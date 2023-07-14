The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to replicate the performance of the Beta Advantage® Lionstone Research Enhanced REIT Index (the Index). The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the Index. The Index reflects a rules-based strategic beta approach to investing in the companies that comprise the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index (the Starting Universe), which is a broad measure of the performance of publicly listed U.S real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Index is comprised of a subset of the companies within the Starting Universe. Like the Starting Universe, the Index and the Fund typically hold only common stocks.

The Index was developed by the Fund’s investment adviser, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager), in collaboration with its real estate investment advisory subsidiary, Lionstone Partners, LLC (Lionstone). The Index is sponsored and administered by Columbia Management, and is calculated by Solactive AG (the Index Calculation Agent). In constructing the Index, all constituents of the Starting Universe are assigned a Lionstone Exposure Score (the Lionstone Exposure Score or LES) and an issuer 12-month forward dividend yield score (REIT Dividend Yield Score). These two scores (as discussed below) are used to adjust a REIT’s market capitalization weighting in determining the weightings of the final constituents of the Index, as described below.

Initially and at Index reconstitution, to determine which REITs in the Starting Universe are initially eligible for inclusion in the Index, the Index methodology applies the results of the Investment Manager’s multi-factor real estate industry quantitative investment model to rate each REIT within the Starting Universe on a 1 through 5 basis, where “1” is the strongest rating, “3” is a neutral rating and “5” is the weakest rating, based on three main company factor composites: quality (such as earnings quality), value (such as cash flow yield), and catalyst (such as price momentum), with the distribution of ratings as follows: “1” = top 15% of REITs; “2” = next 20% of REITs; “3” = next 30% of REITs; “4” = next 20% of REITs; and “5” = bottom 15% of REITs. The Index is then systematically constructed to exclude all REITs rated a “4” or “5”, and include all companies rated a “1”, “2” or “3”. If, however unlikely, all REITs in the Starting Universe receive the same overall rating from the model (and thus no 1-5 ratings are possible), then all REITs are assigned a rating of “3” (neutral) and all are eligible for inclusion in the Index at reconstitution.

After excluding from the Index all REITs rated a “4” or “5” based on the Investment Manager’s quantitative investment models, the remaining Starting Universe constituents are percentile ranked by liquidity, with the constituents ranked in the bottom quartile excluded from the Index at reconstitution. Each of the remaining REITs is included in the Index at reconstitution.

The Lionstone Exposure Score framework assesses a REIT based on the geographic location of its real estate assets, with Lionstone scoring U.S. cities and regions based on the particular real estate market’s growth potential, taking into consideration secular and cyclical trends in the particular market (e.g., employment, demographics, people migration). In short, the LES focuses on the location of properties owned by a REIT relative to Lionstone’s favored real estate markets. The LES calculated for a REIT is based on the percentage of its assets held in Lionstone favored markets. REITs in the Starting Universe for which there is an LES are divided into three groupings (based on the number of LES-scored REITs in the Starting Universe): LES-High (high relative percentage of REIT assets in Lionstone favored markets), LES-Neutral, and LES-Low (low relative percentage of REIT assets in Lionstone favored markets). REITs for which an LES does not exist are systematically assigned to the LES-Neutral group. As noted above, a REIT’s LES (and the REIT Dividend Yield Score, as discussed below) drive a REIT’s weighting in the Index at reconstitution.

All REITs in the Starting Universe at reconstitution are separately assigned a REIT Dividend Yield Score, whereby the REITs are divided into three groupings (based on the number of REITs in the Starting Universe) looking at each REIT’s 12-month forward dividend yield: Dividend Yield-High, Dividend Yield-Neutral, and Dividend Yield-Low. As noted above, like the LES, the REIT Dividend Yield Score drives a REIT’s weighting in the Index.

Each of the three LES groupings discussed above corresponds to a market capitalization multiplier used to calculate each REIT’s adjusted marketed capitalization in the Index (relative to the Starting Universe at Index reconstitution): LES-High = 1.25x; LES-Neutral = 1.0x; and LES-Low = 0.75x. Additionally, each of the three REIT Dividend Yield Score groupings discussed above corresponds to another market capitalization multiplier used to further calculate each

REIT’s adjusted market capitalization in the Index (relative to the Starting Universe at Index reconstitution): Dividend Yield-High = 1.25x; Dividend Yield-Neutral = 1.0x; and Dividend Yield-Low= 0.75x. At Index reconstitution, each REIT’s weighting in the Index is determined by multiplying its market capitalization by the applicable LES and Dividend Yield multipliers for that REIT.

The Index is reconstituted annually in March.

The Fund uses a replication strategy to track the performance of the Index, whereby the Fund invests in or has investment exposure to substantially all the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, under various circumstances, including circumstances under which it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index, or in the same weightings, the Fund may purchase or have investment exposure to a sample of the securities in the Index in proportions expected to replicate generally the performance of the Index as a whole. There may also be instances in which the Fund may overweight (or underweight) an Index holding, purchase (or sell) instruments not in the Index as a substitute for one or more securities in the Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques in seeking to replicate the performance of the Index.

The Fund may sell securities or other holdings that are represented in the Index or purchase securities or make other investments that are not yet represented in the Index in anticipation of their removal from or addition to the Index.

Neither the Investment Manager nor Lionstone provides day-to-day management of the Fund’s assets based on its view of the investment merits of a security, nor do they conduct fundamental investment research or analysis, or seek to forecast or otherwise consider market movements, conditions or trends in the day-to-day management of the Fund’s assets. The Fund pursues its investment objective of correlating performance with the Index regardless of market conditions and does not take defensive positions.

The methodology applied to select Index holdings and weightings does not set limits on sector or industry exposures. To the extent the Index is concentrated in a sector or industry, the Fund will be concentrated in that sector or industry. The Index (and therefore the Fund) will concentrate in the real estate industry. The Index typically holds approximately 70-90 REITs, but the Fund may hold a greater or lesser number of REITs than the Index.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in other securities or instruments not included within the Index that the Investment Manager believes will help the Fund replicate the performance of the Index.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of fewer issuers than can a diversified fund.