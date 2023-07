Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities included in the underlying index. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, shareholders would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes. The Fund employs a passive management strategy designed to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the Index. The Fund invests in the common stock of a representative number of companies that resemble the Index. The Fund may also lend its securities.

The Fund may concentrate its investments (i.e., invest 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries if the Index is concentrated. The degree to which components of the Index represent certain industries may change over time.

The Index is composed of common stocks of large companies in developed markets, excluding the U.S., that operate their businesses in a manner consistent with the Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (the “Calvert Principles”). Large companies in developed markets include 1,000 large publicly traded companies, excluding real estate investments trusts and business development companies, in markets that Calvert Research and Management (“Calvert”), the Index provider, determines to be developed markets based on a set of criteria including level of economic development, existence of capital controls, openness to foreign direct investment, market trading and liquidity conditions, regulatory environment, treatment of minority shareholders, and investor expectations. When determining 1,000 large publicly traded companies, Calvert generally includes the 500 largest publicly traded companies located in or tied economically to Europe and the 500 largest publicly traded companies located in or tied economically to other non-U.S. and non-European developed markets. The Calvert Principles (a copy of which is included as an appendix to the Fund’s prospectus) serve as a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. Under this framework, Calvert seeks to identify companies and other issuers that provide positive leadership in the areas of their operations and overall activities that are material to improving long-term shareholder value and societal outcomes, including ESG areas such as:

environmental sustainability and resource efficiency; equitable societies and respect for human rights; and accountable governance and transparency.

Stocks are weighted in the Index based on their float-adjusted market capitalization, by country and by sector, subject to certain prescribed limits. As of September 30, 2022,the Index included 780 companies (and typically is expected to be in the range between 700 and 800 companies), and the market capitalization ranged from approximately $ 787 million to $344 billion with a weighted average market capitalization of approximately $68.8 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Index are subject to change. The number of companies in the Index will change over time due to Calvert’s evaluation of an issuer relative to the Calvert Principles or corporate actions involving companies in the Index, among other things. The Index is reconstituted annually and is rebalanced quarterly.

The Index is owned by Calvert, which is an affiliate of the Adviser. Jade Huang, Director of Applied Responsible Investment Solutions, Christopher Madden, CFA, Director of Index Management, and Zi Ye, Index Manager, manage the Index construction process at Calvert.

An index is a group of securities whose overall performance is used as a standard to measure investment performance. An index or passively managed fund tries to match, as closely as possible, the performance of an established target index. An index fund’s goal is to mirror the target index whether the index is going up or down. To track the Index as closely as possible, the Fund attempts to remain fully invested in stocks. The Fund may enter into foreign currency transactions, including foreign currency forward exchange contracts, in the course of purchasing and selling foreign currency denominated securities in order to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the Index.