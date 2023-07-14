Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-4.0%
1 yr return
-8.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$128 M
Holdings in Top 10
86.5%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Principal Investment Strategies: The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in various types of futures contracts. The adviser delegates selection of futures contracts for the Fund’s portfolio to a futures adviser, Altis Partners (Jersey) Limited (the “Futures Adviser”).
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a portfolio of equity, U.S. Treasury, commodity, and foreign exchange futures contracts (collectively, “Futures Contracts”). The Fund attempts to capture the economic benefit derived from rising trends based on the price changes of these Futures Contracts. Each month, each Futures Contract will generally be positioned long if it is experiencing a positive price trend. The Fund may take short positions if the Futures contract is experiencing a negative price trend. This positioning is based on a comparison of the recent returns of each Futures Contract and the Futures Adviser’s models that analyze various inputs including measures of relative and absolute momentum signals (prices trending higher or lower over various look back periods). The Fund will also hold short-term U.S. Treasury securities or other high credit quality, short-term fixed-income or similar securities (such as shares of money market funds and collateralized repurchase agreements) for direct investment or as collateral for Futures Contracts. The Fund may also invest up to 100% of its assets in any short-term U.S. Treasury securities or other high credit quality, short-term fixed-income or similar securities (such as shares of money market funds and collateralized repurchase agreements). Reverse repurchase agreements are contracts in which a seller of securities, usually U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Repurchase agreements are primarily used by the Fund as an indirect means of borrowing.
Typically, the Fund will not invest directly in commodity futures contracts. The Fund expects to gain exposure to these investments by investing up to 25% of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is advised by Simplify Asset Management Inc. and the Fund’s investment advisor. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity markets in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.
|Period
|CTA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-8.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CTA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|CTA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CTA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CTA
|Category Low
|Category High
|CTA % Rank
|Net Assets
|128 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|51
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|137 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|86.54%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CTA % Rank
|Bonds
|82.46%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|13.66%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|3.87%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CTA % Rank
|Derivative
|3.87%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CTA % Rank
|US
|82.46%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CTA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CTA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CTA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CTA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CTA
|Category Low
|Category High
|CTA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.80%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CTA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|CTA
|Category Low
|Category High
|CTA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CTA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Paul S. Kim has been with PGI since 2015. Previously, he was a senior vice president at PIMCO from 2009-2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Kim has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Michael Green is the managing director and chief strategist of Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to joining Simplify Asset, Michael served as partner, chief strategist and portfolio manager of Logica Capital Advisers, LLC, a Los Angeles-based hedge fund focused on derivative strategies from 2020 to 2021. Prior to Logica, Michael was portfolio manager for Thiel Macro, LLC, an investment firm that manages the personal capital of Peter Thiel from 2016 to 2019. Prior to Thiel, Michael founded Ice Farm Capital, a discretionary global macro hedge fund seeded by Soros Family Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
