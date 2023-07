Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in the equity securities of U.S. issuers. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, shareholders would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes.

The Fund is actively managed, not designed to track a benchmark, and therefore not constrained by the composition of a benchmark.

The Fund primarily invests in the equity securities of large capitalization U.S. issuers that are involved in economic activities that address global environmental or societal challenges that relate to areas such as environmental sustainability and resource efficiency, diversity, equity and inclusion, respect for human rights, product responsibility, human capital management and accountable governance and transparent operations, or are leaders in managing financially material environmental or social risks and opportunities, such as carbon emission management and diversity, equity and inclusion. Economic activities that address environmental and/or societal challenges vary based on the respective industry a company operates in, but examples may include: providing access to finance to demographics that are typically excluded from traditional financing channels, providing affordable and accessible healthy food and other products, growing electric vehicle sales and strategy, and efficient management of natural resources. As described below, the Adviser utilizes a quantitative and qualitative research process that applies the Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (a copy of which is included as an appendix to the Fund’s prospectus) to define the investment universe for the Fund . Calvert Research and Management (“Calvert”), on behalf of the Adviser, may engage with company management regarding financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) issues in pursuit of improving environmental and social outcomes . The Adviser gives due consideration to the relevance and potential materiality of sustainability risks for a particular investment opportunity or for the portfolio as a whole in the context of the investment objective and intended time horizon for holding a particular security. In order to mitigate Responsible Investing risks, the Adviser may (i) determine not to hold, determine

to sell or otherwise determine to underweight a security relative to the Fund’s benchmark, the Russell 1000® Index; (ii) engage Calvert to discuss potential engagement with company management on its material ESG risks or opportunities (e.g., climate change, diversity, labor and human rights and ESG disclosure ); or (iii) make other adjustments to the Fund’s portfolio .

Through a qualitative and quantitative process (the “Selection Process”), the Adviser seeks to identify companies that are performing in the top 20-40% of their peer group with respect to environmental or social factors determined to be financially material to the company based on Calvert and/or the Adviser’s proprietary research (each, a “Select Company” and collectively, the “Select Companies”). A company may also be determined to be a Select Company based on leadership or significant improvement of such company’s financially material environmental or social risks or opportunities. Once the Fund’s investment universe of Select Companies (the “Investment Universe”) has been established, the Adviser then seeks to optimize the Fund’s Investment Universe by selecting and weighting Select Companies that have better diversity and lower carbon risk, while also minimizing factor risks relative to the Russell 1000® Index (the “Optimization Process”). The Adviser seeks to ensure that at least 90% of the companies in the Fund’s portfolio are reviewed via the Selection Process.

In managing the Fund, the Adviser also takes into account the long-term carbon reduction objectives of the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change with the goal of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably to 1.5 degrees. The Adviser measures a company’s carbon footprint by its weighted average carbon intensity, which is defined as metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per $1 million of revenue. The Fund seeks to maintain a portfolio with an overall carbon footprint that is substantially lower than the carbon footprint of the Russell 1000® Index. Individual securities held by the Fund, however, may have carbon footprints that are higher than the average carbon footprint of the Russell 1000® Index and/or the carbon footprint of certain Russell 1000® Index constituents. The long-term carbon reduction objectives of the Paris Agreement may warrant the Adviser to revise the targeted range of carbon reduction by companies it seeks to invest in over time. ESG analysis is determined by Calvert, using a combination of third party and customized ESG data as a base, and having regard to ESG themes such as environmental sustainability and resource efficiency, diversity, equity and inclusion, respect for human rights, product responsibility, human capital management and accountable governance and transparent operations.

In addition , the Fund will seek to maintain higher levels of diversity level than the Russell 1000® Index as measured by weighted average number of women at the board level . The Adviser obtains board gender diversity data from third party vendors , which provide data on the number of women on boards at the issuer level. The Adviser collects this data for all names in its investment universe for which data is available and calculates the weighted average for the Fund and the Russell 1000® Index.

The Fund may, but it is not required to, use derivative instruments for a variety of purposes, including hedging, risk management, portfolio management or to earn income. The Fund’s use of derivatives may involve the purchase and sale of derivative instruments such as futures, options, swaps, contracts for difference (“CFDs”) and other related instruments and techniques. The Fund may utilize foreign currency forward exchange contracts, which are also derivatives, in connection with any investments in foreign securities. Derivative instruments used by the Fund will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% policy discussed above to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy.