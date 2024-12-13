The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through managed exposure to corn futures contracts (“Corn Futures Contracts”) that trade only on an exchange registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”), and cash, cash-equivalent or high-quality securities that serve as collateral to the Fund’s investments in Corn Futures Contracts (“Collateral Investments”). In this manner, the Fund seeks to provide daily leveraged exposure to the price of corn to seek returns equal to 200% of the daily price performance of corn. The Fund does not intend to take physical delivery of corn associated with the Corn Futures Contracts. Instead, the Fund seeks to benefit from increases in the price of Corn Futures Contracts for a single day.

The Fund also may invest in “Other Investments,” which may include: (i) reverse repurchase agreement transactions; (ii) shares of other Corn-linked exchange traded investment products (“Corn-Linked ETPs”) not registered as investment companies under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which may include affiliated Corn-Linked ETPs such as Teucrium Corn Fund (Ticker: CORN), the sponsor of which wholly owns and controls the Adviser; and (iii) swap agreement transactions that reference corn, Corn-Linked ETPs, Corn Futures Contracts, or corn-related indexes (such as the Bloomberg Corn Subindex, S&P GSCI Corn or Teucrium Corn Fund Benchmark Index) .

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Corn Futures Contracts and Other Investments that in the aggregate provide exposure to the price movements of corn.

Unlike many other commodity-based exchange-traded products, the Fund will not issue its shareholders a Schedule K-1 for tax reporting purposes, which can increase the complexity of a shareholder’s tax reporting. Instead, the Fund is designed to be taxed as a conventional mutual fund and will issue a Form 1099 to its shareholders for tax reporting purposes. A consequence of the Fund’s tax status is that it generally is limited to obtaining its exposure to Corn Futures Contracts through the Subsidiary, which is defined and described in the paragraphs that follow.

The Fund expects to invest in Corn Futures Contracts primarily indirectly through a wholly-owned subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). To seek to achieve 2x daily exposure to corn, the Fund intends to typically enter into Corn Futures Contracts as the “buyer.” In order to maintain its 2x daily exposure to corn, the Fund intends to exit its futures contracts as they near expiration and replace them with new futures contracts with a later expiration date. This process is referred to as “rolling.” The Fund may invest in Corn Futures Contracts of any expiration date traded on any CFTC-regulated commodity futures exchange, also known as a “designated contract market” (“DCM”). However, there can be no guarantee that such a strategy will produce the desired results.

The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to Corn Futures Contracts, a type of commodities futures contract, within the limits of current federal income tax laws applicable to investment companies such as the Fund, which limit the ability of investment companies to invest directly in commodities futures and certain other investments that do not generate qualifying income for tax purposes. The Subsidiary, which is also managed by the Adviser, has the same investment objective as the Fund, but it may invest in commodities futures and similar investments, including certain Other Investments, to a greater extent than the Fund. Except as otherwise noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investments include the Fund’s indirect investments through the Subsidiary. Because the Fund intends to elect to be treated as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), the size of the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary generally will be limited to 25% of the Fund’s total assets, tested at the end of each fiscal quarter.

The Fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective without regard to overall market movement or the increase or decrease of the price of corn. At the close of the markets each trading day, the Adviser determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions so that its exposure to price of corn is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The impact of movements in the price of corn during the day will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be re-positioned. For example, if the price of corn has risen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should rise, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be increased. Conversely, if the price of corn has fallen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should fall, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be reduced.

The Adviser may determine to modify the extent of the Fund’s exposure to Corn Futures Contracts in order to avoid exceeding any position limits applicable to Corn Futures Contracts established by the applicable DCM. These position limits may hinder the Fund’s

ability to enter into the desired amount of Corn Futures Contracts at times. Because of the anticipated size of the Fund’s Corn Futures Contracts holdings relative to the size of the futures market, the Adviser does not anticipate that position limits will adversely affect the Fund’s ability to seek its target exposure until the Fund’s assets under management grow significantly. Any determination to modify the Fund’s exposure to Corn Futures Contracts may cause the Fund to liquidate its Corn Futures Contracts holdings at disadvantageous times or prices, potentially subjecting the Fund to substantial losses, and prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

The Fund will also invest in Collateral Investments. The Collateral Investments may consist of: (i) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (ii) money market funds; and/or (iii) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. Such Collateral Investments are designed to provide liquidity, serve as margin or otherwise collateralize the Fund’s investments in Corn Futures Contracts and certain Other Investments.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the 1940 Act and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund. The Fund will not concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in any industry or group of related industries. The Fund, however, will invest more than 25% of its total assets in investments that provide exposure to corn.

Daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time means that the return of the Fund for a period longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from two times (2x) the price performance of corn for the same period. The Fund will lose money if the price performance of corn is flat over time, and the Fund can lose money regardless of the performance of the price of corn, as a result of daily rebalancing, the volatility of the price of corn, compounding of each day’s return and other factors. See “Principal Risks” below.

Corn Futures Contracts

Futures contracts are agreements between two parties that are executed on a DCM, i.e., a commodity futures exchange, and that are cleared and margined through a derivatives clearing organization (“DCO”), i.e., a clearing house. One party agrees to buy a commodity such as corn from the other party at a later date at a price and quantity agreed upon when the contract is made. Such contracts may also be referred to as “non-spot” futures contracts to differentiate from spot contracts, in which the purchase of the commodity occurs immediately. In market terminology, a party who purchases a futures contract is long in the market and a party who sells a futures contract is short in the market. The contractual obligations of a buyer or seller may generally be satisfied by taking or making physical delivery of the underlying commodity or by making an offsetting sale or purchase of an identical futures contract on the same or linked exchange before the designated date of delivery. The difference between the price at which the futures contract is purchased or sold and the price paid for the offsetting sale or purchase, after allowance for brokerage commissions, constitutes the profit or loss to the trader.

Futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced higher than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “contango”. When rolling futures contracts that are in contango the Fund will close its long position by selling the shorter term contract at a relatively lower price and buying a longer-dated contract at a relatively higher price. The presence of contango will adversely affect the performance of the Fund , and could result in a negative yield for the Fund . Conversely, futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced lower than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “backwardation”. When rolling long futures contracts that are in backwardation, the Fund will close its long position by selling the shorter term contract at a relatively higher price and buying a longer-dated contract at a relatively lower price. The presence of backwardation may positively affect the performance of the Fund.

If circumstances arise where market prices for Corn Futures Contracts are not readily available, the Fund will fair value its Corn Futures Contracts in accordance with its pricing and valuation policy and procedures for fair value determinations. Pursuant to those policies and procedures, the Adviser would consider various factors, such as pricing history; market levels prior to price limits or halts; supply, demand, and open interest in Corn Futures Contracts; and comparison to other major commodity futures. The Adviser would document its proposed pricing and methodology, detailing the factors that entered into the valuation.

Corn

Corn is currently the most widely produced livestock feed grain in the United States. The two largest demands of the United States’ corn crop are used in livestock feed and ethanol production. Corn is also processed into food and industrial products. The United States Department of Agriculture (the “USDA”) publishes weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual updates for U.S. domestic and worldwide corn production and consumption, and for other grains such as soybeans and wheat, which can be used in some cases as a substitute for corn. The United States is the world’s leading producer and exporter of corn. The price per bushel of corn in the United States is primarily a function of both U.S. and global production and demand.

As a general matter, the occurrence of a severe weather event, natural disaster, terrorist attack, geopolitical events, outbreak, or public health emergency as declared by the World Health Organization, the continuation or expansion of war or other hostilities, or a prolonged government shutdown may have significant adverse effects on the Fund and its investments and alter current assumptions

and expectations. Generally, these adverse effects may cause continued volatility in the price of corn, corn futures, and the price of Shares.

Other Investments

In order to help the Fund meet its daily investment objective by maintaining the daily desired level of leveraged exposure to corn, maintain its tax status as a RIC on days in and around quarter-end, help the Fund maintain its desired exposure to Corn Futures Contracts when it is approaching or has exceeded position limits or accountability levels, or because of liquidity or other constraints, the Fund may invest in the following:

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

The Fund may invest in reverse repurchase agreements which are a form of borrowing in which the Fund sells portfolio securities to financial institutions and agrees to repurchase them at a mutually agreed-upon date and price that is higher than the original sale price, and use the proceeds for investment purchases.

As a result of the Fund repurchasing the securities at a higher price, the Fund will lose money by engaging in reverse repurchase agreement transactions.

As noted above, because the Fund intends to qualify for treatment as a RIC under the Code, the size of the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary will not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at or around each quarter end of the Fund’s fiscal year (the “Asset Diversification Test”). At other times of the year, the Fund’s investments in the Subsidiary will significantly exceed 25% of the Fund’s total (or gross) assets.

When the Fund seeks to reduce its total assets exposure to the Subsidiary, it may use the short-term Treasury Bills it owns (and purchase additional Treasury Bills as needed) to transact in reverse repurchase agreement transactions, which are ostensibly loans to the Fund. Those loans will increase the gross assets of the Fund, which the Adviser expects will allow the Fund to meet the Asset Diversification Test. When the Fund enters into a reverse repurchase agreement, it will either (i) be consistent with Section 18 of the 1940 Act and maintain asset coverage of at least 300% of the value of the reverse repurchase agreement; or (ii) treat the reverse repurchase agreement transactions as derivative transactions for purposes of Rule 18f-4 under the 1940 Act (“Rule 18f-4”), including as applicable, the value-at-risk based limit on leverage risk.

Corn-Linked ETPs

The Fund may invest in shares of Corn-Linked ETPs, which are exchange-traded investment products not registered under the 1940 Act that seek to match the daily changes in the price of corn for future delivery, and trade intra-day on a national securities exchange. Corn-Linked ETPs are passively managed and do not pursue active management investment strategies, and their sponsors do not actively manage the exposure to corn held by the ETP. This means that the sponsor of the ETP does not sell corn futures contracts at times when its price is high or acquire corn futures contracts at low prices in the expectation of future price increases.

Swaps that reference corn, Corn-Linked ETPs, Corn Futures Contracts, or corn-related indexes.