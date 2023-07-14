Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Asian Growth Cubs ETF

Active ETF
CUBS
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.0441 +0.01 +0.04%
primary theme
N/A
CUBS (ETF)

Asian Growth Cubs ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.0441 +0.01 +0.04%
primary theme
N/A
CUBS (ETF)

Asian Growth Cubs ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.0441 +0.01 +0.04%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Asian Growth Cubs ETF

CUBS | Active ETF

$20.04

$10.1 M

0.24%

$0.05

1.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

-4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$10.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.0
$18.58
$22.22

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Asian Growth Cubs ETF

CUBS | Active ETF

$20.04

$10.1 M

0.24%

$0.05

1.11%

CUBS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Asian Growth Cubs ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Andrew Serowik

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of Asian issuers. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of issuers listed on securities exchanges in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Vietnam (i.e., the Asian Growth Cubs), which are emerging market and frontier market countries. The Fund generally will invest at least 85% of its net assets directly in securities of issuers in these countries and may invest up to 15% of its net assets in (i) depositary receipts representing such securities and (ii) ETFs that are listed on an Asian Growth Cubs securities exchange and invest in the securities of issuers in which the Fund may invest directly.

  

In determining which securities from these five countries to include in the Fund’s portfolio, Tema Global Limited (formerly Dawn Global Limited), the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), employs a proprietary investment process. The first stage of the process involves a proprietary top-down security screen that takes into account, as the Sub-Adviser deems applicable, environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) considerations, size considerations, liquidity considerations, quality considerations, and risk considerations. The Sub-Adviser excludes from the Fund’s portfolio certain industries and sub-industries relating to defense, fossil fuels, mining, and tobacco identified by the Sub-Adviser due to ESG considerations. In addition, issuers must meet a minimum market capitalization of $200 million. The liquidity, quality, and risk considerations may include but are not limited to growth rates, margins, returns, leverage, and trading liquidity. The second stage of the process is a proprietary bottom-up security review that includes a financial review, valuation review, and a management review, each as deemed applicable by the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser then constructs the portfolio using the selected securities. The Sub-Adviser generally expects to remove from the Fund’s portfolio securities of issuers that are alleged to have been engaged in financial fraud or are the target of a takeover.

The Fund may invest in securities issued in an initial public offering (“IPO”). The Sub-Adviser generally expects the Fund to hold up to 40-60 securities.

  

The Fund is a non-diversified investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

Read More

CUBS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CUBS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -23.2% 12.8% 98.31%
1 Yr -4.2% -35.7% 2.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -16.5% 11.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -13.7% 6.4% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 7.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CUBS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -40.0% 5.2% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 7.5% N/A
2020 N/A -3.3% 22.5% N/A
2019 N/A -0.8% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CUBS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.2% 12.8% 98.31%
1 Yr N/A -35.7% 2.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -16.5% 11.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.7% 6.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -0.5% 7.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CUBS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -40.0% 5.2% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 7.5% N/A
2020 N/A -3.3% 22.5% N/A
2019 N/A -0.8% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.7% N/A

CUBS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CUBS Category Low Category High CUBS % Rank
Net Assets 10.1 M 3.84 M 5.61 B 93.22%
Number of Holdings 46 35 1746 69.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.38 M 1.26 M 2.16 B 91.53%
Weighting of Top 10 33.98% 17.7% 60.0% 76.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DCVFMVN Diamond ETF 3.96%
  2. Bank of the Philippine Islands 3.68%
  3. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk PT 3.60%
  4. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT 3.58%
  5. AKR Corporindo Tbk PT 3.55%
  6. Universal Robina Corp 3.53%
  7. Telkom Indonesia Persero Tbk PT 3.45%
  8. Chularat Hospital PCL 3.28%
  9. Mega Lifesciences PCL 3.27%
  10. Sea Ltd 3.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CUBS % Rank
Stocks 		97.71% 85.15% 99.81% 8.47%
Cash 		2.29% 0.13% 8.24% 86.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 3.39%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 18.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.14% 27.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 3.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CUBS % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 7.67% 27.12%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 35.18% 94.92%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.03% 16.95%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 28.54% 50.85%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 20.44% 1.69%
Financial Services 		0.00% 7.86% 53.75% 72.88%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.66% 44.07%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 19.04% 1.69%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 15.16% 18.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 2.54% 30.22% 89.83%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 24.13% 50.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CUBS % Rank
Non US 		93.79% 83.17% 99.70% 5.08%
US 		3.92% 0.00% 7.68% 49.15%

CUBS - Expenses

Operational Fees

CUBS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.19% 2.14% 56.90%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.19% 1.00% 89.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 3.57%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

CUBS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CUBS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CUBS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 9.00% 222.00% N/A

CUBS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CUBS Category Low Category High CUBS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.24% 0.00% 7.08% 20.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CUBS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CUBS Category Low Category High CUBS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.41% 4.89% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CUBS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CUBS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Serowik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2021

0.96

1.0%

Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.

Gabriel Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2021

0.96

1.0%

Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.

Todd Alberico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2021

0.96

1.0%

Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Maurits Pot

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2021

0.96

1.0%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 22.43 4.66 0.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×