment team votes on each candidate.
Tactical allocations to each sub-adviser’s recommended model portfolio, including which securities in the model and the weightings to such securities, is determined by using the Adviser’s own quantitative models that are tested in-depth to identify factors that have been consistently predictive of historical asset class returns and to avoid emotional and cognitive biases. The Adviser considers its models’ one-year forward asset class return forecasts to determine tactical portfolio asset class weights with an emphasis on limiting any risk associated with significantly departing from each segment’s weighting within the benchmark. The Adviser makes asset allocation decisions depending on the attractiveness of the investment opportunity while seeking to such risk to reasonable levels. The Adviser typically makes tactical adjustments to the Fund’s asset allocation positioning on a quarterly basis.
|Period
|DEIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.6%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|92.42%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DEIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.1%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|DEIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|93.35%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-58.9%
|67.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DEIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.1%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|DEIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEIF % Rank
|Net Assets
|99.1 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|81.77%
|Number of Holdings
|134
|2
|4154
|44.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.1 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|82.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.70%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|80.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEIF % Rank
|Stocks
|96.53%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|73.51%
|Cash
|3.47%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|23.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|11.69%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|12.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|6.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|8.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEIF % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|7.63%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|94.47%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|8.89%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|21.22%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|31.51%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|78.50%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|1.54%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|91.60%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|4.62%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|93.28%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|14.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEIF % Rank
|US
|96.53%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|56.64%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|49.10%
|DEIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|56.90%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|70.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|DEIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DEIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DEIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|DEIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEIF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.44%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|49.66%
|DEIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DEIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEIF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|N/A
|DEIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.356
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Brandon joinedSterling Capital Management through merger in 2010. He has investment experience since 2001. Brandon is a portfolio manager on Sterling's Advisory Solutions team with a focus on equity and also serves as co-portfolio manager of the Sterling Capital Diversified Income Fund. Previously, he graduated from the BB&T leadership Development Program and was an equity analyst covering the healthcare and consumer staples sectors for BB&T Asset Management. Brandon received his B.S. in Finance and Management from the University of South Carolina. He is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Paul E. Viera founded EARNEST Partners in 1998 and is the Chief Executive Officer and a Portfolio Manager. He conceived and developed Return Pattern Recognition®, the investment methodology used to screen equities at EARNEST Partners. Prior to forming EARNEST Partners he was a Global Partner at Invesco Advisers, Inc. and a senior member of its Investment Team. Mr. Viera was a Vice President at Bankers Trust in both New York and London where he joined in 1985. Paul has a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan, an MBA from the Harvard Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Mary Weeks Fountain, CFA®, Managing Director, joined Sterling Capital Management in 1985 and has investment experience since 1985. Mary Weeks is a senior private client portfolio manager. Mary Weeks received her B.A. in Chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Geeta B. Aiyer, CFA, is the President, Founder and Chief Strategist of Boston Common Asset Management, LLC. Geeta founded Boston Common in 2002 and has served as its President since then. She has worked with sustainable and responsible investing since 1988, helping shape the evolving definition of global sustainable investing. Geeta received her M.B.A. from Harvard University and her B.A. and M.A. degrees from the University of Delhi, India.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2021
0.46
0.5%
James joins GQG Partners LLC from Mercator Asset Management where he was a Senior VP and research analyst. His regional research responsibilities were Benelux as well as Latin America. He has extensive experience in the international equity arena, including developed Europe, emerging markets in Asia and Latin America, and frontier markets in Africa and the Middle East. He previously served as a research analyst at Consilium Investment Management in Ft. Lauderdale from 2008 to 2013, where he focused most recently on emerging and frontier markets equities. James began his career in 1993, serving
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Jeremy M. Lopez, CFA®, Director, Sterling Capital Management LLC. Mr. Lopez joined Sterling Capital Management LLC in 2016 and has investment experience since 1997. Prior to joining Sterling, he worked as an equity research analyst at Herndon Capital Management and Wells Capital Management. Jeremy received his B.A. in Economics from Wheaton College and his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Rajiv Jain is the Chairman, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of GQG Partners LLC. Prior to joining GQG Partners in 2016, Mr. Jain served as a Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities at Vontobel Asset Management (“Vontobel”). He joined Vontobel in 1994 as an equity analyst & associate manager of its international equity portfolios. Mr. Jain earned an MBA in Finance and International Business from the University of Miami in 1993. He also has a Master’s degree from the University of Ajmer and an undergraduate degree in Accounting.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Before joining Boston Common, he was a senior global equity portfolio manager for BNP Paribas Investment Partners. Corné managed the BNP Paribas (Fortis) Equity World Finance Fund for eight years, for which he received several Lipper awards. He started his career at Rabobank Group as an international economist in 1991. Four years later, he joined Fortis Investments as an international fixed income portfolio manager before moving to a position as equity analyst for European equities. Between 1999 and 2003 he was co-portfolio manager of global equity mutual fund Fortis OBAM. In 2003 he moved to Boston to help set up Fortis Investments’ global equities capabilities. Corné brings nearly 25 years of international investment experience to the firm. Corné earned a master’s degree in Monetary Economics from Tilburg University in the Netherlands. He is a member of the CFA Institute and The Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Praveen brings nearly 25 years of investment analysis experience in equity research and corporate development in the telecom & media industries. Before joining Boston Common, he served as an equity analyst at Fidelity Investments, Citigroup Asset Management, and a hedge fund. While at Fidelity, Praveen managed the Select Industrial Equipment fund for two years and the Select Advisor Electronics fund for a year. At Citigroup Asset Management, Praveen was responsible for equity research of the global semiconductor sector. During his business development career at Cox Communications and GTE Wireless, Praveen worked extensively on projects in Mexico. He has also lived and worked in Japan and Germany early in his career at GTE. Praveen received his M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin and his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University in India.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
