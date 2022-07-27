Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ARK Transparency ETF

CTRU | ETF

-

$12 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$12 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ARK Transparency ETF

CTRU | ETF

-

$12 M

0.00%

-

CTRU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ARK Transparency ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ARKETFTRUS
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Catherine Wood

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that are included in the Fund’s benchmark Index and depositary receipts representing securities included in the Index. This 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Index is designed to track the price movements of stocks of approximately 100 companies that receive high scores for transparency based on a proprietary scoring methodology developed by the Index provider, Transparency, LLC. This scoring methodology measures the transparency level of a company across various indicators, such as the company’s adoption of certain transparency standards, the company’s disclosure regarding its products or services, the company’s involvement in certain legal proceedings, and the company’s reputation. The Index has been created and licensed to the Adviser by the Index provider and is calculated, published and distributed by Solactive AG (“Solactive”).

The Index is comprised of equity securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) traded on U.S. public securities exchanges. Companies operating in the following industries, as determined by the Index provider, are excluded from the Index: (i) alcohol, (ii) banking, (iii) chemicals, (iv) confectionary, (v) fossil fuel transportation, (vi) gambling, (vii) metals, (viii) mineral, (ix) natural gas, (x) oil, and (xi) tobacco. To be included in the Index, a company must maintain a 30-day moving average market capitalization of at least $1 billion, and meet other criteria as established by the Index provider. Securities included in the Index are equally weighted and the Index is rebalanced quarterly. For more information, please see the section entitled “Index Provider and Index Description” in this prospectus.

The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Index. The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when it might not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of securities to replicate the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index. There also may be instances in which the Adviser may choose to underweight or overweight a security in the Index, purchase securities not in the Index that the Adviser believes are appropriate to substitute for certain securities in the Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques in seeking to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Index. The Fund may sell securities that are represented in the Index in anticipation of their removal from the Index or purchase securities not represented in the Index in anticipation of their addition to the Index. The Fund does not take temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Read More

CTRU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CTRU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -53.4% 32.8% 95.10%
1 Yr N/A -38.2% 46.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -6.0% 26.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -2.5% 18.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 2.8% 16.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CTRU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -87.2% 537.8% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 2181.7% N/A
2020 N/A -22.7% 41.1% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 4.6% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 36.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CTRU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 32.8% 99.52%
1 Yr N/A -38.2% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -7.1% 26.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -2.9% 19.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 2.8% 16.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CTRU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -87.2% 537.8% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 2181.7% N/A
2020 N/A -21.6% 41.8% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 8.2% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 35.2% N/A

CTRU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CTRU Category Low Category High CTRU % Rank
Net Assets 12 M 177 K 1.21 T 94.62%
Number of Holdings 101 2 4154 48.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.89 M 971 270 B 96.02%
Weighting of Top 10 12.15% 1.8% 100.0% 98.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Black Knight Inc 1.31%
  2. Hasbro Inc 1.24%
  3. JD.com Inc 1.24%
  4. Steven Madden Ltd 1.23%
  5. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc 1.22%
  6. Allegion plc 1.20%
  7. Five9 Inc 1.18%
  8. McCormick Co Inc/MD 1.18%
  9. Acushnet Holdings Corp 1.17%
  10. HP Inc 1.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CTRU % Rank
Stocks 		99.72% 0.00% 130.24% 26.70%
Cash 		0.28% -102.29% 100.00% 72.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 53.20%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 53.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 51.17%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 51.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CTRU % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 91.74%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 62.33% 0.40%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 92.33%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.63% 39.19%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 85.06%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 97.22%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 90.88%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.76% 73.50%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.36% 91.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 3.97%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 85.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CTRU % Rank
US 		99.72% 0.00% 127.77% 88.12%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.69% 7.18%

CTRU - Expenses

Operational Fees

CTRU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 3.53% 64.21%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 2.00% 57.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 13.80%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

CTRU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CTRU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CTRU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

CTRU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CTRU Category Low Category High CTRU % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.76% 74.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CTRU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CTRU Category Low Category High CTRU % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CTRU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CTRU - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Catherine Wood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Cathie registered ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK”) as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January 2014. Prior to ARK, Cathie spent twelve years at AllianceBernstein as Chief Investment Officer of Global Thematic Strategies where she managed $5 billion. Cathie joined Alliance Capital from Tupelo Capital Management, a hedge fund she co-founded which, in 2000, managed $800 million in global thematic strategies. Prior to her tenure at Tupelo Capital, she worked for 18 years with Jennison Associates as Chief Economist, Equity Research Analyst, Portfolio Manager and Director. She started her career in Los Angeles, California at The Capital Group as an Assistant Economist. Cathie received her Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in Finance and Economics from the University of Southern California in 1981. In 2016, Cathie received the “Women in Finance – Outstanding Contribution Award” from Market Media.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

