NameAs of 10/29/2021
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.84 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.8%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 10/29/2021
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DEFN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-18.5%
|7.5%
|99.65%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-25.7%
|40.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.3%
|9.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|5.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.5%
|5.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DEFN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-7.0%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.8%
|7.6%
|N/A
|Period
|DEFN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-18.5%
|7.5%
|99.65%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-25.7%
|45.8%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.3%
|15.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.5%
|7.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DEFN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-7.0%
|14.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.5%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.8%
|11.8%
|N/A
|DEFN
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEFN % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.84 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|98.91%
|Number of Holdings
|55
|3
|25236
|35.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|916 K
|3.05 K
|11 B
|98.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.82%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|86.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEFN % Rank
|Bonds
|56.39%
|11.31%
|94.75%
|35.70%
|Stocks
|37.67%
|0.00%
|62.91%
|39.46%
|Cash
|5.98%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|59.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|39.31%
|77.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|96.23%
|Other
|-0.04%
|-9.78%
|21.77%
|74.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEFN % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.98%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.13%
|68.71%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.41%
|98.52%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.64%
|1.06%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.40%
|0.85%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|15.01%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|99.37%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.68%
|1.27%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|35.31%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.36%
|60.47%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|98.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEFN % Rank
|US
|37.67%
|0.00%
|51.08%
|11.72%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|25.18%
|97.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEFN % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.11%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|66.32%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|90.59%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|4.18%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|77.82%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|94.97%
|85.56%
|Derivative
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|61.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEFN % Rank
|US
|56.39%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|15.27%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|98.74%
|DEFN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.03%
|3.70%
|82.40%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.25%
|78.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|DEFN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DEFN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DEFN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|380.00%
|N/A
|DEFN
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEFN % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.33%
|83.88%
|DEFN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DEFN
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEFN % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|66.44%
|DEFN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 27, 2021
|$0.075
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 24, 2020
0.93
0.9%
Yevgeniy Shelkovskiy. After graduating from Boston University in 2014, Mr. Shelkovskiy began his career at HSBC, where he covered Financials, Mining, Materials, and Retail companies both in the U.S. and globally. Concurrently, his responsibilities also included top-down global equity strategy research. After HSBC, he joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2018, with a coverage focus on North American Mining and Materials companies. He joined Emles Advisors LLC in 2018. Mr. Shelkovskiy is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 24, 2020
0.93
0.9%
Gabriel Hammond. After graduating from Johns Hopkins University in 2001, Mr. Hammond joined Goldman Sachs & Co. in the Energy & Power Group. In 2004, he left Goldman and founded SteelPath, an investment firm that focused exclusively on energy infrastructure, and Alerian, a leading energy infrastructure data and analytics company. In 2005, Alerian created and launched the first real-time index of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). In 2010, SteelPath launched the first MLP mutual fund and Alerian launched the first MLP exchange traded fund. Mr. Hammond sold SteelPath and its mutual funds family to OppenheimerFunds, Inc. in 2012, but remained a portfolio manager until 2014, and he sold Alerian in 2018. In 2019, Mr. Hammond founded Emles Advisors LLC where he serves as the Chief Executive Officer.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 24, 2020
0.93
0.9%
Emanuel Zareh. After receiving his BA from Colgate University in 2001, Mr. Zareh began his career at Morgan Stanley in the Mergers and Acquisitions Group within the Investment Banking division. In 2003, Mr. Zareh joined the National Football League (NFL) to work directly with the Commissioner, franchise owners, general managers, and league executives. Mr. Zareh then enrolled at Harvard Business School, where he received his MBA in 2007. Upon graduation, Mr. Zareh joined Andor Capital, after which he worked with a number of hedge funds, including Clovis Capital, Sandler Capital, and Hutchin Hill Capital, where he focused on special situation investment opportunities. In 2016 until 2019, Mr. Zareh became a founding member and managing Director at Bayfield Court Capital Management, a hedge fund that focused on event driven and special situation investment opportunities across companies’ capital structures. Mr. Zareh joined Emles Advisors LLC in 2019 as the SVP of Investments.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.39
|2.41
