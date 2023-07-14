Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF

DEED | Active ETF

$21.25

$85.4 M

5.93%

$1.26

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-4.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$85.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.3
$20.43
$23.46

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DEED - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Apr 29, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    8550002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bryan Whalen

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in securitized debt securities, including asset-backed securities, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). The Fund’s investment sub-advisor, TCW Investment Management Company LLC (“TCW” or the “Sub-Advisor”), seeks to outperform the Bloomberg U.S. Mortgage-Backed Securities Index over time through the utilization of independent, bottom-up research to identify securities that are relatively undervalued. Under normal conditions, the Fund’s average portfolio duration varies within two years (plus or minus) of the portfolio duration of the securities comprising the Bloomberg U.S. Mortgage-Backed Securities Index. As a separate measure, there is no limit on the weighted average maturity of the Fund’s portfolio. While maturity refers to the expected life of a security, duration is a measure of the expected price volatility of a debt security as a result of changes in market rates of interest.The Fund will invest at least 50% of its total assets in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities (such as Ginnie Mae), and U.S. government-sponsored entities (such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac). Government agency or instrumentality securities have different levels of credit support. The Fund may also invest up to 50% of its total assets in non-agency, non-government sponsored entity securities and privately-issued mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities including residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and CLOs (“Private MBS/ABS”).The Fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in securities rated below investment grade by one or more nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSROs”), or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Sub-Advisor (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds). The Fund may also invest in distressed securities, which are securities that are in default and are not expected to pay the current coupon. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total net assets in non-US dollar denominated securities. The Fund may also invest in floating-rate debt instruments and purchase securities on a when-issued, to-be-announced ("TBA"), delayed delivery or forward commitment basis.The Fund may also utilize listed and over-the-counter traded derivatives instruments including, but not limited to, futures, options, swap agreements (including credit default swaps) and forward contracts for duration/yield curve management and/or hedging purposes. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in over-the-counter derivatives that are used to manage currency, interest rate or credit risk arising from the Fund’s investments. The Fund’s investments in over-the-counter derivatives that are not used to hedge the Fund’s portfolio against currency, interest rate or credit risk will be limited to 20% of the assets in the Fund’s portfolio. For purposes of these percentage limitations on over-the-counter derivatives, the weight of such derivatives will be calculated as the aggregate gross notional value of such over-the-counter derivatives.The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

DEED - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DEED Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -7.5% 18.6% 34.22%
1 Yr -4.9% -18.4% 21.8% 84.20%
3 Yr -4.1%* -23.6% 52.9% 66.88%
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.7% 29.4% 8.07%
10 Yr 0.0%* -27.4% 13.2% 5.96%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DEED Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -31.8% 18.4% 77.11%
2021 0.8% -14.3% 15.8% 8.86%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DEED Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.6% -11.7% 18.6% 99.72%
1 Yr -8.4% -18.4% 38.5% 94.55%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DEED Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -31.8% 18.4% 77.11%
2021 0.8% -14.3% 15.8% 8.71%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

DEED - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DEED Category Low Category High DEED % Rank
Net Assets 85.4 M 100 124 B 86.01%
Number of Holdings 348 2 8175 61.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 166 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 39.25%
Weighting of Top 10 44.50% 4.3% 105.0% 24.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan 100% US Treasury Securities Money Market Fund 14.63%
  2. Ginnie Mae 7.57%
  3. Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac 6.61%
  4. Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac 5.91%
  5. Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac 5.27%
  6. Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac 3.40%
  7. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.76%
  8. Fannie Mae Pool 2.21%
  9. Fannie Mae Pool 2.01%
  10. Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac 1.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DEED % Rank
Bonds 		90.34% -150.81% 180.51% 41.13%
Cash 		9.66% -261.12% 258.91% 39.25%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 80.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 75.90%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 60.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 91.92%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEED % Rank
Securitized 		68.61% 0.00% 99.65% 7.39%
Government 		21.53% 0.00% 99.43% 27.97%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.64% 0.00% 100.00% 46.31%
Corporate 		0.22% 0.00% 97.25% 92.03%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 76.85%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 67.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEED % Rank
US 		89.66% -151.11% 194.51% 8.23%
Non US 		0.68% -136.75% 104.82% 92.50%

DEED - Expenses

Operational Fees

DEED Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 26.65% 78.24%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.29% 68.77%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.97%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

DEED Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DEED Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DEED Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% 84.89%

DEED - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DEED Category Low Category High DEED % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.93% 0.00% 15.93% 4.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DEED Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DEED Category Low Category High DEED % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.98% -1.55% 11.51% 91.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DEED Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DEED - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bryan Whalen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2020

2.09

2.1%

Bryan T. Whalen, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Whalen is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. Mr. Whalen joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest) as co-head of the Securitized Products division. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Whalen was a partner and co-head of MetWest's Securitized Products division. Prior to joining MetWest in 2004, he was a director in the fixed income department at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Previously, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Whalen earned a BA in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Mitchell Flack

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2020

2.09

2.1%

Mitchell Flack joined Metropolitan West Asset Management, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The TCW Group, Inc. (“TCW Group”), in March 2001. Prior to joining that, he was a Managing Director at Bear Stearns & Co. He was also with Bankers Trust, where he marketed derivative products to financial institutions. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Southern California Savings. He began his career with Weyerhaeuser Mortgage Company. Mr. Flack holds a bachelor's degree in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Harrison Choi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2020

2.09

2.1%

Harrison Choi is a Managing Director for TCW Investment Management Company LLC and TCW LLC.

Elizabeth Crawford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2020

1.71

1.7%

Managing Director of the Metropolitan West Asset Management, LLC, has been with Metropolitan West Asset Management, LLC since 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

