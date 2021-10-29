Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

As of 10/29/2021

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Emles Trust - Emles Protective Allocation ETF

DEFN | ETF

-

$3.84 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.84 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DEFN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Emles Trust - Emles Protective Allocation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Emles Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Yevgeniy Shelkovskiy

Fund Description

DEFN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DEFN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -18.5% 7.5% 99.65%
1 Yr N/A -25.7% 40.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -9.3% 9.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.9% 5.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DEFN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -35.0% 33.6% N/A
2021 N/A -7.0% 7.1% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% 7.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DEFN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -18.5% 7.5% 99.65%
1 Yr N/A -25.7% 45.8% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -9.3% 15.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.9% 12.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 7.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DEFN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -35.0% 33.6% N/A
2021 N/A -7.0% 14.7% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -9.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% 11.8% N/A

DEFN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DEFN Category Low Category High DEFN % Rank
Net Assets 3.84 M 130 K 62.8 B 98.91%
Number of Holdings 55 3 25236 35.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 916 K 3.05 K 11 B 98.95%
Weighting of Top 10 23.82% 6.3% 100.0% 86.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UNITED STATES TREASURY INFLATION INDEXED BONDS 4.90%
  2. JOHNSON JOHNSON 2.13%
  3. CITIBANK NA DDCA 0.07% 10/1/2021 2.11%
  4. LOWE'S COS INC 2.11%
  5. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC 2.11%
  6. SP GLOBAL INC 2.10%
  7. AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC 2.10%
  8. UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC 2.08%
  9. COCA-COLA CO/THE 2.08%
  10. COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP 2.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DEFN % Rank
Bonds 		56.39% 11.31% 94.75% 35.70%
Stocks 		37.67% 0.00% 62.91% 39.46%
Cash 		5.98% -35.68% 69.40% 59.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 39.31% 77.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 71.77% 96.23%
Other 		-0.04% -9.78% 21.77% 74.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEFN % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 95.98%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.13% 68.71%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.41% 98.52%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.64% 1.06%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 27.40% 0.85%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 83.50% 15.01%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.93% 99.37%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 20.68% 1.27%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 51.19% 35.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 15.36% 60.47%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 32.82% 98.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEFN % Rank
US 		37.67% 0.00% 51.08% 11.72%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 25.18% 97.91%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEFN % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		2.11% 0.15% 71.66% 66.32%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.08% 90.59%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 96.66% 4.18%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.85% 77.82%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 94.97% 85.56%
Derivative 		-0.04% 0.00% 27.44% 61.92%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEFN % Rank
US 		56.39% 9.98% 83.14% 15.27%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 30.21% 98.74%

DEFN - Expenses

Operational Fees

DEFN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 3.70% 82.40%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.25% 78.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

DEFN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DEFN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DEFN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 380.00% N/A

DEFN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DEFN Category Low Category High DEFN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.33% 83.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DEFN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DEFN Category Low Category High DEFN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.22% 6.83% 66.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DEFN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DEFN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Yevgeniy Shelkovskiy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 24, 2020

0.93

0.9%

Yevgeniy Shelkovskiy. After graduating from Boston University in 2014, Mr. Shelkovskiy began his career at HSBC, where he covered Financials, Mining, Materials, and Retail companies both in the U.S. and globally. Concurrently, his responsibilities also included top-down global equity strategy research. After HSBC, he joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2018, with a coverage focus on North American Mining and Materials companies. He joined Emles Advisors LLC in 2018. Mr. Shelkovskiy is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) charterholder.

Gabriel Hammond

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 24, 2020

0.93

0.9%

Gabriel Hammond. After graduating from Johns Hopkins University in 2001, Mr. Hammond joined Goldman Sachs & Co. in the Energy & Power Group. In 2004, he left Goldman and founded SteelPath, an investment firm that focused exclusively on energy infrastructure, and Alerian, a leading energy infrastructure data and analytics company. In 2005, Alerian created and launched the first real-time index of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). In 2010, SteelPath launched the first MLP mutual fund and Alerian launched the first MLP exchange traded fund. Mr. Hammond sold SteelPath and its mutual funds family to OppenheimerFunds, Inc. in 2012, but remained a portfolio manager until 2014, and he sold Alerian in 2018. In 2019, Mr. Hammond founded Emles Advisors LLC where he serves as the Chief Executive Officer.

Emanuel Zareh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 24, 2020

0.93

0.9%

Emanuel Zareh. After receiving his BA from Colgate University in 2001, Mr. Zareh began his career at Morgan Stanley in the Mergers and Acquisitions Group within the Investment Banking division. In 2003, Mr. Zareh joined the National Football League (NFL) to work directly with the Commissioner, franchise owners, general managers, and league executives. Mr. Zareh then enrolled at Harvard Business School, where he received his MBA in 2007. Upon graduation, Mr. Zareh joined Andor Capital, after which he worked with a number of hedge funds, including Clovis Capital, Sandler Capital, and Hutchin Hill Capital, where he focused on special situation investment opportunities. In 2016 until 2019, Mr. Zareh became a founding member and managing Director at Bayfield Court Capital Management, a hedge fund that focused on event driven and special situation investment opportunities across companies’ capital structures. Mr. Zareh joined Emles Advisors LLC in 2019 as the SVP of Investments.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.39 2.41

