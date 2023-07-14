Home
Trending ETFs
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

1.9%

1 yr return

1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

Net Assets

$47.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.0
$26.30
$32.83

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DDIV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Mar 10, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    2300002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the equity securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity including, but not limited to, quantitative inclusion criteria. The Index Provider may also, due to special circumstances, if deemed essential, apply discretionary adjustments to ensure and maintain the high quality of the Index construction and calculation.According to the Index Provider, the Index is a rules-based equity index designed to track the overall performance of the 50 stocks with the highest dividend yield comprising the Nasdaq US Large Mid IndexTM that still maintain high levels of “relative strength.” A relative strength analysis is a momentum-based investment strategy that emphasizes a security’s forward price momentum in the security selection process. A security’s momentum is the rate at which its price is accelerating. Momentum investing strategies are based on the principle that securities that have recently risen or fallen in price will continue that trend and that, when evaluating two indices/securities, the index/security exhibiting the greater momentum will perform better. To make such a determination between two indices/securities, a relative strength calculation can be used.A relative strength calculation is an objective method of comparing two investment options to determine which of the two is exhibiting greater forward price momentum. According to the Index Provider, the Index utilizes a relative strength calculation to compare the forward price momentum of each of the securities comprising the Nasdaq US Large Mid IndexTM against the momentum of a broad market benchmark index. To make this determination, on a daily basis, the Index Provider computes a “relative strength score” for each security in the Nasdaq US Large Mid IndexTM by dividing the closing price of each security by the closing price of the benchmark index and then multiplying that number by 100. This number is then charted for each security. When the same calculation is run the next day, if this number increases, it is charted as an “X.” If it decreases, it is charted as an “O.” This is known as point and figure charting. The patterns formed by these “Xs” and “Os” can signal whether a security should be bought or sold. For instance, if a column of “Xs” exceeds a previous column of “Xs,” this is known as a “buy” signal. Only those securities presenting a “buy” signal and in a column of “Xs” are eligible for inclusion in the Index. These eligible securities are then ranked based upon their current dividend yield. The remaining top 50 eligible securities with the highest dividend yield are selected for inclusion in the Index. The Index then utilizes each security’s dividend yield to assign weights to each of the 50 securities. Similar to a market cap weighting methodology, securities with higher dividend yields are assigned correspondingly higher weights. The Fund may invest in REITs.The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in energy companies,financial companies and real estate companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

DDIV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -10.0% 26.2% 96.06%
1 Yr 1.4% -28.9% 26.9% 79.27%
3 Yr 15.1%* -14.1% 93.9% 21.77%
5 Yr 5.8%* -14.9% 42.3% 8.33%
10 Yr 0.0%* -8.0% 20.6% 68.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.4% -41.6% 42.6% 41.22%
2021 18.3% -23.5% 23.2% 1.34%
2020 -1.2% -8.6% 93.7% 77.93%
2019 7.3% -2.6% 7.5% 1.69%
2018 -3.5% -8.8% 3.8% 24.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.0% -19.1% 22.5% 92.13%
1 Yr 5.9% -28.9% 36.6% 57.33%
3 Yr 14.8%* -14.1% 93.9% 19.41%
5 Yr 10.1%* -13.5% 42.3% 3.70%
10 Yr N/A* -3.6% 21.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.4% -41.6% 42.6% 41.22%
2021 18.3% -23.5% 23.2% 1.34%
2020 -1.2% -8.6% 93.7% 77.93%
2019 7.3% -2.6% 7.5% 1.69%
2018 -3.5% -7.6% 3.8% 52.87%

DDIV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DDIV Category Low Category High DDIV % Rank
Net Assets 47.3 M 504 K 30.4 B 93.72%
Number of Holdings 51 9 2354 84.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 28.4 M 129 K 9.16 B 82.15%
Weighting of Top 10 37.11% 5.3% 99.9% 9.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC 5.27%
  2. STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC 4.86%
  3. ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORP 4.17%
  4. SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC 3.61%
  5. SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC 3.31%
  6. GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIE 3.20%
  7. KINDER MORGAN INC 3.11%
  8. IRON MOUNTAIN INC 2.99%
  9. LAMAR ADVERTISING CO-A 2.86%
  10. ONEOK INC 2.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DDIV % Rank
Stocks 		99.87% 85.69% 100.65% 21.52%
Cash 		0.13% -0.65% 14.30% 78.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 76.64%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 76.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 76.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 76.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDIV % Rank
Real Estate 		37.04% 0.00% 40.74% 0.52%
Energy 		27.84% 0.00% 29.17% 0.52%
Financial Services 		21.49% 0.00% 60.11% 22.31%
Healthcare 		3.09% 0.00% 32.47% 94.23%
Basic Materials 		2.97% 0.00% 23.88% 77.95%
Consumer Defense 		2.55% 0.00% 33.79% 86.35%
Industrials 		1.88% 0.00% 29.02% 98.43%
Communication Services 		1.46% 0.00% 19.80% 71.13%
Utilities 		0.92% 0.00% 24.69% 88.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.76% 0.00% 29.62% 97.11%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 99.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDIV % Rank
US 		99.87% 55.79% 100.30% 2.36%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.04% 98.43%

DDIV - Expenses

Operational Fees

DDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.01% 16.27% 87.13%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.20% 31.41%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.10%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

DDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 227.00% 96.51%

DDIV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DDIV Category Low Category High DDIV % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.60% 0.00% 8.82% 1.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DDIV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DDIV Category Low Category High DDIV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.54% -1.84% 4.73% 2.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DDIV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DDIV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2014

8.23

8.2%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2014

8.23

8.2%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2014

8.23

8.2%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2014

8.23

8.2%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2014

8.23

8.2%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

