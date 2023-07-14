Home
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sterling Capital Diverse Multi-Manager Active ETF

DEIF | Active ETF

$24.79

$99.1 M

1.44%

$0.36

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.6%

1 yr return

9.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$99.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.8
$21.05
$25.02

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DEIF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sterling Capital Diverse Multi-Manager Active ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Anchor Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Brandon Carl

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in equity securities issued by large-cap or mid-cap companies. The Fund considers large capitalization companies to be those companies within the market capitalization range of the companies comprising the Russell 1000 Index (as of the index’s most recent reconstitution) and mid-capitalization companies to be those companies within the market capitalization range of companies comprising the Russell Midcap Index, a subset of the Russell 1000 Index. The Fund’s portfolio is principally composed of common stocks issued by companies domiciled in the United States, common stocks issued by non-U.S. companies that are principally traded in the United States and, to a lesser extent, American Depositary Receipts, which are deemed as foreign securities.

The Fund utilizes a multi-manager approach to provide exposure to an actively managed U.S. large-cap value strategy, an actively managed U.S. large-cap growth strategy, and an actively managed U.S. mid-cap core strategy. Each strategy reflects a separate sleeve of the Fund’s portfolio. Value strategies generally exhibit below market average valuations such as price-to-earnings ratio, growth strategies generally exhibit above market average earnings and revenue growth rates, and core strategies generally exhibit a balance of value and growth characteristics.

The adviser, Sterling Capital Management LLC (the “Adviser”) oversees the investment sub-advisers, each of which provide investment recommendations generated by its respective model portfolio to the Adviser regarding the selection and allocation of the securities in the strategy under its management. The Adviser provides the day-to-day management of the Fund and determines each sub-adviser’s model portfolio weighting within the Fund through its asset allocation process. The Adviser selects the portfolio securities that the Fund buys and sells after reviewing each sub-adviser’s model recommendations.

Included in the sub-adviser due diligence process is a consideration of how a sub-adviser incorporates Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment process. As such, the Adviser’s due diligence focuses on understanding and verifying a sub-adviser’s ESG philosophy, process and output. A well-defined approach as to how ESG analysis is incorporated into a sub-adviser’s investment process is preferred, but is not necessarily a prerequisite for a sub-adviser. A sub-adviser may not always use ESG screening when making recommendations to the Adviser. The Adviser does not engage in security-level ESG analysis as Fund holdings are driven by sub-adviser recommendations as communicated through the delivery of model portfolios.

The Adviser has evaluated and selected investment sub-advisers that are majority diverse-owned (i.e., greater than 50 percent owned and/or controlled by persons of designated diverse backgrounds, including women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals, veterans, and disabled individuals). Boston Common Asset Management LLC (“Boston Common”) is the sub-adviser for the actively managed U.S. large-cap value strategy and is a majority women-owned firm. GQG Partners LLC (“GQG”) is the sub-adviser for the actively managed large-cap growth strategy and is a majority Asian-owned firm. EARNEST Partners LLC (“EARNEST”) is the sub-adviser for the actively managed U.S. mid-cap core strategy and a majority African-American owned firm. The Adviser is not diverse-owned.

Boston Common integrates both financial and ESG analysis into the investment process to identify companies that have not taken on large amounts of debt, or have experienced volatile operating performance that casts doubt on their future profitability along with a strong commitment to ESG principles. Boston Common identifies not only individual companies that provide the most opportunity, but by extension the most attractive sectors and industries available in markets. Boston Common subscribes to statistical databases and information services to monitor market developments, reviews research reports from financial analysts to understand the market’s expectations, and analyzes macroeconomic information, industry and company coverage and business news. Based on this array of sources, Boston Common forms an outlook for each company under consideration.

GQG uses a proprietary quantitative scoring and ranking system to identify companies that have quality attributes such as stable financials, a solid balance sheet, and high levels of profitability. GQG engages in due diligence of each company identified to understand characteristics like its key drivers of success, barriers to entry, sustainability in the industry, effectiveness of management, regulatory risks and end-consumer behavior. GQG looks for companies whose shares are selling at a discount to GQG’s calculation of its intrinsic value.

EARNEST uses a screen called Return Pattern Recognition®. Return Pattern Recognition® identifies companies that exhibit financial characteristics that have historically been linked with positive excess returns versus the benchmark. EARNEST engages in due diligence of each company on the resulting list and the members of EARNEST’s investment team votes on each candidate.

Tactical allocations to each sub-adviser’s recommended model portfolio, including which securities in the model and the weightings to such securities, is determined by using the Adviser’s own quantitative models that are tested in-depth to identify factors that have been consistently predictive of historical asset class returns and to avoid emotional and cognitive biases. The Adviser considers its models’ one-year forward asset class return forecasts to determine tactical portfolio asset class weights with an emphasis on limiting any risk associated with significantly departing from each segment’s weighting within the benchmark. The Adviser makes asset allocation decisions depending on the attractiveness of the investment opportunity while seeking to such risk to reasonable levels. The Adviser typically makes tactical adjustments to the Fund’s asset allocation positioning on a quarterly basis.

Read More

DEIF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DEIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.6% -51.8% 22.1% 92.42%
1 Yr 9.8% -58.9% 46.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DEIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.1% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DEIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 93.35%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DEIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.1% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

DEIF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DEIF Category Low Category High DEIF % Rank
Net Assets 99.1 M 177 K 1.21 T 81.77%
Number of Holdings 134 2 4154 44.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.1 M 1.74 K 270 B 82.92%
Weighting of Top 10 20.70% 1.8% 100.0% 80.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UNITEDHEALTH GRP 2.81%
  2. EXXON MOBIL CORP 2.67%
  3. EXELON CORP 1.99%
  4. MERCK CO 1.98%
  5. WALMART INC 1.89%
  6. PHILIP MORRIS IN 1.84%
  7. ELI LILLY CO 1.65%
  8. ALTRIA GROUP INC 1.59%
  9. SCHWAB (CHARLES) 1.55%
  10. HERSHEY CO/THE 1.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DEIF % Rank
Stocks 		96.53% 0.00% 130.24% 73.51%
Cash 		3.47% -102.29% 100.00% 23.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 11.69%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 12.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 6.85%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 8.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEIF % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 7.63%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 94.47%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 8.89%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 21.22%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 31.51%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 78.50%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 1.54%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 91.60%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 4.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 93.28%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 14.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEIF % Rank
US 		96.53% 0.00% 127.77% 56.64%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 49.10%

DEIF - Expenses

Operational Fees

DEIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 2.95% 56.90%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.00% 70.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

DEIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DEIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DEIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

DEIF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DEIF Category Low Category High DEIF % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.44% 0.00% 19.15% 49.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DEIF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DEIF Category Low Category High DEIF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DEIF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DEIF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brandon Carl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Brandon joinedSterling Capital Management through merger in 2010. He has investment experience since 2001. Brandon is a portfolio manager on Sterling's Advisory Solutions team with a focus on equity and also serves as co-portfolio manager of the Sterling Capital Diversified Income Fund. Previously, he graduated from the BB&T leadership Development Program and was an equity analyst covering the healthcare and consumer staples sectors for BB&T Asset Management. Brandon received his B.S. in Finance and Management from the University of South Carolina. He is a CFA Charterholder.

Paul Viera

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Paul E. Viera founded EARNEST Partners in 1998 and is the Chief Executive Officer and a Portfolio Manager. He conceived and developed Return Pattern Recognition®, the investment methodology used to screen equities at EARNEST Partners. Prior to forming EARNEST Partners he was a Global Partner at Invesco Advisers, Inc. and a senior member of its Investment Team. Mr. Viera was a Vice President at Bankers Trust in both New York and London where he joined in 1985. Paul has a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan, an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Mary Fountain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Mary Weeks Fountain, CFA®, Managing Director, joined Sterling Capital Management in 1985 and has investment experience since 1985. Mary Weeks is a senior private client portfolio manager. Mary Weeks received her B.A. in Chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Geeta Aiyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Geeta B. Aiyer, CFA, is the President, Founder and Chief Strategist of Boston Common Asset Management, LLC. Geeta founded Boston Common in 2002 and has served as its President since then. She has worked with sustainable and responsible investing since 1988, helping shape the evolving definition of global sustainable investing. Geeta received her M.B.A. from Harvard University and her B.A. and M.A. degrees from the University of Delhi, India.

James Anders

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2021

0.46

0.5%

James joins GQG Partners LLC from Mercator Asset Management where he was a Senior VP and research analyst. His regional research responsibilities were Benelux as well as Latin America. He has extensive experience in the international equity arena, including developed Europe, emerging markets in Asia and Latin America, and frontier markets in Africa and the Middle East. He previously served as a research analyst at Consilium Investment Management in Ft. Lauderdale from 2008 to 2013, where he focused most recently on emerging and frontier markets equities. James began his career in 1993, serving

Jeremy Lopez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Jeremy M. Lopez, CFA®, Director, Sterling Capital Management LLC. Mr. Lopez joined Sterling Capital Management LLC in 2016 and has investment experience since 1997. Prior to joining Sterling, he worked as an equity research analyst at Herndon Capital Management and Wells Capital Management. Jeremy received his B.A. in Economics from Wheaton College and his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

Rajiv Jain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Rajiv Jain is the Chairman, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of GQG Partners LLC. Prior to joining GQG Partners in 2016, Mr. Jain served as a Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities at Vontobel Asset Management (“Vontobel”). He joined Vontobel in 1994 as an equity analyst & associate manager of its international equity portfolios. Mr. Jain earned an MBA in Finance and International Business from the University of Miami in 1993. He also has a Master’s degree from the University of Ajmer and an undergraduate degree in Accounting.

Corné Biemans

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Before joining Boston Common, he was a senior global equity portfolio manager for BNP Paribas Investment Partners. Corné managed the BNP Paribas (Fortis) Equity World Finance Fund for eight years, for which he received several Lipper awards. He started his career at Rabobank Group as an international economist in 1991. Four years later, he joined Fortis Investments as an international fixed income portfolio manager before moving to a position as equity analyst for European equities. Between 1999 and 2003 he was co-portfolio manager of global equity mutual fund Fortis OBAM. In 2003 he moved to Boston to help set up Fortis Investments’ global equities capabilities. Corné brings nearly 25 years of international investment experience to the firm. Corné earned a master’s degree in Monetary Economics from Tilburg University in the Netherlands. He is a member of the CFA Institute and The Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc.

Praveen Abichandani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Praveen brings nearly 25 years of investment analysis experience in equity research and corporate development in the telecom & media industries. Before joining Boston Common, he served as an equity analyst at Fidelity Investments, Citigroup Asset Management, and a hedge fund. While at Fidelity, Praveen managed the Select Industrial Equipment fund for two years and the Select Advisor Electronics fund for a year. At Citigroup Asset Management, Praveen was responsible for equity research of the global semiconductor sector. During his business development career at Cox Communications and GTE Wireless, Praveen worked extensively on projects in Mexico. He has also lived and worked in Japan and Germany early in his career at GTE. Praveen received his M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin and his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University in India.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

