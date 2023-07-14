The Fund will not invest in digital assets (including cryptocurrencies) (i) directly or (ii) indirectly through the use of digital asset derivatives. The Fund also will not invest in initial coin offerings. Therefore the Fund is not expected to track the price movement of any digital asset. The Fund may, however, have indirect exposure to digital assets by virtue of its investments in Digital Transformation Companies that use one or more digital assets as part of their business activities or that hold digital assets as proprietary investments.

To be initially eligible for inclusion in the Digital Transformation Index, a company must (i) generate at least 50% of its revenues from digital asset projects; (ii) generate at least 50% of its revenues from projects that, when developed, have the potential to generate at least 50% of their revenues from digital assets or digital asset projects; and/or (iii) have at least 50% of its assets invested in direct digital asset holdings or digital asset projects. Companies that are current components of the Digital Transformation Index must generate at least 25% of their revenues from digital assets projects and/or have at least 25% of their assets invested in direct digital asset holdings or digital asset projects in order to remain in the Digital Transformation Index. The Digital Transformation Index currently includes a minimum of 20 Digital Transformation Index components.

“Digital assets” are assets issued and transferred using distributed ledger or blockchain technology. As used herein, “digital assets” refers to all digital assets, including both digital asset securities (i.e., digital assets that are securities under U.S. securities laws) and cryptocurrencies. Many digital assets and, consequently, many Digital Transformation Companies, rely on “blockchain” technologies. A “blockchain” is a peer-to-peer shared, distributed ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network. A blockchain stores transaction data in “blocks” that are linked together to form a “chain.” As the number of transactions grow, so does the blockchain. Blocks record and confirm the time and sequence of transactions, which are then logged into the blockchain, within a discrete network governed by rules agreed on by the network participants. Although initially associated with digital commodities, it can be used to track tangible, intangible and digital assets and companies in all business sectors.

Digital Transformation Companies may include small- and medium-capitalization companies and foreign and emerging market issuers, and the Fund may invest in depositary receipts and securities denominated in foreign currencies. As of December 31, 2022, the Digital Transformation Index included 20 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $49.4 million and $33.7 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of $3.9 billion. These amounts are subject to change. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Digital Transformation Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Digital Transformation Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to track the Digital Transformation Index.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act of 1940”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer. The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Digital Transformation Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of September 30, 2022, each of the information technology and financials sectors represented a significant portion of the Fund.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Digital Transformation Companies. The Digital Transformation Index is a global index that tracks the performance of Digital Transformation Companies. “Digital Transformation Companies” are companies (i) that operate digital asset exchanges, operate payment gateways (i.e., a merchant service that authorizes direct payments processing for businesses), engage in and/or assist with the digital asset mining operations, provide software services, equipment and technology or services to digital asset operations, operate digital asset infrastructure businesses, or facilitate commerce with the use of digital assets (these items are collectively referred to herein as “digital asset projects”) and/or (ii) that own a material amount of digital assets or otherwise generate revenues related to digital asset projects.