Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$217 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.3
$21.20
$21.34

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CPLB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    IndexIQ
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds, which include all types of debt securities, such as: debt or debt-related securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. or foreign governments, their agencies or instrumentalities; obligations of international or supranational entities; debt securities issued by U.S. or foreign corporate entities; zero coupon bonds; municipal bonds; mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities; and loan participation interests. The Fund’s bond investments may have fixed or floating rates of interest. The Fund generally seeks to invest in a broad portfolio of corporate, government, and mortgage-related and asset-backed securities.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in securities rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) (such securities rated lower than BBB- and Baa3), or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Subadvisor. Securities that are rated below investment grade by NRSROs are commonly referred to as “high-yield securities” or “junk bonds.” If NRSROs assign different ratings for the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the credit quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, including up to 10% of its net assets in securities of emerging market issuers. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar. The Fund’s investments may also include convertible corporate securities, loans and loan participation interests. The Fund may invest up to 5% of its net assets in common stocks and other equity-related securities. The Fund may seek to hedge against its exposure to changes in the value of foreign currency, but there is no guarantee that such hedging techniques will be successful in reducing any related foreign currency valuation risk. The Fund may also invest in derivatives such as futures, forwards, options, forward commitments and swap agreements, including interest rate, total return and credit default swap agreements, to seek to enhance returns or reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings or manage duration. Commercial paper must be, when purchased, rated in the highest rating category by a NRSRO or if unrated, determined by the Subadvisor to be of comparable quality.

The Fund will generally seek to maintain a portfolio modified duration to worst within 2.5 years (plus or minus) of the duration of the Core Plus Bond Blended Index, which is a blended index consisting of 80% Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index and 20% ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Constrained Index. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. Duration to worst is the duration of a bond computed using the bond’s nearest call date or maturity, whichever comes first. This measure ignores future cash flow fluctuations due to embedded optionality.

The Fund may invest in mortgage dollar rolls, to-be-announced (“TBA”) securities transactions, variable rate notes and floating rate notes. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls).

Investment Process: MacKay Shields LLC (“MacKay Shields” or the “Subadvisor”) utilizes an investment process that combines a top-down analytical framework with a rigorous bottom-up process.

Fundamental economic cycle analysis, credit quality and interest rate trends are the principal factors considered by the Subadvisor in managing the Fund and determining whether to increase or decrease the emphasis placed upon a particular type of security or industry sector within the Fund’s investment portfolio. The Subadvisor’s target duration for the Fund is based on a set of investment decisions that take into account a broad range of economic, fundamental and technical indicators.

When assessing high yield corporate bonds, the Subadvisor seeks to identify investment opportunities by analyzing individual companies and evaluating each company’s competitive position, financial condition, and business prospects. The Fund invests in companies in which the Subadvisor has judged that there is sufficient asset coverage—that is, the Subadvisor’s subjective appraisal of a company’s value compared to the value of its debt, with the intent of maximizing risk-adjusted income and returns.

The Subadvisor may sell a security if it no longer believes that the security will contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund. In considering whether to sell a security, the Subadvisor may evaluate, among other things, the condition of the economy, meaningful changes in the issuer’s financial condition and competitiveness, and changes in the condition and outlook in the issuer’s industry.

Read More

CPLB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPLB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPLB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPLB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPLB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CPLB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CPLB Category Low Category High CPLB % Rank
Net Assets 217 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 428 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 17.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 10.08% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.39%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.31%
  3. BLACKROCK TREASURY TRUST 1.27%
  4. United States Treasury Inflation Indexed Bonds 1.21%
  5. Government National Mortgage Association 0.96%
  6. Fannie Mae Pool 0.82%
  7. United States Treasury Bill 0.81%
  8. Freddie Mac Pool 0.81%
  9. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.76%
  10. Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2021-DNA5 0.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CPLB % Rank
Bonds 		90.16% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		7.87% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.97% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPLB % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		1.47% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.38% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPLB % Rank
US 		90.16% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CPLB - Expenses

Operational Fees

CPLB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.39% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CPLB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CPLB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CPLB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CPLB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CPLB Category Low Category High CPLB % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CPLB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CPLB Category Low Category High CPLB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CPLB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CPLB - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

