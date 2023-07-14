Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

14.2%

1 yr return

28.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.9%

Net Assets

$68.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$54.6
$41.10
$54.65

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CWS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -14.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    AdvisorShares
  • Inception Date
    Sep 20, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    675000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dan Ahrens

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a focused group of U.S. exchange listed equity securities, including common and preferred stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are securities traded on a local stock exchange that represent interests in securities issued by a foreign publicly listed company. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The investment strategy is expected to result in low turnover with an expected average holding period of at least one year. The investment strategy typically identifies large- and mid-capitalization stocks, although the Fund also may invest in certain small-capitalization or micro-capitalization stocks to a lesser extent and at certain times.

The Advisor allocates the Fund’s portfolio investments using research obtained from a proprietary model developed by Edward J. Elfenbein, which uses a variety of methods for security selection and focuses on firms that are fundamentally sound and have shown consistency in their financial results and high earnings quality. The model looks for stocks with a strong history of sales and earnings growth or companies that have steadily increased their earnings and dividends for several years. Often, these companies have strong operating histories with dominant position in their respective markets and proven management teams. In addition, the Advisor may invest the Fund’s assets in lesser-known companies that the Advisor believes have a unique opportunity for growth. At times, the Advisor may aim to buy certain out-of-favor stocks believed to be at prices below their intrinsic value, as measured by the model. Typically, on an annual basis, the Advisor will remove only a small number of the securities in the portfolio and replace them with the same number of new securities that better fit the Advisor’s security selection criteria.

CWS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% -24.9% 59.5% 74.47%
1 Yr 28.0% -43.1% 865.8% 0.89%
3 Yr 14.2%* -41.4% 41.9% 3.71%
5 Yr 11.9%* -28.2% 82.9% 1.57%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.4% 13.6% 60.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 3.39%
2021 10.5% -52.0% 83.9% 3.68%
2020 5.4% -17.6% 195.3% 76.38%
2019 7.0% -16.0% 9.5% 24.07%
2018 -1.2% -13.6% 24.1% 12.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.8% -53.4% 58.6% 94.50%
1 Yr -3.5% -60.3% 865.8% 89.54%
3 Yr 11.3%* -41.4% 41.9% 6.15%
5 Yr 10.4%* -27.5% 82.9% 5.75%
10 Yr N/A* -17.2% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 3.39%
2021 10.5% -52.0% 83.9% 3.68%
2020 5.4% -17.6% 195.3% 76.38%
2019 7.0% -16.0% 9.5% 24.07%
2018 -1.2% -13.6% 24.1% 31.90%

CWS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CWS Category Low Category High CWS % Rank
Net Assets 68.9 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 88.48%
Number of Holdings 26 20 3702 99.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.8 M 360 K 10.9 B 91.84%
Weighting of Top 10 45.74% 5.5% 92.1% 15.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Miller Industries Inc/TN 5.01%
  2. Stryker Corp 4.40%
  3. Trex Co Inc 4.32%
  4. Fair Isaac Corp 4.28%
  5. Intuit Inc 4.24%
  6. Fiserv Inc 4.23%
  7. HEICO Corp 4.18%
  8. Hershey Co/The 4.12%
  9. Carrier Global Corp 4.12%
  10. Moody's Corp 4.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CWS % Rank
Stocks 		99.53% 23.99% 100.52% 23.23%
Cash 		0.47% -0.52% 26.94% 75.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 87.41%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 86.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 87.06%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 87.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWS % Rank
Healthcare 		19.10% 0.00% 43.77% 36.52%
Technology 		17.48% 0.04% 62.17% 88.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.04% 0.00% 57.41% 34.04%
Financial Services 		15.69% 0.00% 43.01% 9.75%
Industrials 		14.40% 0.00% 38.23% 53.55%
Consumer Defense 		9.43% 0.00% 16.40% 1.60%
Basic Materials 		7.86% 0.00% 17.25% 3.90%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 90.25%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 96.99%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 93.44%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 97.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWS % Rank
US 		99.53% 23.38% 100.52% 5.14%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 98.40%

CWS - Expenses

Operational Fees

CWS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.02% 19.28% 47.93%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.00% 1.50% 38.90%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 19.68%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.00% 0.40% 5.73%

Sales Fees

CWS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CWS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CWS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 250.31% 23.45%

CWS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CWS Category Low Category High CWS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.44% 0.00% 2.33% 4.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CWS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CWS Category Low Category High CWS % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.24% -2.24% 2.75% 9.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CWS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CWS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dan Ahrens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Dan Ahrens is a Managing Director and the Chief Operating Officer of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. He joined the Advisor in 2008. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Ahrens founded Ahrens Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Before forming Ahrens Advisors, he was President of the MUTUALS.com Funds. During that time he also was President and Chief Compliance Officer of Mutuals Advisors, Inc. and acted as President, Treasurer and Financial & Operations Officer of an affiliated Broker Dealer firm. He is the author of Investing in Vice (St. Martin’s Press, 2004) and has appeared on numerous financial programs, including CNBC, CNN, ABC News and Bloomberg, to discuss “Vice Stocks.” He has been featured, along with funds under his management, in major national and trade publications including The Economist, New York Times, Financial Times, and The Wall Street Journal. He earned a Bachelor in Business Administration in Finance from Texas Tech University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

