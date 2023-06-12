Home
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.6
$25.34
$25.66

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CPAI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Nov 29, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Adviser actively manages the Fund’s portfolio by using a quantitative, model-based approach to security selection. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any) in common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund holds at least 50 U.S. listed stocks or American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). The stocks selected are of companies of any market capitalization and are among the highest-ranking stocks as determined by quantitative models.

The quantitative models use machine learning technology to rank stocks of companies of U.S. domiciled companies and ADRs of any market capitalization. Machine learning is a type of artificial intelligence (“A.I.”) that finds relationships between variables and outcomes, and uncovers interactions between multiple variables. The Fund's models use more than 30 variables as inputs. These variables revolve around themes of value, long-term reversal, momentum of the stock price, company profitability, investor sentiment toward the company, and stock price stability.

To improve a model, the Adviser may backtest different combinations of variables to determine what would have improved the accuracy of the model’s predictions. If the Adviser’s research indicates that a specific combination of variables would have improved the accuracy of the model’s predictions, then the Adviser will use that combination of variables going forward if supported by economic reasons and/or investor behavioral biases.

The models use these variables and identify generalized relationships between historic realized stock returns and the values of those variables. The learned relationship between the input variables and the realized historic returns is updated between portfolio rebalances, allowing the models to adjust to changing market conditions. The models rank the stocks based on their expected future performance. At least every quarter, the Adviser rebalances the portfolio based on the stocks’ current rankings. The Adviser adjusts the output from the model to limit the maximum exposure to any one sector to 35% or less of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its net assets in any one industry or group of industries within a sector.

Read More

CPAI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPAI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPAI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPAI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPAI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CPAI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CPAI Category Low Category High CPAI % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CPAI % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CPAI - Expenses

Operational Fees

CPAI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.58% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CPAI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CPAI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CPAI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CPAI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CPAI Category Low Category High CPAI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CPAI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CPAI Category Low Category High CPAI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CPAI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CPAI - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

