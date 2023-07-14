Dividend Investing Ideas Center
-2.6%
1 yr return
-4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
Net Assets
$25.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
70.0%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in short-term securities and instruments designed to provide exposure to Chinese currency and money market rates. Because the market for money market securities in China generally is less liquid and accessible to foreign investors than corresponding markets in more developed economies, the Fund intends to achieve exposure to currency markets in China using a variety of investments and investment techniques. For example, the Fund will invest in short-term U.S. money market securities and forward currency contracts and currency swaps that settle in U.S. dollars. The combination of U.S. money market securities and forward currency contracts and swaps is designed to provide exposure equivalent to money market securities denominated in Chinese yuan.
The Fund generally will maintain a weighted average portfolio maturity of 90 days or less with respect to the money market securities in its portfolio. Forward currency contracts and swaps generally will be kept to an average term of six months or less.
The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in investments whose combined performance is economically tied to China. If subsequent to an investment, the 80% requirement is no longer met, the Fund’s future investments will be made in a manner
that will bring the Fund into compliance with this policy. The Trust will provide shareholders with sixty (60) days’ prior notice of any change to this policy for the Fund.
|Period
|CYB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.5%
|-18.8%
|10.1%
|37.50%
|2021
|2.1%
|-36.7%
|16.2%
|25.00%
|2020
|3.0%
|-2.4%
|15.2%
|37.50%
|2019
|0.5%
|-18.3%
|1.4%
|37.50%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-1.8%
|11.8%
|50.00%
|Period
|CYB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.5%
|-18.8%
|10.1%
|37.50%
|2021
|2.1%
|-36.7%
|16.2%
|25.00%
|2020
|3.0%
|-2.4%
|15.2%
|37.50%
|2019
|0.5%
|-18.3%
|1.4%
|37.50%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-1.8%
|11.8%
|50.00%
|CYB
|Category Low
|Category High
|CYB % Rank
|Net Assets
|25.4 M
|469 K
|267 M
|77.78%
|Number of Holdings
|4
|1
|4
|14.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23.8 M
|0
|23.8 M
|14.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|69.98%
|70.0%
|70.0%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CYB % Rank
|Cash
|61.50%
|61.50%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Bonds
|38.50%
|0.00%
|38.50%
|14.29%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CYB % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|61.50%
|61.50%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Government
|38.50%
|0.00%
|38.50%
|14.29%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.14%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.14%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.14%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CYB % Rank
|US
|38.50%
|0.00%
|38.50%
|14.29%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.14%
|CYB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.40%
|0.45%
|33.33%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.40%
|0.45%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CYB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CYB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CYB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|25.00%
|100.00%
|CYB
|Category Low
|Category High
|CYB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.36%
|33.33%
|CYB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CYB
|Category Low
|Category High
|CYB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.41%
|-0.41%
|-0.41%
|100.00%
|CYB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.510
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.475
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2020
1.54
1.5%
Mr. Nieman, a Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been with Mellon Investments Corporation since 2013. Mr. Nieman is responsible for managing global aggregate, high yield and emerging market local currency funds, as well as duration hedged strategies. Prior to joining Mellon Investments Corporation, Mr. Nieman worked for State Street Global Advisors where he managed credit and interest rate strategies. Mr. Nieman earned a Master’s Degree in International Economics and Finance from Brandeis University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Brigham Young University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Nancy is the Head of Fixed Income Index Portfolio Management. She is responsible for the management of domestic and international fixed income index portfolios, including separate, commingled, and mutual fund accounts. She has experience in managing aggregate, government, credit and custom indexes. Nancy has been in the investment industry and at BNY Mellon affiliates since 1987. Prior to her current role, she was a senior portfolio manager at Standish and portfolio manager at Mellon Bond Associates. Previously, she served in various functions such as trading, performance measurement, and portfolio accounting. In 2012, Nancy was awarded the Pittsburgh quarterly Outstanding Leadership Team Award for her work with the management team on the Building Organizational Talent initiative. Nancy earned an MBA in investments from Drexel University. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Pittsburgh.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Gregg A. Lee, CFA is Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income at Mellon. He joined Mellon in 1989 as an equity indexing portfolio manager and after just over a year, transferred to the fixed-income department. Mr. Lee is responsible for domestic and international fixed income portfolios. He oversees the MBS/securitized sector and helps with the refinement and implementation of the portfolio management process. Mr. Lee also manages global aggregate portfolios including all components and custom indexes, and fixed income ETFs. Prior experience includes managing and trading domestic and international active fixed-income portfolios with a focus on the Active Core and Core Plus strategies. Mr. Lee graduated with a B.S. from University of California at Davis in Managerial Economics. Mr. Lee has been in the investment industry since 1989. Mr. Lee is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
