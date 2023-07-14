Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
234.3%
1 yr return
82.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$50.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
83.0%
Expense Ratio 0.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DAPP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|234.3%
|-38.5%
|31.2%
|98.18%
|1 Yr
|82.3%
|-67.1%
|39.2%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.3%
|22.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DAPP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-85.6%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|38.5%
|N/A
|Period
|DAPP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-75.9%
|954.2%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-67.1%
|66.6%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-33.3%
|30.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DAPP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-85.6%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|43.6%
|N/A
|DAPP
|Category Low
|Category High
|DAPP % Rank
|Net Assets
|50.4 M
|863 K
|50.4 B
|78.05%
|Number of Holdings
|21
|1
|470
|93.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.6 M
|0
|30.3 B
|66.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|83.03%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|13.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DAPP % Rank
|Stocks
|99.76%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|42.44%
|Cash
|27.28%
|-0.53%
|100.00%
|54.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|13.83%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|22.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|11.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|11.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DAPP % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.27%
|11.29%
|Technology
|0.00%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|77.74%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|30.32%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.73%
|68.39%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.58%
|56.13%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.54%
|0.97%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.96%
|10.65%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|84.84%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|20.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.15%
|79.03%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.08%
|19.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DAPP % Rank
|US
|81.71%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|89.71%
|Non US
|18.04%
|0.00%
|99.27%
|9.65%
|DAPP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.08%
|2.97%
|75.56%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.95%
|19.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.50%
|N/A
|DAPP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DAPP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DAPP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|281.00%
|N/A
|DAPP
|Category Low
|Category High
|DAPP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.10%
|0.32%
|DAPP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DAPP
|Category Low
|Category High
|DAPP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|25.97%
|DAPP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2021
|$1.878
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2021
1.13
1.1%
Mr. Liao joined VanEck in 2005 and serves as Head of Equity ETF Portfolio Management. He oversees the Equity ETF Investment Management team and is responsible for development and management of index replication and optimization strategies. Mr. Liao is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society New York. Mr. Liao received a BA in Mathematics and Economics from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2021
1.13
1.1%
Guo Hua (Jason) Jin has been employed by Van Eck Associates Corporation as an analyst since January 2007 and has been a portfolio manager since 2018. Mr. Jin graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Analysis.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|7.88
|2.12
