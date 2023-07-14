Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

ETF
COWZ
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$48.64 -0.63 -1.28%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
COWZ (ETF)

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$48.64 -0.63 -1.28%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
COWZ (ETF)

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$48.64 -0.63 -1.28%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

COWZ | ETF

$48.64

$13.3 B

1.57%

$0.76

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.7%

1 yr return

13.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

23.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

12.0%

Net Assets

$13.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.3
$40.04
$50.24

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 104.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

COWZ | ETF

$48.64

$13.3 B

1.57%

$0.76

0.49%

COWZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 26.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Pacer
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    124049940
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bruce Kavanaugh

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).
The Index
The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to large and mid-capitalization U.S. companies with high free cash flow yields. Companies with high free cash flow yields are commonly referred to as “cash cows”.
Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.
Enterprise Value (EV): A company’s market capitalization plus its debt and minus its cash and cash equivalents.
Free Cash Flow Yield: FCF / EV
The initial index universe is derived from the component companies of the Russell 1000® Index. The initial universe of companies is screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. Companies with no forward year estimates available for free cash flows or earnings will remain in the Index universe. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are removed from the Index universe. Additionally, financial companies, other than real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), are excluded from the Index universe.
The remaining companies are ranked by their free cash flow yield for the trailing twelve month period. The equity securities of the 100 companies with the highest free cash flow yield are included in the Index.
At the time of each rebalance of the Index, the companies included in the Index are weighted in proportion to their trailing twelve month free cash flow, and weightings are capped at 2% of the weight of the Index for any individual company. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly as of the close of business on the 3rd Friday of March, June, September, and December based on data as of the 1st Friday of the applicable rebalance month.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index.
Read More

COWZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COWZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -10.0% 26.2% 58.01%
1 Yr 13.9% -28.9% 26.9% 13.91%
3 Yr 23.0%* -14.1% 93.9% 2.15%
5 Yr 12.0%* -14.9% 42.3% 0.83%
10 Yr 0.0%* -8.0% 20.6% 70.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COWZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 42.6% -41.6% 42.6% 0.27%
2021 5.7% -23.5% 23.2% 77.81%
2020 7.3% -8.6% 93.7% 0.54%
2019 -2.6% -2.6% 7.5% 100.00%
2018 3.8% -8.8% 3.8% 0.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COWZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.1% -19.1% 22.5% 50.13%
1 Yr 18.6% -28.9% 36.6% 3.40%
3 Yr 26.9%* -14.1% 93.9% 1.62%
5 Yr 16.6%* -13.5% 42.3% 0.57%
10 Yr N/A* -3.6% 21.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COWZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 42.6% -41.6% 42.6% 0.27%
2021 5.7% -23.5% 23.2% 77.81%
2020 7.3% -8.6% 93.7% 0.54%
2019 -2.6% -2.6% 7.5% 100.00%
2018 3.8% -7.6% 3.8% 0.29%

COWZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

COWZ Category Low Category High COWZ % Rank
Net Assets 13.3 B 504 K 30.4 B 10.73%
Number of Holdings 101 9 2354 40.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.42 B 129 K 9.16 B 15.75%
Weighting of Top 10 22.81% 5.3% 99.9% 43.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 8.14%
  2. McKesson Corp 2.22%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp 2.21%
  4. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 2.18%
  5. Booking Holdings Inc 2.16%
  6. Chevron Corp 2.15%
  7. Altria Group Inc 2.15%
  8. Gilead Sciences Inc 2.13%
  9. Zillow Group Inc 2.12%
  10. Occidental Petroleum Corp 2.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High COWZ % Rank
Stocks 		99.91% 85.69% 100.65% 20.47%
Cash 		0.09% -0.65% 14.30% 79.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 99.21%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 99.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 99.21%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 99.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COWZ % Rank
Healthcare 		22.68% 0.00% 32.47% 1.05%
Energy 		19.08% 0.00% 29.17% 2.10%
Basic Materials 		13.82% 0.00% 23.88% 1.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.80% 0.00% 29.62% 22.31%
Technology 		8.90% 0.00% 30.07% 60.37%
Communication Services 		8.32% 0.00% 19.80% 9.45%
Consumer Defense 		5.29% 0.00% 33.79% 59.32%
Industrials 		4.41% 0.00% 29.02% 96.85%
Real Estate 		3.00% 0.00% 40.74% 79.79%
Financial Services 		0.70% 0.00% 60.11% 99.48%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 24.69% 99.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COWZ % Rank
US 		99.31% 55.79% 100.30% 4.72%
Non US 		0.60% 0.00% 36.04% 86.88%

COWZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

COWZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.01% 16.27% 91.42%
Management Fee 0.49% 0.00% 1.20% 16.49%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

COWZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

COWZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

COWZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 104.00% 0.00% 227.00% 94.22%

COWZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

COWZ Category Low Category High COWZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.57% 0.00% 8.82% 6.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

COWZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

COWZ Category Low Category High COWZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.23% -1.84% 4.73% 3.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

COWZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

COWZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bruce Kavanaugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2016

5.46

5.5%

Mr. Kavanaugh has been Vice President of the Adviser since it began operations in 2004. He has been a portfolio manager with the Adviser since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×