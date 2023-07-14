Principal Investment Strategies: The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in various types of futures contracts. The adviser delegates selection of futures contracts for the Fund’s portfolio to a futures adviser, Altis Partners (Jersey) Limited (the “Futures Adviser”).

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a portfolio of equity, U.S. Treasury, commodity, and foreign exchange futures contracts (collectively, “Futures Contracts”). The Fund attempts to capture the economic benefit derived from rising trends based on the price changes of these Futures Contracts. Each month, each Futures Contract will generally be positioned long if it is experiencing a positive price trend. The Fund may take short positions if the Futures contract is experiencing a negative price trend. This positioning is based on a comparison of the recent returns of each Futures Contract and the Futures Adviser’s models that analyze various inputs including measures of relative and absolute momentum signals (prices trending higher or lower over various look back periods). The Fund will also hold short-term U.S. Treasury securities or other high credit quality, short-term fixed-income or similar securities (such as shares of money market funds and collateralized repurchase agreements) for direct investment or as collateral for Futures Contracts. The Fund may also invest up to 100% of its assets in any short-term U.S. Treasury securities or other high credit quality, short-term fixed-income or similar securities (such as shares of money market funds and collateralized repurchase agreements). Reverse repurchase agreements are contracts in which a seller of securities, usually U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Repurchase agreements are primarily used by the Fund as an indirect means of borrowing.

Typically, the Fund will not invest directly in commodity futures contracts. The Fund expects to gain exposure to these investments by investing up to 25% of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is advised by Simplify Asset Management Inc. and the Fund’s investment advisor. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity markets in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.