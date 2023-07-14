Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.7%
1 yr return
13.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
23.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
12.0%
Net Assets
$13.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.8%
Expense Ratio 0.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 104.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to large and mid-capitalization U.S. companies with high free cash flow yields. Companies with high free cash flow yields are commonly referred to as “cash cows”.
|
Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.
Enterprise Value (EV): A company’s market capitalization plus its debt and minus its cash and cash equivalents.
Free Cash Flow Yield: FCF / EV
|
The initial index universe is derived from the component companies of the Russell 1000® Index. The initial universe of companies is screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. Companies with no forward year estimates available for free cash flows or earnings will remain in the Index universe. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are removed from the Index universe. Additionally, financial companies, other than real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), are excluded from the Index universe.
|Period
|COWZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.7%
|-10.0%
|26.2%
|58.01%
|1 Yr
|13.9%
|-28.9%
|26.9%
|13.91%
|3 Yr
|23.0%*
|-14.1%
|93.9%
|2.15%
|5 Yr
|12.0%*
|-14.9%
|42.3%
|0.83%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.0%
|20.6%
|70.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|COWZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|42.6%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|0.27%
|2021
|5.7%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|77.81%
|2020
|7.3%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|0.54%
|2019
|-2.6%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|100.00%
|2018
|3.8%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|0.29%
|Period
|COWZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.1%
|-19.1%
|22.5%
|50.13%
|1 Yr
|18.6%
|-28.9%
|36.6%
|3.40%
|3 Yr
|26.9%*
|-14.1%
|93.9%
|1.62%
|5 Yr
|16.6%*
|-13.5%
|42.3%
|0.57%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.6%
|21.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|COWZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|42.6%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|0.27%
|2021
|5.7%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|77.81%
|2020
|7.3%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|0.54%
|2019
|-2.6%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|100.00%
|2018
|3.8%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|0.29%
|COWZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|COWZ % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.3 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|10.73%
|Number of Holdings
|101
|9
|2354
|40.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.42 B
|129 K
|9.16 B
|15.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.81%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|43.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COWZ % Rank
|Stocks
|99.91%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|20.47%
|Cash
|0.09%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|79.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|99.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|99.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|99.21%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|99.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COWZ % Rank
|Healthcare
|22.68%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|1.05%
|Energy
|19.08%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|2.10%
|Basic Materials
|13.82%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|1.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.80%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|22.31%
|Technology
|8.90%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|60.37%
|Communication Services
|8.32%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|9.45%
|Consumer Defense
|5.29%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|59.32%
|Industrials
|4.41%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|96.85%
|Real Estate
|3.00%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|79.79%
|Financial Services
|0.70%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|99.48%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|99.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COWZ % Rank
|US
|99.31%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|4.72%
|Non US
|0.60%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|86.88%
|COWZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.49%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|91.42%
|Management Fee
|0.49%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|16.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|COWZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|COWZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|COWZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|104.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|94.22%
|COWZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|COWZ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.57%
|0.00%
|8.82%
|6.53%
|COWZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|COWZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|COWZ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.23%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|3.69%
|COWZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2023
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2023
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.321
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.283
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2016
5.46
5.5%
Mr. Kavanaugh has been Vice President of the Adviser since it began operations in 2004. He has been a portfolio manager with the Adviser since 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
