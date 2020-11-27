Welcome to Dividend.com
DBS - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return 24.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return 10.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return 6.9%
  • Net Assets $26.9 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.05
$17.23
$41.98

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover N/A

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme Commodity
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Commodities Focused

Compare DBS to Popular Commodity Funds

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings*

DBS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 24.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Daily
  • Net Income Ratio 1.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco DB Silver Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Jan 05, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    800040
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

The single index Commodity consists of Silver. The fund holds Treasury Securities, money market mutual funds and T-Bill ETFs for margin and/or cash management purposes only.

DBS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DBS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.7% -84.3% 520.1% 6.61%
1 Yr 29.0% -88.7% 30.5% 1.72%
3 Yr 10.5%* -47.9% 51.4% 9.95%
5 Yr 6.9%* -39.9% 26.1% 11.24%
10 Yr -2.3%* -29.8% 12.6% 13.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DBS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 11.5% -88.2% 53.9% 24.23%
2018 -11.7% -42.9% 323.8% 29.78%
2017 4.7% -37.6% 55.7% 29.52%
2016 13.7% -34.9% 49.2% 24.38%
2015 -13.5% -64.9% 8.8% 15.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DBS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.7% -84.5% 279.0% 5.29%
1 Yr 29.0% -88.7% 30.5% 1.72%
3 Yr 10.5%* -47.9% 51.4% 9.95%
5 Yr 6.9%* -39.9% 26.1% 11.24%
10 Yr -2.3%* -29.8% 12.6% 13.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DBS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 11.5% -88.2% 53.9% 25.55%
2018 -11.7% -42.9% 208.1% 33.15%
2017 4.7% -37.6% 55.7% 39.16%
2016 13.7% -34.9% 49.2% 31.88%
2015 -13.5% -62.9% 8.8% 15.03%

DBS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DBS Category Low Category High DBS % Rank
Net Assets 26.9 M 145 K 76.1 B 63.14%
Number of Holdings 5 1 695 80.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 53.1 M 523 K 76.1 B 74.19%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 11.5% 100.0% 4.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Silver Future May 21 50.67%
  2. Silver Future May 21 50.67%
  3. Silver Future May 21 50.67%
  4. Silver Future May 21 50.67%
  5. Silver Future May 21 50.67%
  6. Silver Future May 21 50.67%
  7. Silver Future May 21 50.67%
  8. Silver Future May 21 50.67%
  9. Silver Future May 21 50.67%
  10. Silver Future May 21 50.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DBS % Rank
Other 		50.01% -2.42% 111.51% 25.81%
Cash 		49.99% -57.72% 100.00% 29.68%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 80.04% 18.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.63% 36.13%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.12% 89.50% 70.97%

DBS - Expenses

Operational Fees

DBS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% 0.01% 19.14% 62.90%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.75% 54.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

DBS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DBS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DBS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 262.00% N/A

DBS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DBS Category Low Category High DBS % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.04% 0.00% 17.80% 8.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DBS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DBS Category Low Category High DBS % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.40% -25.58% 36.51% 36.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DBS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Daily Annually Daily Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +

DBS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2007

13.83

13.8%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.15 15.96 6.54 9.93

