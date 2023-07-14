The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI” or the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of U.S. companies that have been spun off from a parent company within the past four years. The Underlying Index is comprised of equity securities of U.S. companies in the S&P U.S. BMI, a country sub-index of the S&P Global BMI, that have been spun off and have a float-adjusted market capitalization of at least $1 billion at the time they are added to the Underlying Index. The Index Provider defines a spin-off company as any company resulting from one of the following events:

◾ Spin-off. A spin-off occurs when a company divests a subsidiary or division to create a new, independent company.

◾ Carve-out. The sale by a parent company of a minority stake in a subsidiary to public shareholders.

◾ Split-off. The distribution of shares of a subsidiary company by its parent company to parent company shareholders that elect to redeem their shares in the parent company in return for shares of the subsidiary company.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 27 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $620.20 million to $39.18 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).