The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Grizzle Growth ETF

ETF
DARP
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.7971 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
Grizzle Growth ETF

DARP | ETF

$24.80

-

-

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

24.4%

1 yr return

4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.8
$24.75
$24.80

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Grizzle Growth ETF

DARP | ETF

$24.80

-

-

0.75%

DARP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 24.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Grizzle Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests primarily in equity securities of companies, with a focus on growth, innovation and disruption. The Fund seeks to identify future leaders in the following overarching key growth themes including, but not limited to: Digitization and Cloud Computing, Future Media and Entertainment, Health and Wellness, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. Within these preceding four themes the Fund seeks to invest in the following subsectors including, but not limited to:

Sector/Industry Theme Description
Automobile Manufacturers Electronic Vehicles Companies in the business of creating electrified vehicles (including hybrid vehicles) and vehicles that run using other renewable sources of energy
Cannabis Cannabis Companies that cultivate, distribute and sell cannabis products; Companies that research medical uses for cannabis and create medical formulations of cannabis
Casinos and Gaming Online Gambling Companies that provide online or brick and mortar platforms for placing wagers on sporting events
Communication Services Media and Streaming Services Companies in the business of creating unique media content and/or devices to stream content into homes
Energy Energy and Energy Transition Companies engaged in drilling, producing, storing and transporting oil and/or natural gas
Financial Services Future of Finance Companies creating novel lending and payment solutions and facilitating such transactions; Companies that are diversifying their offerings and helping investors access new, potentially high-growth investment areas, including cryptocurrency exchanges
Healthcare Biotechnology and Novel Drug Research and Treatment (including medical psychedelics) Companies engaged in the genetic manipulation of microorganisms, the manufacturing of medicinal drugs and research and application of novel pharmaceutical formulations (including legally derived psychedelic medicines that bind to specific serotonin receptors and cause changes in perception and cognition in the pursuit of treating mental diseases such as PTSD and clinically resistant depression)
Industrials Renewable Energy (Wind and Solar) Companies engaged in building solar power systems and other renewable energy systems (e.g., wind, solar and energy storage)
Information Technology Software as a Service*, Microprocessors, Robotics, and Autonomous Technologies Companies that create software programs and computer hardware for corporations and individual consumers and companies that provide equipment, an interconnected system or subsystem of equipment or software that is used in the acquisition, storage, manipulation, management, movement, control, display, switching, interchange, transmission or reception of data or information
Materials Green Technology Companies engaged in using new technology to create renewable materials
Electric Metals** and Infrastructure Companies engaged in mining the raw materials that will support the growth in infrastructure and renewable energy ecosystems (e.g., solar panels, battery storage, wind turbines and hydrogen fuel cells)
Media and Entertainment Esports/Gaming Companies engaged in video game publishing, creating interactive worlds and e-sports
Packaged Foods and Meats Plant Based Foods Companies creating novel new food formulations, such as plant based meats and dairy

* Software as a service is a method of software delivery and licensing in which software is accessed online via a subscription, rather than bought and installed on individual computers.

** Electric Metals are metals used in the manufacture of electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies, and other electronics.

Grizzle Investment Management LLC (“Grizzle”), an investment sub-adviser to the Fund, uses proprietary internal fundamental research and analysis to identify companies well-positioned for growth within the targeted sectors. The Fund’s other sub-adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P., also provides Grizzle with fundamental research. Grizzle uses its research and fundamental analysis findings to determine the Fund’s industry allocations within each sector and to select individual securities within each industry. Grizzle uses a quantitative screening overlay to identify prospective companies in addition to deep fundamental analysis. Grizzle’s quantitative screening process is described further under “Additional Information about the Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies” below.

The Fund’s portfolio is expected to consist of 30 to 60 equity securities, and may be comprised of common stock and depositary receipts of U.S. and foreign issuers of any market capitalization. The Fund’s exposure to foreign issuers may include issuers in both developed and emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are those countries with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) emerging markets indices. In addition, Grizzle may opportunistically invest in options to both enhance the Fund’s return and seek to provide downside risk protection for specific positions in the Fund’s portfolio. Grizzle uses proprietary valuation models and analysis of historical portfolio profit and loss information to identify favorable risk-managed option trading opportunities, including use of covered calls (selling calls on stock positions in the portfolio) and selling an option and buying another to bet on the direction of a stock while capping both the downside risk (i.e., risk of loss) and upside performance (i.e., limiting participation in any gain).

While the Fund’s sector exposure to sectors may vary over time, as of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund had significant exposure to companies in the Information Technology Sector.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. 

Read More

DARP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DARP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.4% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 4.2% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DARP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DARP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.4% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 4.2% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DARP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

DARP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DARP Category Low Category High DARP % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DARP % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DARP - Expenses

Operational Fees

DARP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DARP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DARP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DARP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DARP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DARP Category Low Category High DARP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DARP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DARP Category Low Category High DARP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DARP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DARP - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

