Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.6%

1 yr return

-4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

Net Assets

$25.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

70.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.6
$23.77
$25.89

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CYB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    May 14, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    1300000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Nieman

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in short-term securities and instruments designed to provide exposure to Chinese currency and money market rates. Because the market for money market securities in China generally is less liquid and accessible to foreign investors than corresponding markets in more developed economies, the Fund intends to achieve exposure to currency markets in China using a variety of investments and investment techniques. For example, the Fund will invest in short-term U.S. money market securities and forward currency contracts and currency swaps that settle in U.S. dollars. The combination of U.S. money market securities and forward currency contracts and swaps is designed to provide exposure equivalent to money market securities denominated in Chinese yuan.

The Fund generally will maintain a weighted average portfolio maturity of 90 days or less with respect to the money market securities in its portfolio. Forward currency contracts and swaps generally will be kept to an average term of six months or less.

The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in investments whose combined performance is economically tied to China. If subsequent to an investment, the 80% requirement is no longer met, the Fund’s future investments will be made in a manner

that will bring the Fund into compliance with this policy. The Trust will provide shareholders with sixty (60) days’ prior notice of any change to this policy for the Fund.

Read More

CYB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CYB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.6% -6.1% 9.5% 88.89%
1 Yr -4.0% -13.7% 12.7% 77.78%
3 Yr 1.2%* -8.9% 2.1% 33.33%
5 Yr 0.9%* -4.7% 1.9% 22.22%
10 Yr 0.9%* -3.8% 0.9% 11.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CYB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.5% -18.8% 10.1% 37.50%
2021 2.1% -36.7% 16.2% 25.00%
2020 3.0% -2.4% 15.2% 37.50%
2019 0.5% -18.3% 1.4% 37.50%
2018 -0.5% -1.8% 11.8% 50.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CYB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.2% -10.7% 8.6% 55.56%
1 Yr -1.8% -15.0% -1.8% 11.11%
3 Yr 3.5%* -6.0% 3.5% 11.11%
5 Yr 3.1%* -3.5% 3.1% 11.11%
10 Yr 1.8%* -5.3% 1.8% 11.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CYB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.5% -18.8% 10.1% 37.50%
2021 2.1% -36.7% 16.2% 25.00%
2020 3.0% -2.4% 15.2% 37.50%
2019 0.5% -18.3% 1.4% 37.50%
2018 -0.5% -1.8% 11.8% 50.00%

CYB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CYB Category Low Category High CYB % Rank
Net Assets 25.4 M 469 K 267 M 77.78%
Number of Holdings 4 1 4 14.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 23.8 M 0 23.8 M 14.29%
Weighting of Top 10 69.98% 70.0% 70.0% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 35.15%
  2. United States Treasury Bill 31.28%
  3. CITI TRI PARTY REPO 29.31%
  4. WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 4.48%
  5. PURCHASED CNY / SOLD USD 0.47%
  6. PURCHASED USD / SOLD CNY 0.08%
  7. PURCHASED CNY / SOLD USD 0.07%
  8. PURCHASED USD / SOLD CNY 0.06%
  9. PURCHASED USD / SOLD CNH 0.04%
  10. PURCHASED CNY / SOLD USD -0.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CYB % Rank
Cash 		61.50% 61.50% 100.00% 100.00%
Bonds 		38.50% 0.00% 38.50% 14.29%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 57.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 57.14%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 57.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 57.14%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CYB % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		61.50% 61.50% 100.00% 100.00%
Government 		38.50% 0.00% 38.50% 14.29%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 57.14%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 57.14%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 57.14%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 57.14%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CYB % Rank
US 		38.50% 0.00% 38.50% 14.29%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 57.14%

CYB - Expenses

Operational Fees

CYB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.40% 0.45% 33.33%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.40% 0.45% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CYB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CYB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CYB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 25.00% 100.00%

CYB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CYB Category Low Category High CYB % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.85% 0.00% 1.36% 33.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CYB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CYB Category Low Category High CYB % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.41% -0.41% -0.41% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CYB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CYB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Nieman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2020

1.54

1.5%

Mr. Nieman, a Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been with Mellon Investments Corporation since 2013. Mr. Nieman is responsible for managing global aggregate, high yield and emerging market local currency funds, as well as duration hedged strategies. Prior to joining Mellon Investments Corporation, Mr. Nieman worked for State Street Global Advisors where he managed credit and interest rate strategies. Mr. Nieman earned a Master’s Degree in International Economics and Finance from Brandeis University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Brigham Young University.

Nancy Rogers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Nancy is the Head of Fixed Income Index Portfolio Management. She is responsible for the management of domestic and international fixed income index portfolios, including separate, commingled, and mutual fund accounts. She has experience in managing aggregate, government, credit and custom indexes. Nancy has been in the investment industry and at BNY Mellon affiliates since 1987. Prior to her current role, she was a senior portfolio manager at Standish and portfolio manager at Mellon Bond Associates. Previously, she served in various functions such as trading, performance measurement, and portfolio accounting. In 2012, Nancy was awarded the Pittsburgh quarterly Outstanding Leadership Team Award for her work with the management team on the Building Organizational Talent initiative. Nancy earned an MBA in investments from Drexel University. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Pittsburgh.

Gregg Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Gregg A. Lee, CFA is Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income at Mellon. He joined Mellon in 1989 as an equity indexing portfolio manager and after just over a year, transferred to the fixed-income department. Mr. Lee is responsible for domestic and international fixed income portfolios. He oversees the MBS/securitized sector and helps with the refinement and implementation of the portfolio management process. Mr. Lee also manages global aggregate portfolios including all components and custom indexes, and fixed income ETFs. Prior experience includes managing and trading domestic and international active fixed-income portfolios with a focus on the Active Core and Core Plus strategies. Mr. Lee graduated with a B.S. from University of California at Davis in Managerial Economics. Mr. Lee has been in the investment industry since 1989. Mr. Lee is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

