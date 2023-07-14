The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of Asian issuers. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of issuers listed on securities exchanges in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Vietnam (i.e., the Asian Growth Cubs), which are emerging market and frontier market countries. The Fund generally will invest at least 85% of its net assets directly in securities of issuers in these countries and may invest up to 15% of its net assets in (i) depositary receipts representing such securities and (ii) ETFs that are listed on an Asian Growth Cubs securities exchange and invest in the securities of issuers in which the Fund may invest directly.

In determining which securities from these five countries to include in the Fund’s portfolio, Tema Global Limited (formerly Dawn Global Limited), the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), employs a proprietary investment process. The first stage of the process involves a proprietary top-down security screen that takes into account, as the Sub-Adviser deems applicable, environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) considerations, size considerations, liquidity considerations, quality considerations, and risk considerations. The Sub-Adviser excludes from the Fund’s portfolio certain industries and sub-industries relating to defense, fossil fuels, mining, and tobacco identified by the Sub-Adviser due to ESG considerations. In addition, issuers must meet a minimum market capitalization of $200 million. The liquidity, quality, and risk considerations may include but are not limited to growth rates, margins, returns, leverage, and trading liquidity. The second stage of the process is a proprietary bottom-up security review that includes a financial review, valuation review, and a management review, each as deemed applicable by the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser then constructs the portfolio using the selected securities. The Sub-Adviser generally expects to remove from the Fund’s portfolio securities of issuers that are alleged to have been engaged in financial fraud or are the target of a takeover.

The Fund may invest in securities issued in an initial public offering (“IPO”). The Sub-Adviser generally expects the Fund to hold up to 40-60 securities.

The Fund is a non-diversified investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.