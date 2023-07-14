Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.1%
1 yr return
19.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
Net Assets
$52.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
59.9%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 57.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CSD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.1%
|-23.7%
|34.1%
|27.02%
|1 Yr
|19.7%
|-41.1%
|31.8%
|4.04%
|3 Yr
|14.3%*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|7.07%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|31.20%
|10 Yr
|5.2%*
|-9.9%
|11.3%
|15.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|20.77%
|2021
|6.3%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|41.25%
|2020
|3.5%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|34.69%
|2019
|4.8%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|64.10%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|48.22%
|Period
|CSD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.7%
|-27.0%
|34.1%
|91.41%
|1 Yr
|-12.0%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|97.23%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|36.36%
|5 Yr
|5.0%*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|21.83%
|10 Yr
|9.5%*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|7.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|20.77%
|2021
|6.3%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|41.25%
|2020
|3.5%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|34.69%
|2019
|4.8%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|64.10%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|68.93%
|CSD
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSD % Rank
|Net Assets
|52.6 M
|481 K
|145 B
|83.88%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|1
|2445
|93.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37.5 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|65.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.87%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|2.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSD % Rank
|Stocks
|99.93%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|13.57%
|Cash
|0.07%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|86.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|54.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|54.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|54.02%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|54.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSD % Rank
|Industrials
|29.63%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|2.52%
|Basic Materials
|15.26%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|1.26%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.44%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|31.49%
|Technology
|11.94%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|82.87%
|Healthcare
|7.78%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|81.86%
|Utilities
|7.56%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|11.34%
|Energy
|6.96%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|26.95%
|Real Estate
|5.00%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|69.52%
|Communication Services
|1.43%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|79.85%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|99.50%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|97.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSD % Rank
|US
|99.93%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|1.01%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|95.73%
|CSD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|77.44%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|25.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|CSD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CSD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|65.04%
|CSD
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSD % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.77%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|18.09%
|CSD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CSD
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSD % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.68%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|32.15%
|CSD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.455
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.549
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.547
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.421
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.702
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$1.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.736
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.343
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.428
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 2018
4.15
4.2%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 2018
4.15
4.2%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 2018
4.15
4.2%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2020
1.76
1.8%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...