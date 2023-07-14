The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in:

● inflation swaps;

● options on U.S. interest rates (“swaptions”); and

● U.S. Treasury Securities, including U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”).

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest up to 30% of its net assets in inflation swaps and swaptions to seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Under certain market conditions, as determined appropriate by Ionic Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), the percentage of the Fund’s net assets invested in inflation swaps and swaptions may exceed 30% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund will invest its remaining assets in U.S. Treasury securities, including U.S. Treasury bills, notes, bonds, and TIPS. Additionally, the Fund may invest in other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that primarily invest in such U.S. Treasury securities.

Inflation Swaps

Swaps are contracts where one party “swaps” one type of cash flow for a different type of cash flow. The Fund will primarily enter into inflation swaps that reference the U.S. Consumer Price Index (“CPI”). For these inflation swaps, one party agrees to pay to the other party the percentage increase in CPI during the term of the swap, while the other party agrees to pay back a fixed rate.

The Sub-Adviser will primarily focus on 5-year zero coupon inflation swaps tied to the level of CPI that are designed to increase in value when realized inflation or inflation expectations exceed the fixed-rate referenced in those swaps. For purposes of its investments in inflation swaps, the Fund utilizes the non-seasonally adjusted U.S. City Average All Items Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (the “CPI-U”) published monthly by the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Inflation swaps are derivative instruments that trade over-the-counter, which means they trade in a broker-dealer network, as opposed to on a centralized exchange.

Interest Rate Swaps and Swaptions

Interest rate swaps are essentially the same as inflation swaps, except that the parties pay each other based on interest rate changes. The Fund will generally enter into interest rate swaps that exchange fixed-rate payments for floating-rate payments, with interest paid at fixed intervals (e.g., quarterly) or only on the expiration date. Further, the Fund will generally enter into interest rate swaps only when the Sub-Adviser seeks to hedge the Fund’s swaption exposure.

A swaption is an option on a swap agreement that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to enter into a swap on a future date in exchange for paying a market-based “premium.” The Fund expects to focus on so-called “payer swaptions,” which give the owner (the Fund) the right to pay fixed-rate payments and, in exchange, receive floating rate payments. Like inflation swaps, interest rate swaps and swaptions are derivative instruments that trade over-the-counter.

The Fund’s interest rate swaps and swaptions will be tied to the level of U.S. interest rates. The Fund seeks to generate positive returns from increases in the CPI, increases in interest rates, and from fixed income volatility. This means the inflation swaps held by the Fund will typically increase in value if inflation increases. Likewise, inflation swaps held by the Fund will typically decrease in value if inflation decreases. Similarly, swaptions held by the Fund will typically increase in value if interest rates rise, and decrease in value if interest rates fall. The Fund will generally purchase swaptions with an expiration of one to three years, although the Fund may purchase swaptions with shorter or longer expirations.

Cayman Subsidiary

The Fund intends to gain exposure to inflation swaps indirectly by investing through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) that is advised by the Adviser (as defined below). In addition, the Fund may gain exposure to interest rate swaps and interest rate swaptions indirectly by investing through the Subsidiary. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary will generally invest in inflation swaps that do not generate “qualifying income” under the source of income test required to qualify as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in inflation swaps; however, the Subsidiary will comply with the same Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), requirements that are applicable to the Fund’s transactions in derivatives. In addition, the Subsidiary will be subject to the same fundamental investment restrictions and will follow the same compliance policies and procedures as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary will not seek to qualify as a RIC under the Code. The Fund is the sole investor in the Subsidiary and does not expect the shares of the Subsidiary to be offered or sold to other investors.

U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”)

The Fund will generally invest its remaining assets in TIPS, either directly or indirectly by holding other ETFs that primarily invest in TIPS. In addition, from time to time, the Fund may invest in other U.S. Treasury securities, including U.S. Treasury bills, notes, and bonds.

TIPS are marketable securities issued by the U.S. Treasury whose principal is adjusted based on changes in the CPI. With inflation (an increase in the CPI), the principal increases, and with deflation (a decrease in the CPI), the principal decreases. The relationship between TIPS and the CPI affects both the principal amount paid when a TIPS instrument matures and the amount of interest that a TIPS instrument pays semi-annually. When a TIPS instrument matures, the principal paid is the greater of the CPI-adjusted principal or the original principal. TIPS pay interest at a fixed rate. However, because the fixed rate is applied to the CPI-adjusted principal, interest payments can vary in amount from one period to the next. If inflation occurs, the interest payment increases. In the event of deflation, the interest payment decreases. The Fund may purchase TIPS of any maturity.

Investment Process

The Sub-Adviser utilizes a proprietary process to construct the Fund’s investment portfolio. The Fund seeks to generate positive returns during periods of rising inflation and inflation expectations as well as during periods of increasing long-term interest rates and fixed income volatility. To seek to achieve this, the Fund will invest in: (i) inflation swaps designed to increase in value when realized inflation or inflation expectations exceed the fixed-rate referenced in such inflation swaps; and (ii) interest rate swaptions designed to increase in value when interest rates and fixed income volatility increase. The Fund will also purchase U.S. Treasury securities (including TIPS) with varied maturities on a rolling basis. In addition, under certain market conditions, the Sub-Adviser may choose to use interest rate swaps to hedge the Fund’s swaption exposure. The Fund may sell an investment if the Sub-Adviser determines the investment is no longer in alignment with the Fund’s principal investment strategies, in response to changing market conditions or in response to Fund cash flows.

The Fund is deemed to be non-diversified under the 1940 Act, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.