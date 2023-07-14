Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.2%
1 yr return
28.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
11.9%
Net Assets
$68.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.7%
Expense Ratio 1.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a focused group of U.S. exchange listed equity securities, including common and preferred stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are securities traded on a local stock exchange that represent interests in securities issued by a foreign publicly listed company. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The investment strategy is expected to result in low turnover with an expected average holding period of at least one year. The investment strategy typically identifies large- and mid-capitalization stocks, although the Fund also may invest in certain small-capitalization or micro-capitalization stocks to a lesser extent and at certain times.
The Advisor allocates the Fund’s portfolio investments using research obtained from a proprietary model developed by Edward J. Elfenbein, which uses a variety of methods for security selection and focuses on firms that are fundamentally sound and have shown consistency in their financial results and high earnings quality. The model looks for stocks with a strong history of sales and earnings growth or companies that have steadily increased their earnings and dividends for several years. Often, these companies have strong operating histories with dominant position in their respective markets and proven management teams. In addition, the Advisor may invest the Fund’s assets in lesser-known companies that the Advisor believes have a unique opportunity for growth. At times, the Advisor may aim to buy certain out-of-favor stocks believed to be at prices below their intrinsic value, as measured by the model. Typically, on an annual basis, the Advisor will remove only a small number of the securities in the portfolio and replace them with the same number of new securities that better fit the Advisor’s security selection criteria.
|Period
|CWS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.2%
|-24.9%
|59.5%
|74.47%
|1 Yr
|28.0%
|-43.1%
|865.8%
|0.89%
|3 Yr
|14.2%*
|-41.4%
|41.9%
|3.71%
|5 Yr
|11.9%*
|-28.2%
|82.9%
|1.57%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.4%
|13.6%
|60.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|CWS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.4%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|3.39%
|2021
|10.5%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|3.68%
|2020
|5.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|76.38%
|2019
|7.0%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|24.07%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|12.68%
|Period
|CWS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-14.8%
|-53.4%
|58.6%
|94.50%
|1 Yr
|-3.5%
|-60.3%
|865.8%
|89.54%
|3 Yr
|11.3%*
|-41.4%
|41.9%
|6.15%
|5 Yr
|10.4%*
|-27.5%
|82.9%
|5.75%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.2%
|15.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CWS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.4%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|3.39%
|2021
|10.5%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|3.68%
|2020
|5.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|76.38%
|2019
|7.0%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|24.07%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|31.90%
|CWS
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWS % Rank
|Net Assets
|68.9 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|88.48%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|20
|3702
|99.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.8 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|91.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.74%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|15.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWS % Rank
|Stocks
|99.53%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|23.23%
|Cash
|0.47%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|75.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|87.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|86.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|87.06%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|87.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWS % Rank
|Healthcare
|19.10%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|36.52%
|Technology
|17.48%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|88.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.04%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|34.04%
|Financial Services
|15.69%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|9.75%
|Industrials
|14.40%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|53.55%
|Consumer Defense
|9.43%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|1.60%
|Basic Materials
|7.86%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|3.90%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|90.25%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|96.99%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|93.44%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|97.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWS % Rank
|US
|99.53%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|5.14%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|98.40%
|CWS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|47.93%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|38.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|19.68%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|5.73%
|CWS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CWS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CWS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|250.31%
|23.45%
|CWS
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.44%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|4.79%
|CWS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CWS
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.24%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|9.89%
|CWS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Dan Ahrens is a Managing Director and the Chief Operating Officer of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. He joined the Advisor in 2008. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Ahrens founded Ahrens Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Before forming Ahrens Advisors, he was President of the MUTUALS.com Funds. During that time he also was President and Chief Compliance Officer of Mutuals Advisors, Inc. and acted as President, Treasurer and Financial & Operations Officer of an affiliated Broker Dealer firm. He is the author of Investing in Vice (St. Martin’s Press, 2004) and has appeared on numerous financial programs, including CNBC, CNN, ABC News and Bloomberg, to discuss “Vice Stocks.” He has been featured, along with funds under his management, in major national and trade publications including The Economist, New York Times, Financial Times, and The Wall Street Journal. He earned a Bachelor in Business Administration in Finance from Texas Tech University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
