$9.24
-1.18%
$61.31 M
13.71%
$1.28
1.43%
-
$5.96
-2.61%
$28.76 M
24.74%
$1.51
-15.38%
-
$4.57
-0.22%
$27.22 M
71.19%
$3.26
-78.92%
-
The single index Commodity consists of Silver. The fund holds Treasury Securities, money market mutual funds and T-Bill ETFs for margin and/or cash management purposes only.
|Period
|DBS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|24.7%
|-84.3%
|520.1%
|6.61%
|1 Yr
|29.0%
|-88.7%
|30.5%
|1.72%
|3 Yr
|10.5%*
|-47.9%
|51.4%
|9.95%
|5 Yr
|6.9%*
|-39.9%
|26.1%
|11.24%
|10 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-29.8%
|12.6%
|13.22%
* Annualized
|DBS
|Category Low
|Category High
|DBS % Rank
|Net Assets
|26.9 M
|145 K
|76.1 B
|63.14%
|Number of Holdings
|5
|1
|695
|80.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|53.1 M
|523 K
|76.1 B
|74.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|11.5%
|100.0%
|4.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DBS % Rank
|Other
|50.01%
|-2.42%
|111.51%
|25.81%
|Cash
|49.99%
|-57.72%
|100.00%
|29.68%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.04%
|18.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.63%
|36.13%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-2.12%
|89.50%
|70.97%
|DBS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.77%
|0.01%
|19.14%
|62.90%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|54.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.45%
|N/A
|DBS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DBS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DBS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|262.00%
|N/A
|DBS
|Category Low
|Category High
|DBS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.04%
|0.00%
|17.80%
|8.94%
|DBS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DBS
|Category Low
|Category High
|DBS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.40%
|-25.58%
|36.51%
|36.00%
|DBS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Daily
|Annually
|Daily
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.334
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.324
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.220
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.870
