The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target Index (the “Underlying Index”), which has been developed by MSCI Inc. (the “Index Provider” or “MSCI”). The Underlying Index is designed to address two dimensions of carbon exposure – carbon emissions and potential carbon emissions from fossil fuel reserves. By overweighting companies with low carbon emissions relative to sales and those with low potential carbon emissions from fossil fuel reserves relative to market capitalization, the Underlying Index aims to reflect a lower carbon exposure than that of the broad market. Carbon emissions and potential carbon emissions from fossil fuel reserves are measured based on an issuer’s reported data from annual reports, corporate social responsibility reports, the Carbon Disclosure Project, oil and gas industry bodies, and other relevant third-party sources. If an issuer does not report carbon emissions or potential carbon emissions from fossil fuel reserves, the data are estimated by MSCI using a proprietary model.

The Underlying Index is designed to achieve a target level of tracking relative to the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Parent Index”) while minimizing carbon exposure. The Underlying Index is a subset of the Parent Index that measures the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries. The Parent Index serves as the universe of eligible securities for the Underlying Index. Securities included in the Parent Index are first assigned a “carbon exposure” measured in terms of the issuer’s greenhouse gas emissions (relative to the issuer’s annual sales, as measured by the most recent calendar year sales or closest fiscal year sales) and potential carbon emissions from fossil fuel reserves held by the issuer (per dollar of such issuer’s market capitalization, as measured during the semi-annual index review). The Underlying Index is then constructed using a process that aims to achieve replicability and investability, subject to the following objective and constraints: (i) minimize carbon exposure subject to a tracking error constraint of 30 basis points relative to the Parent Index; (ii) the maximum weight of an Underlying Index constituent may not be greater than 20 times its weight in the Parent Index; (iii) country weights in the Underlying Index may not deviate more than 2% from the country weights in the Parent Index; and (iv) sector weights in the Underlying Index may not deviate more than 2% from the sector weights in the Parent Index, with the exception of the energy sector, where there is no weight constraint applied. The Underlying Index may still include significant exposure to large companies that have proportionately greater carbon exposure relative to smaller companies with lower carbon exposure

due to the Underlying Index’s constraints on deviating from the market capitalization of Parent Index constituents.

The Underlying Index includes large- and mid-capitalization companies and may change over time. As of July 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the financials and technology industries or sectors. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time. As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of securities from the following countries or regions: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom (the “U.K.”) and the U.S.(together, the “ACWI countries”). The lower carbon exposure sought by the Underlying Index may have no impact on (or no correlation with) the investment performance of the Fund.

BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active

management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index ( i.e ., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying

Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received).

The Underlying Index and Parent Index are sponsored by MSCI, which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and Parent Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index and Parent Index.