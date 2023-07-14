The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is a dividend weighted index designed to provide exposure to equity securities in the industrialized world, excluding Canada and the United States, that pay regular cash dividends on shares of common stock, while at the same time dynamically hedging currency exposure to fluctuations between the value of the applicable foreign currencies and the U.S. dollar. The Index consists of equity securities of dividend-paying companies. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the annual Index screening date: (i) companies must be incorporated in Europe, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, or Singapore and have their

shares listed for trading on one of the stock exchanges in Europe (i.e. Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom), the Tokyo Stock Exchange, or on exchanges in Australia, Hong Kong, Israel or Singapore; (ii) payment of at least $5 million in gross cash dividends on shares of common stock in the prior annual cycle; (iii) market capitalization of at least $100 million; (iv) median daily dollar volume of at least $100,000 for the preceding three months; and (v) trading of at least 250,000 shares per month for each of the preceding six months.

Securities are weighted in the Index based on dividends paid over the prior annual cycle. Companies that pay a greater total dollar amount of dividends are more heavily weighted. To derive a company’s initial Index weight, (i) multiply the U.S. dollar value of the company’s annual gross dividend per share by the number of common shares outstanding for that company (the “Cash Dividend Factor”); (ii) calculate the Cash Dividend Factor for each company; (iii) add together all of the companies’ Cash Dividend Factors; and (iv) divide the company’s Cash Dividend Factor by the sum of all Cash Dividend Factors. The maximum weight of any one sector and any one country is capped at 25% (with the exception of the real estate sector, which is capped at 15%); however, sector and country weights may fluctuate above the specified cap in response to market conditions and/or the application of volume factor adjustments. If a component security no longer meets applicable trading volume thresholds as of the annual Index screening date, the Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment to reduce such component security’s weight in the Index and reallocates the reduction in the weight pro rata among the other remaining securities.

WisdomTree, Inc. (formerly, WisdomTree Investments, Inc.), as index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil, and petroleum industries. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the financials sector comprised a significant portion of the Index.

The Index dynamically hedges currency fluctuations in the relative value of the applicable foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar, ranging from a 0% to 100% hedge. The Index determines and adjusts the hedge ratios on such foreign currencies on a monthly basis using three equally-weighted, quantitative signals: interest rate differentials, momentum, and value. Interest rate differentials are determined by measuring the difference in interest rates, as implied in one-month foreign exchange (FX) forwards, between each currency and the U.S. dollar. Momentum is the relative price momentum of the foreign currency as determined by comparing two moving average signals on the historically observed U.S. dollar spot rates over 10 and 240 business day periods. Value is the relative purchasing power of the foreign currency as determined with reference to the foreign currency spot rate over 20 business days as compared to the latest purchasing power parity (PPP) numbers as published by the Office of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). This approach is designed to limit losses related to foreign currencies as such currencies depreciate against the U.S. dollar while participating in gains related to foreign currencies when such currencies appreciate against the U.S. dollar, thereby seeking to have the Fund benefit from such currency movements while reducing the volatility associated with currency returns.

The Index applies an applicable published currency forward rate to such foreign currencies to hedge against fluctuations in the relative value of the foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar pursuant to the applicable hedge ratios. The Fund uses forward currency contracts or futures contracts to the extent foreign currencies are hedged.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.