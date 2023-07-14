Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

DAPP | ETF

$9.06

$50.4 M

0.00%

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

234.3%

1 yr return

82.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$50.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

83.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
$2.53
$9.59

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DAPP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VanEck Digital Transformation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    VANECKFUND
  • Inception Date
    Apr 09, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Peter Liao

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Digital Transformation Companies. The Digital Transformation Index is a global index that tracks the performance of Digital Transformation Companies. “Digital Transformation Companies” are companies (i) that operate digital asset exchanges, operate payment gateways (i.e., a merchant service that authorizes direct payments processing for businesses), engage in and/or assist with the digital asset mining operations, provide software services, equipment and technology or services to digital asset operations, operate digital asset infrastructure businesses, or facilitate commerce with the use of digital assets (these items are collectively referred to herein as “digital asset projects”) and/or (ii) that own a material amount of digital assets or otherwise generate revenues related to digital asset projects.
The Fund will not invest in digital assets (including cryptocurrencies) (i) directly or (ii) indirectly through the use of digital asset derivatives. The Fund also will not invest in initial coin offerings. Therefore the Fund is not expected to track the price movement of any digital asset. The Fund may, however, have indirect exposure to digital assets by virtue of its investments in Digital Transformation Companies that use one or more digital assets as part of their business activities or that hold digital assets as proprietary investments.
To be initially eligible for inclusion in the Digital Transformation Index, a company must (i) generate at least 50% of its revenues from digital asset projects; (ii) generate at least 50% of its revenues from projects that, when developed, have the potential to generate at least 50% of their revenues from digital assets or digital asset projects; and/or (iii) have at least 50% of its assets invested in direct digital asset holdings or digital asset projects. Companies that are current components of the Digital Transformation Index must generate at least 25% of their revenues from digital assets projects and/or have at least 25% of their assets invested in direct digital asset holdings or digital asset projects in order to remain in the Digital Transformation Index. The Digital Transformation Index currently includes a minimum of 20 Digital Transformation Index components.
“Digital assets” are assets issued and transferred using distributed ledger or blockchain technology. As used herein, “digital assets” refers to all digital assets, including both digital asset securities (i.e., digital assets that are securities under U.S. securities laws) and cryptocurrencies. Many digital assets and, consequently, many Digital Transformation Companies, rely on “blockchain” technologies. A “blockchain” is a peer-to-peer shared, distributed ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network. A blockchain stores transaction data in “blocks” that are linked together to form a “chain.” As the number of transactions grow, so does the blockchain. Blocks record and confirm the time and sequence of transactions, which are then logged into the blockchain, within a discrete network governed by rules agreed on by the network participants. Although initially associated with digital commodities, it can be used to track tangible, intangible and digital assets and companies in all business sectors.
Digital Transformation Companies may include small- and medium-capitalization companies and foreign and emerging market issuers, and the Fund may invest in depositary receipts and securities denominated in foreign currencies. As of December 31, 2022, the Digital Transformation Index included 20 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $49.4 million and $33.7 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of $3.9 billion. These amounts are subject to change. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.
The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Digital Transformation Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Digital Transformation Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to track the Digital Transformation Index.
The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act of 1940”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer. The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Digital Transformation Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of September 30, 2022, each of the information technology and financials sectors represented a significant portion of the Fund.
Read More

DAPP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DAPP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 234.3% -38.5% 31.2% 98.18%
1 Yr 82.3% -67.1% 39.2% 100.00%
3 Yr 0.0%* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 22.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DAPP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -85.6% -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 38.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DAPP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% 100.00%
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% 100.00%
3 Yr N/A* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.3% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DAPP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -85.6% -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 43.6% N/A

DAPP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DAPP Category Low Category High DAPP % Rank
Net Assets 50.4 M 863 K 50.4 B 78.05%
Number of Holdings 21 1 470 93.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.6 M 0 30.3 B 66.56%
Weighting of Top 10 83.03% 7.6% 100.0% 13.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 27.02%
  2. Riot Platforms Inc 8.46%
  3. MicroStrategy Inc 7.21%
  4. Coinbase Global Inc 7.04%
  5. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc 6.95%
  6. Block Inc 5.78%
  7. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd 5.20%
  8. Canaan Inc 4.86%
  9. Terawulf Inc 4.82%
  10. Northern Data AG 4.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DAPP % Rank
Stocks 		99.76% 0.00% 100.53% 42.44%
Cash 		27.28% -0.53% 100.00% 54.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 13.83%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 22.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 11.25%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 11.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DAPP % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% 11.29%
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% 77.74%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 30.32%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% 68.39%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.58% 56.13%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 52.54% 0.97%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% 10.65%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 84.84%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 20.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% 79.03%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% 19.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DAPP % Rank
US 		81.71% 0.00% 100.53% 89.71%
Non US 		18.04% 0.00% 99.27% 9.65%

DAPP - Expenses

Operational Fees

DAPP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.08% 2.97% 75.56%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.95% 19.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

DAPP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DAPP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DAPP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% N/A

DAPP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DAPP Category Low Category High DAPP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 42.10% 0.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DAPP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DAPP Category Low Category High DAPP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% 25.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DAPP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DAPP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Liao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Mr. Liao joined VanEck in 2005 and serves as Head of Equity ETF Portfolio Management. He oversees the Equity ETF Investment Management team and is responsible for development and management of index replication and optimization strategies. Mr. Liao is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society New York. Mr. Liao received a BA in Mathematics and Economics from New York University.

Guo Hua (Jason) Jin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Guo Hua (Jason) Jin has been employed by Van Eck Associates Corporation as an analyst since January 2007 and has been a portfolio manager since 2018. Mr. Jin graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Analysis.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.88 2.12

