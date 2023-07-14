Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
-4.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$10.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.0%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of Asian issuers. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of issuers listed on securities exchanges in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Vietnam (i.e., the Asian Growth Cubs), which are emerging market and frontier market countries. The Fund generally will invest at least 85% of its net assets directly in securities of issuers in these countries and may invest up to 15% of its net assets in (i) depositary receipts representing such securities and (ii) ETFs that are listed on an Asian Growth Cubs securities exchange and invest in the securities of issuers in which the Fund may invest directly.
In determining which securities from these five countries to include in the Fund’s portfolio, Tema Global Limited (formerly Dawn Global Limited), the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), employs a proprietary investment process. The first stage of the process involves a proprietary top-down security screen that takes into account, as the Sub-Adviser deems applicable, environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) considerations, size considerations, liquidity considerations, quality considerations, and risk considerations. The Sub-Adviser excludes from the Fund’s portfolio certain industries and sub-industries relating to defense, fossil fuels, mining, and tobacco identified by the Sub-Adviser due to ESG considerations. In addition, issuers must meet a minimum market capitalization of $200 million. The liquidity, quality, and risk considerations may include but are not limited to growth rates, margins, returns, leverage, and trading liquidity. The second stage of the process is a proprietary bottom-up security review that includes a financial review, valuation review, and a management review, each as deemed applicable by the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser then constructs the portfolio using the selected securities. The Sub-Adviser generally expects to remove from the Fund’s portfolio securities of issuers that are alleged to have been engaged in financial fraud or are the target of a takeover.
The Fund may invest in securities issued in an initial public offering (“IPO”). The Sub-Adviser generally expects the Fund to hold up to 40-60 securities.
The Fund is a non-diversified investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.
|Period
|CUBS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-23.2%
|12.8%
|98.31%
|1 Yr
|-4.2%
|-35.7%
|2.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.5%
|11.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.7%
|6.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.9%
|7.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CUBS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.7%
|-40.0%
|5.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|7.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.3%
|22.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.8%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|-0.7%
|N/A
|CUBS
|Category Low
|Category High
|CUBS % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.1 M
|3.84 M
|5.61 B
|93.22%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|35
|1746
|69.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.38 M
|1.26 M
|2.16 B
|91.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.98%
|17.7%
|60.0%
|76.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUBS % Rank
|Stocks
|97.71%
|85.15%
|99.81%
|8.47%
|Cash
|2.29%
|0.13%
|8.24%
|86.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|3.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|18.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.14%
|27.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|3.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUBS % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.67%
|27.12%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.18%
|94.92%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.03%
|16.95%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.54%
|50.85%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.44%
|1.69%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|7.86%
|53.75%
|72.88%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.66%
|44.07%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.04%
|1.69%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.16%
|18.64%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|2.54%
|30.22%
|89.83%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.13%
|50.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUBS % Rank
|Non US
|93.79%
|83.17%
|99.70%
|5.08%
|US
|3.92%
|0.00%
|7.68%
|49.15%
|CUBS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.19%
|2.14%
|56.90%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.19%
|1.00%
|89.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.57%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.08%
|0.25%
|N/A
|CUBS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CUBS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CUBS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|9.00%
|222.00%
|N/A
|CUBS
|Category Low
|Category High
|CUBS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.24%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|20.34%
|CUBS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CUBS
|Category Low
|Category High
|CUBS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.41%
|4.89%
|N/A
|CUBS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2021
0.96
1.0%
Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2021
0.96
1.0%
Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2021
0.96
1.0%
Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2021
0.96
1.0%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|22.43
|4.66
|0.25
