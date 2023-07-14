Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Optica Rare Earths & Critical Materials ETF

ETF
CRIT
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.43 -0.28 -1.35%
primary theme
N/A
CRIT (ETF)

Optica Rare Earths & Critical Materials ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.43 -0.28 -1.35%
primary theme
N/A
CRIT (ETF)

Optica Rare Earths & Critical Materials ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.43 -0.28 -1.35%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Optica Rare Earths & Critical Materials ETF

CRIT | ETF

$20.43

$2.3 M

0.88%

$0.18

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.2%

1 yr return

17.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.7
$17.86
$23.42

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Optica Rare Earths & Critical Materials ETF

CRIT | ETF

$20.43

$2.3 M

0.88%

$0.18

0.85%

CRIT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Optica Rare Earths & Critical Materials ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS TRUST
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Gabriel Tan

Fund Description

The Fund invests in securities comprising the Index. The Index is comprised of companies that (i) generate at least 50% of their revenue from rare earths or critical metal mining, production, recycling, processing and/or refining or (ii) engage in projects that have the potential, when developed, to generate 50% of revenue from rare earths or critical metal mining, production, recycling, processing and/or refining (“Rare Earths and Critical Materials Companies”). Rare earths and critical materials are those identified by either: (A) the U.S. Government as: (i) a non-fuel mineral or mineral material essential to the economic and national security of the United States, (ii) the supply chain of which is vulnerable to disruption, and (iii) that serves an essential function in the manufacturing of a product, the absence of which would have significant consequences for the U.S. economy or national security; or (B) Australia, Canada, Japan or the European Union as meeting similar criteria. There are a range of minerals or mineral material groups deemed critical under these criteria. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of Rare Earths and Critical Materials Companies.

The universe of eligible index components are exchange-listed equity securities of Rare Earths and Critical Materials Companies, including depositary receipts. Such companies are identified through the use of a proprietary selection methodology that includes a review of financial ratios, sell side research, and fundamental research. To be included in the Index, the minimum market capitalization of such companies must be at least $250 million with an average daily traded value over the most recent six months of at least $500 thousand. As of March 1, 2023, the Index comprised 58 component securities.

The Index consists of securities of issuers from around the world, including emerging markets countries. There is no limitation on the amount of foreign or emerging market securities that may be included in the Index.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis in February and August. At that time, constituents are weighted by market capitalization with a maximum individual constituent weight of 10%. Deletions from the Index may be made at any time due to changes in business, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, suspensions, de-listings and spin-offs. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Adviser”) generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to their respective weightings in the Index. However, the Adviser may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances, including when it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index. The Adviser expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in investments that are not included in the Index, but that the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the performance of the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of March 1, 2023, the Index was concentrated in the Metals & Mining Industry as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”). In addition, in replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors. As of March 1, 2023, a significant portion of the Index consisted of companies in the Materials Sector, as defined by GICS.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

Optica Capital Pty Ltd. (the “Index Provider”), in consultation with EQM Indexes, LLC (the “Index Administrator”), developed the methodology for determining the securities to be included in the Index. The Index Administrator maintains the Index and is responsible for implementing the semi-annual rebalance and reconstitution and monitoring and implementing any adjustments, additions and deletions to the Index based on the index methodology and certain corporate actions, such as initial public offerings, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, suspensions, de-listings, tender offers and spin-offs. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Neither the Index Provider, Index Administrator, or Solactive AG is affiliated with each other or with the Fund or the Adviser.

Read More

CRIT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRIT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -9.7% 9.6% N/A
1 Yr 17.6% -37.2% 14.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -16.1% 38.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -15.3% 9.7% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -15.2% 4.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRIT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -32.9% 2.5% N/A
2021 N/A -30.0% 34.1% N/A
2020 N/A 3.4% 18.1% N/A
2019 N/A 0.2% 11.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% -1.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRIT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -9.7% 9.6% N/A
1 Yr N/A -37.2% 14.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 38.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.3% 9.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.2% 4.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRIT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -32.9% 2.5% N/A
2021 N/A -30.0% 34.1% N/A
2020 N/A 3.4% 18.1% N/A
2019 N/A 0.2% 11.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% -1.5% N/A

CRIT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRIT Category Low Category High CRIT % Rank
Net Assets 2.3 M 1.13 M 12.6 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 61 21 309 61.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.48 M 8.18 K 8.13 B 98.61%
Weighting of Top 10 61.48% 36.4% 81.8% 23.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC COMMON STOCK 13.30%
  2. GLENCORE PLC COMMON STOCK 11.10%
  3. ALBEMARLE CORP COMMON STOCK 7.12%
  4. QUIMICA Y MINERA CHIL-SP ADR DEPOSITARY RECEIPT 5.63%
  5. TECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B COMMON STOCK 5.04%
  6. CMOC GROUP LTD-H COMMON STOCK 4.31%
  7. GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO L-H COMMON STOCK 4.18%
  8. TIANQI LITHIUM CORP-H COMMON STOCK 4.08%
  9. SOUTH32 LTD COMMON STOCK 3.48%
  10. ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD COMMON STOCK 3.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRIT % Rank
Stocks 		99.03% 47.61% 100.00% 25.00%
Cash 		1.02% 0.00% 7.35% 68.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.67%
Other 		0.00% -2.11% 52.27% 84.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.67%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 91.67%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRIT % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 91.67%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.19% 91.67%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.67%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 2.78%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.67%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.14% 91.67%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 4.45% 1.39%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.67%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 2.75% 91.67%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 93.10% 100.00% 98.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRIT % Rank
Non US 		60.40% 39.37% 95.10% 86.11%
US 		38.63% 3.28% 30.63% 1.39%

CRIT - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRIT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.33% 3.83% 63.89%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.35% 1.18% 84.06%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

CRIT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

CRIT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRIT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 114.00% N/A

CRIT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRIT Category Low Category High CRIT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.88% 0.00% 10.00% 98.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRIT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRIT Category Low Category High CRIT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -18.00% 5.11% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRIT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CRIT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gabriel Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2022

0.18

0.2%

Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.

Todd Alberico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2022

0.18

0.2%

Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Andrew Serowik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2022

0.18

0.2%

Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.25 34.34 11.37 9.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×