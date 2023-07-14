The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a focused group of U.S. exchange listed equity securities, including common and preferred stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are securities traded on a local stock exchange that represent interests in securities issued by a foreign publicly listed company. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The investment strategy is expected to result in low turnover with an expected average holding period of at least one year. The investment strategy typically identifies large- and mid-capitalization stocks, although the Fund also may invest in certain small-capitalization or micro-capitalization stocks to a lesser extent and at certain times.

The Advisor allocates the Fund’s portfolio investments using research obtained from a proprietary model developed by Edward J. Elfenbein, which uses a variety of methods for security selection and focuses on firms that are fundamentally sound and have shown consistency in their financial results and high earnings quality. The model looks for stocks with a strong history of sales and earnings growth or companies that have steadily increased their earnings and dividends for several years. Often, these companies have strong operating histories with dominant position in their respective markets and proven management teams. In addition, the Advisor may invest the Fund’s assets in lesser-known companies that the Advisor believes have a unique opportunity for growth. At times, the Advisor may aim to buy certain out-of-favor stocks believed to be at prices below their intrinsic value, as measured by the model. Typically, on an annual basis, the Advisor will remove only a small number of the securities in the portfolio and replace them with the same number of new securities that better fit the Advisor’s security selection criteria.